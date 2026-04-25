Mainz vs Bayern Munich predictions: Back goals as Die Roten dominate

Given that Bayern have clinched the title, their focus is on other commitments. However, we’re still backing them to victory in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Best bets for Mainz vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich to win at odds of 1.66 on bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on bet365

Nicolas Jackson as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bayern’s formidable squad depth

Vincent Kompany is set to rotate his squad when Bayern Munich travel to Mainz, but whatever team he selects will be strong. Die Roten are still competing for a treble as they target Champions League and DFB-Pokal success, and they can certainly secure those trophies. The Bundesliga title is already theirs, but they are unlikely to surrender their unbeaten run.

It would be no surprise to see players such as Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Manuel Neuer rested, just as Kompany did against Stuttgart. Even though Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl, and others are injured, Bayern are very strong. The hosts will be without Silas, Jae-sung Lee, and Benedict Hollerbach, but Nadiem Amiri’s return is a significant boost.

The visitors scored four goals the last time they rotated their best XI, and went on to beat Bayer Leverkusen in the cup. Whether Kompany fields his strongest lineup or not, we expect them to be too strong for Die Nullfünfer.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Bayern Munich to win at odds of 1.66 on bet365

Die Roten’s games feature goals

A total of 44 of Bayern’s games this season have ended with over 2.5 goals scored and both teams have found the net 33 times. There’s no doubt that they’ve been exciting to watch for neutral fans, and we don’t expect that to change. Defensively, they haven’t been perfect, but they almost always score more than their opponents.

Mainz possess an attacking threat themselves. They’ve scored in 30 of their matches across all competitions, and will fancy their chances of causing the visitors some problems. Urs Fischer’s team regularly score at home, but they don’t possess enough quality to claim three points.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on bet365

Jackson prepared to lead the attack

If, as expected, Kompany decides to rest his primary players, then Nicolas Jackson will likely start. The Senegal international was handed a similar opportunity against Stuttgart, and he performed well, as he scored a goal. Harry Kane is obviously the favourite to score, but we are not certain he will be in the starting XI.

A total of 19 different players have scored for Bayern in 2025/26, with Jackson scoring nine goals across all competitions. He will be highly motivated to reach double figures in his debut campaign, and Mainz will be very aware of the threat that he poses.

We can certainly expect the Chelsea loanee to find the net at the Mewa Arena before he and his teammates head to Paris.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 3: Nicolas Jackson as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Mainz 1-2 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers Prediction - Mainz: Nadiem Amiri - Bayern Munich: Nicolas Jackson, Jamal Musiala

Mainz have experienced a difficult couple of weeks. They surrendered a two-goal lead as they were eliminated from the Conference League, and they have dropped to 10th in the Bundesliga. An away draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday was not a poor result, but they are set for a mid-table finish in 2025/26.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are still competing in multiple competitions. Expect changes for this fixture given that they’ve already won the title. However, Die Roten possess significant squad depth. They have won eight consecutive matches across all competitions, and they have not been defeated since January.

Probable lineups for Mainz vs Bayern Munich

Mainz expected lineup: Batz, da Costa, Posch, Kohr, Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Weiper, Tietz

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urban, Stanisic, Kim, Ito, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Guerreiro, Musiala, Diaz, Jackson