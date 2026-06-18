Canada vs Qatar Predictions: A first World Cup is on the horizon

Our betting expert expects Canada to draw inspiration from their come-from-behind draw to overcome Qatar.

Best bets for Canada vs Qatar

1x2 & BTTS - Canada & no at odds of 1.78 on Tonybet

Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.04 on Tonybet

Anytime goalscorer - Jonathan David at odds of 2.12 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hosts to capitalise on Qatar’s lack of firepower

Canada’s late equaliser in their opening matchday meant that they extended their unbeaten run to nine games. However, the home side won only three of those fixtures, while the other six ended in draws. Being in Vancouver will certainly help Canada get over the line against Qatar.

They have won their last four matches at BC Place with an aggregate of 17-2. Another positive omen for the Canadians is that their last victory came against an Asian team, beating Uzbekistan 2-0 earlier this month. Meanwhile, Qatar are on a seven-game winless run, which is hardly inspiring form.

Four of those matches ended in defeat, and the only head-to-head between the teams went Canada's way in 2022. Additionally, three of Qatar’s last four matches saw them fail to score. The hosts’ defence has been incredible, as they conceded more than once in just one of their last 17 internationals.

Seven of the Reds’ last 10 matches ended either with one or no team scoring. As a result, we expect Marsch’s charges to win with a clean sheet.

Canada vs Qatar Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Canada & no at odds of 1.78 on Tonybet

Expecting a low-scoring affair

Typically, both sides produce results with few goals on the board. It’s worth noting that the only goal Qatar scored across their last four matches was an own goal. They’re struggling in the final third, something Lopetegui must rectify if they’re to have a chance in this fixture.

Regarding the Asian side, five of their last six matches saw fewer than three goals. Meanwhile, 10 of Canada’s last 11 outings ended with under three goals. With the hosts in front of a raucous crowd, they’re likely to dominate this one from the start and prevent the opposition from scoring.

Canada vs Qatar Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.04 on Tonybet

David to come good this week

Cyle Larin was the player who scored when it mattered last Friday in his 14th-minute cameo. However, Canada’s main man is undoubtedly Jonathan David. The Juve man didn’t enjoy his best club season, but his quality is unquestionable.

His numbers against Bosnia & Herzegovina suggest that it’s only a matter of time before he smashes the back of the net. David recorded the joint most shots in that game with three, and the most inside the area (3).

He missed one crucial chance in his last match, so he will likely be eager to perform better this time around. For this reason, we’re backing David to get on the scoresheet.

Canada vs Qatar Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Jonathan David at odds of 2.12 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar

Canada 2-0 Qatar Goalscorers prediction: Canada: Jonathan David, Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi

Group B of the 2026 World Cup is wide open after the first round of fixtures, with both games ending in stalemates. As a result, all four teams still have a realistic chance of qualifying for the Round of 32. Therefore, this is a crucial opportunity for the co-hosts to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

The Reds went into their first game as overwhelming favourites, but found themselves down a goal after just 21 minutes. Jesse Marsch’s charges displayed resilience and equalised 12 minutes from time to keep the group open. Canada are aiming for their first World Cup triumph. If they manage to top the group, they’ll enjoy the last-32 and last-16 ties in Vancouver.

Qatar are on a high after they won their first point at a World Cup on Matchday 1. Al-Annabi stunned Switzerland in California when they scored four minutes into added time to restore parity. Julen Lopetegui’s men will take heart from drawing their last two games, but upsetting the co-hosts here will be a mission.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Qatar

Canada expected lineup: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar, David, Oluwaseyi

Qatar expected lineup: Abunada, Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al Amin, Gaber, Madibo, Laye, Edmilson Junior, Afif, Abdurisag