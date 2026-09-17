AFP
Arsenal plot £80m move for 'world-class' Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi as Gunners' interest revealed to be 'very real'
Arteta identifies Kroupi as the missing piece
Arsenal are back in the market for significant forward reinforcements after a summer window that saw more departures than arrivals in the final third. Following the high-profile sales of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners only managed to bring in Christos Tzolis to bolster their attacking ranks. This has left Arteta searching for a world-class presence to lead the line. According to BBC, Arsenal are back tracking 80m-rated 20-year-old forward Kroupi despite recent fitness concerns.
The pursuit of Kroupi is not a knee-jerk reaction but rather a calculated move for a player who has taken the Premier League by storm. The French starlet enjoyed a magnificent debut campaign in the English top flight during the 2025/26 season, where he netted 13 goals for the Cherries. His impact was so significant that he earned a nomination for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Young Talent of the Year award.
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Tactical flexibility makes Kroupi a priority
What sets Kroupi apart from other conventional strikers is an unusual attacking profile that fits perfectly into Arteta’s tactical philosophy. Having previously operated as an attacking midfielder, the 20-year-old is adept at dropping deep and operating between the lines, a trait that the Arsenal coaching staff believes can unlock deep-lying defensive blocks.
Instead of merely engaging in physical duels with robust centre-backs, Kroupi uses his intelligence to find space in the half-channels, creating passing lanes for Bukayo Saka and other wide attackers. This ability to link play while remaining a lethal finisher gives him a "nine-and-a-half" quality that is rare in the modern game.
ِA new dimension to Arsenal’s attack
Arsenal’s current attacking structure relies heavily on the width provided by their wingers, and the introduction of a striker who can strike with either foot would add a new dimension to their play.
Reports indicate that Arteta is looking for a more fluid front three, and Kroupi’s technical level is considered to be of a world-class standard. The Gunners are reportedly of the opinion that his movement could create more room for inside-forwards to exploit.
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Overcoming injury hurdles for a January swoop
The main obstacle between Kroupi and a move to the capital remains his recovery from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined for the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign. Medical staff at Bournemouth expect the forward to return to full match fitness between late October and November.
Arsenal’s scouts will be watching his return closely to ensure he retains the explosive change of pace and finishing ability that made him a household name last year.
Bournemouth are fully aware of the jewel they have in their possession and are expected to play hardball in any negotiations. The South Coast club could demand around £80m for their prized asset, a figure that would represent a massive financial commitment for Arsenal. However, the hierarchy at the Emirates appears convinced that Kroupi is worth the premium.
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