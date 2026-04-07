Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich predictions: Hosts chase UCL history

Our betting expert expects a cracking fixture between two European heavyweights. However, a draw is highly likely, given both teams’ current form.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.40 on bet365

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.85 on bet365

First goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe at odds of 4.80 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both nets set to ripple

Both teams feature in the five most prolific sides in the competition. Real Madrid have scored 29 goals so far to round off that list. They’ve only blanked once in 12 games and have averaged 2.42 goals per UCL match this term. However, they’ve also been leaky at the back, having shipped 14 goals in 12 matches. This offers hope to the visitors.

Die Roten have scored 32 goals in their 10 UCL matches, with only Paris Saint-Germain (34) scoring more in the competition. An average of 3.2 goals per game says a lot about the visiting attack. However, Harry Kane is a doubt for this one, so it will most likely be Nicolas Jackson who leads the line for Kompany.

It’s worth noting that Bayern have conceded an average of a goal per game this term. This opens the door for the hosts. The Bavarians will be encouraged by the prospect of Thibaut Courtois missing out through injury. Without the shot stopper, the hosts will be slightly vulnerable defensively.

Seven of Real’s last eight UCL outings were goal-heavy, featuring more than two goals on the day. Meanwhile, eight of Bayern’s previous nine competitive outings produced goals at both ends. As a result, both teams should get some joy on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.40 on bet365

Madrid lean on fortress form

The hosts enter this fixture in decent form. They had been on a run of five consecutive wins before last weekend. Los Blancos’ defeat to Mallorca made it three defeats in the last 10 for the Spanish giants. Having won the other seven, they shouldn’t second-guess their ability to see off Bayern.

Meanwhile, Kompany’s men salvaged a late 3-2 draw against Freiburg at the weekend. That result made it three wins on the trot, but they’re unbeaten in their previous 13 outings in all competitions. However, defeat to Arsenal earlier in their UCL campaign suggests that they aren’t invincible.

The home side lost just one of the last eight head-to-heads inside regulation time, winning five of them and drawing two. They’ve also only lost one of the last eight that they’ve hosted. With two of their last three competitive meetings ending in a stalemate, this one can go the same route.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Draw at odds of 3.85 on bet365

No doubts about the danger man

If there were any doubts about the danger man for the hosts this Tuesday, they can be put to rest. It’s a certain Kylian Mbappe who carries the biggest threat for the home side. He already leads the goalscoring charts in the UCL, with 13 goals. That’s three better than the chasing pack.

The Frenchman has averaged a goal every 56 minutes in this season’s Champions League. He’s also scored 23 goals in 25 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos. Notably, six of his last eight UCL goals arrived before the 30-minute mark. This is why we’re backing him to open the scoring on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 3: First goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe at odds of 4.80 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior; Bayern Munich: Luis Diaz, Lennart Karl

Real Madrid embark on their 22nd Champions League quarter-final appearance this week. They chase a record-extending 16th European title. Alvaro Arbeloa’s men suffered a slight knock to their confidence in La Liga over the weekend. They were beaten 2-1 away to Mallorca, which pushed them seven points behind Barcelona in the race for the title.

However, if Arbeloa can guide Los Blancos to another Champions League triumph, losing the league won’t matter. He would become only the third manager to win his first five UCL knockout matches in a row.

They were clinical against Manchester City in the previous round, so you wouldn’t bet against them. Yet, the visitors have an undeniable European pedigree that will hold them in good stead on Tuesday. Bayern are the only team with more UCL quarter-final appearances than their hosts, with 24.

However, no other team has been eliminated at this stage more often than the Bavarians, with 10 exits. With this the most frequently played major European fixture, now in its 19th edition, Tuesday night’s clash promises to be an intriguing contest. Vincent Kompany will be more than happy to settle for a draw in Madrid and finish the job back home in the second leg.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras, Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Kim, Tah, Bischof, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Jackson