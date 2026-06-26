Norway vs France predictions: Group I top spot on the line in Boston

Our betting expert expects a draw in what will be a closely contested match, given both teams’ quality and history.

Best bets for Norway vs France

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 2.02 on Tonybet

First team to score - Norway at odds of 2.80 on Tonybet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.00 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Consistently delivering goal fests

This group has featured plenty of goals from the start. The four games played produced 17 goals in total, an average of 4.25 goals per game. The men leading both lines indicate why that goal count is high.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have each recorded a pair of braces in the first two group games. They’re both just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. They are expected to be the danger men when these nations meet on Friday night.

It’s worth mentioning that both Norway and France have seen their matches produce more than two goals in this competition. Additionally, each of Norway’s last four ended with the same outcome. Meanwhile, France’s last 11 internationals saw more than two goals scored.

While the two-time World Champions registered a clean sheet against Iraq, it was their first after conceding exactly one goal in each of their previous six matches. The Vikings have also seen both teams score in each of their last four matches. As a result, both nations are likely to score when they clash for the group decider.

Norway vs France Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 2.02 on Tonybet

Norway aim to test France early

Norway have started this World Cup hungry for glory. They have a great pairing in Martin Odegaard and Haaland, with the former consistently creating chances for the latter. The Arsenal and Norway captain set up the Manchester City forward for his second goal of the evening against Senegal.

The threat they carry up front is serious, and it is something France have not yet contended with in this competition. The Vikings opened the scoring in both of their group games, first finding the net just before the half-hour mark against Iraq. They also took the lead against Senegal after 43 minutes.

Norway finished both matches by winning at half-time and full-time. While that might be more difficult to achieve here, they certainly have the quality to hurt France. Furthermore, both Odegaard and Haaland know a lot about William Saliba and Lucas Digne from their experiences against the French back line. For these reasons, it is well worth backing the Norwegians to find the net first on Friday night.

Norway vs France Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Norway at odds of 2.80 on Tonybet

Norway can stun the French

Selecting a definitive winner for this encounter is not straightforward, especially since both teams have already qualified for the next round. Both head coaches could opt to rotate their squads slightly. However, that is not guaranteed if they are actively chasing the top spot in the group. Consequently, we could witness a more contested match than many expect.

While France are clearly the favourites, they recently suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast just before the tournament. The Norwegians will fancy their chances of getting a result based on that and the fact that they are currently in excellent form themselves. The Vikings are unbeaten in their last five games, recording three wins and two draws.

Examining their head-to-head history, both sides have registered one victory each across their last two meetings. However, those results were preceded by three consecutive draws before Norway secured a 2-1 victory back in 2010. Given Norway’s dangerous attackers, they could surprise France in Massachusetts and claim a point, a result that would see France top the group.

Norway vs France Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.00 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Norway 2-2 France

Norway 2-2 France Goalscorers prediction: Norway: Erling Haaland x2 - France: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele

Given that both Norway and France have already secured their spot in the next round of the World Cup, the race for top spot in the group is still alive. The winner of Group I will play against a third-placed team from one of the five other groups. Meanwhile, whoever finishes second here will compete against the runners-up of Group E - possibly Ivory Coast, Ecuador, or Curacao.

With that in mind, finishing second may not be a bad thing, especially with the likes of Sweden, Belgium, and Portugal all still lingering in third place. Therefore, none of these teams will be heading to Gillette Stadium without a winning mindset. The Norwegians have already demonstrated that they are a formidable side.

Two wins across two matches is an excellent return for a nation that’s been absent from the global showpiece for 28 years. Now that they’re into the Round of 32, their head coach, Stale Solbakken’s goal will be to at least match their best return of getting into the last 16. Betting against them wouldn’t be a smart decision, considering the quality of players they have in their ranks.

France are the overwhelming favourites to go on and lift their third World Cup title this year. They showed against Iraq exactly why that is the case, after dominating the Asian side 3-0. Didier Deschamps is leaving his position as head coach at the end of this campaign, and he will want to exit on a high note.

Probable lineups for Norway vs France

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes, Sorloth, Nusa, Haaland

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Kone, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe