Walsall vs Aston Villa predictions: A slow burner at the Bescot

Our betting expert expects a much-changed Aston Villa side to get over the line. Their quality should prove too much for the League Two outfit.

Best bets for Walsall vs Aston Villa

BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 with bet365

Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.57 with bet365

Aston Villa to win both halves - No at odds of 2.10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hosts’ attacking struggles may continue

Despite Villa’s lineup likely to be vastly different from their regular one, they should be the dominant team here. It’s worth noting that Emery’s men recorded the fifth-best defensive record in the Premier League last season. That defensive resilience played a key role in helping the Villains secure a fourth-place finish at the end of the season.

As a result, the hosts are likely to face a test, despite already getting some friendly minutes under their belts. Walsall played out to a goalless draw against Leamington over a week ago. That result marked their third blank in their previous five outings.

The home side enjoyed a more positive display against Nottingham Forest’s under-21 side behind closed doors. Grant’s side secured an impressive 4-2 victory in that match, but they will face a much tougher challenge against Premier League opposition. Four of the last five head-to-heads produced goals for only one team on the day, suggesting that trend could continue on Tuesday.

Walsall vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds2.10 with bet365

Villa’s attacking firepower points to goals

Aston Villa have regularly found the net in this fixture over the years. Their efficiency in front of goal will help ramp up the goal count at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium. Emery’s men have scored 15 goals in their recent five matches, averaging three goals per match.

Six of Walsall’s last eight matches, including their recent two friendly fixtures, saw the goal count rise to above two. Not considering their friendlies, the Saddlers have conceded 10 goals in their previous five outings at an average of two goals per game. Villa, meanwhile, saw 20 of their 38 league matches last term finish with more than two goals scored.

This fixture has historically delivered plenty of entertainment. Five of the last seven head-to-heads have produced more than two goals. Villa scored a minimum of three goals in that run of five games, striking exactly four on three occasions.

Walsall vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds 1.57 with bet365

Villa to step up after the break

With the number of changes Emery is expected to make, Villa could take time to get going. The first half is likely to end all square, as both teams adjust following the break from competitive action. Villa’s struggles away from home in the league last season are also worth noting.

The Europa League champions won just two of their 19 away dates at half-time last term. This resulted in just an 11% half-time win rate away from home, while they were ahead at the interval in only 26% of their Premier League matches overall. That should give the hosts confidence they can remain competitive until half-time.

Villa’s tendency to score after the interval could prove decisive, with 67% of their away goals last term arriving in the second half. Furthermore, Villa have won just two of the previous six halves of football against the Saddlers. As a result, winning both halves should prove difficult for the travelling side.

Walsall vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Aston Villa to win both halves - No at odds 2.10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Walsall 0-3 Aston Villa

Walsall 0-3 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia x2, Leon Bailey

Walsall’s quest for promotion to League One starts with this friendly clash against Aston Villa. The Saddlers finished last season in 13th place, just 13 points adrift of the play-off places. Following Lee Grant’s appointment as head coach in May, fans are hopeful he can guide the team towards a promotion challenge.

The League Two side have developed a regular pre-season tradition of meeting local rivals Aston Villa. The teams are so close that Villa’s women’s team use Walsall’s Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium for their league fixtures. The Villains will make the short trip across Birmingham to get their pre-season underway.

Unai Emery’s squad are expected to be rotated, with some players only recently ending their World Cup. However, Youri Tielemans will be a certain absentee after he agreed to join Manchester United. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers is on his way to Chelsea. This one will help Emery assess his fringe players before they head off to Portugal and kick off a heavy pre-season calendar.

Probable lineups for Walsall vs Aston Villa

Walsall expected lineup: Ward, Browne, Burke, Harris, Harper, Adomah, Worrall, Moore, Sjoerdsma, Pressley, Dallas

Aston Villa expected lineup: Wright, Cash, Cisse, Mings, Iling-Junior, Bogarde, Hemmings, Bailey, Buendia, Jimoh-Aloba, Abraham