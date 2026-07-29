Liverpool vs Wrexham predictions: A tough outing for the Reds

Our betting expert expects Liverpool to be made to work hard for the win. Yet, the Reds’ quality should shine through, especially in the second half.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Wrexham

1x2 & Total - Liverpool & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.69 on bet365

Liverpool total - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.96 on bet365

1x2 & BTTS - Liverpool & Yes at odds of 2.25 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

High-scoring trend continues

The Premier League Summer Series has already produced a flurry of goals, with 11 in just two matches. It’s a clear sign that the teams involved are still finding their defensive rhythm. As a result, defensive instability is normal during this time of year.

Looking deeper into Liverpool’s recent outings, they’ve scored 10 goals across their last five matches, averaging two goals per 90. They put four past Sunderland last time out, despite not having any of their regular attackers. Wrexham, meanwhile, have scored seven goals in their recent five matches.

With both games producing more than two goals on the day, another open contest could be on the cards at Yankee Stadium. Three of the Reds’ last five matches ended with more than two goals scored. Wrexham have seen the same outcome in three of their previous five fixtures.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & Total - Liverpool & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.69 on bet365

The regulars to be the difference

While the match goals total is expected to rise, Liverpool should still outscore Wrexham here. The Red Dragons surrendered the lead twice against Leeds, allowing the Whites to level the score on both occasions. There’s evidence that Parkinson’s men aren’t completely comfortable against Premier League opposition.

The Welsh side have conceded seven goals in their recent five matches, giving more hope to the Merseysiders. Liverpool’s underlying data against Sunderland suggests they will score more than two here. The Reds recorded an xG of 1.32 but outperformed that figure, largely due to creating four big chances compared to Sunderland’s one.

With the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Ryan Gravenberch linking up with the squad, Liverpool’s attacking options could only strengthen further. However, Iraola is likely to introduce them after the break to manage their minutes. That’s when we expect the Reds to flex their attacking muscles and add to their tally.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Betting Tip 2: Liverpool total - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.96 on bet365

Quality to shine through

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last four matches. Their impressive win over Leeds highlights the threat they can pose. However, their previous six outings delivered just two triumphs, with the Welsh side losing three times. Before facing Leeds, their most recent meeting with Premier League opposition came against Chelsea in the FA Cup. They drew 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Liverpool won’t have it all their way, especially in the first half. The fact that the Reds went behind to Sunderland indicates their lack of match fitness and readiness. However, Iraola’s men started positively under his leadership, ending a winless run of four matches in a row.

You can’t help but believe Liverpool can continue improving under the Spaniard’s guidance. With some key players returning, we expect Liverpool to get over the line here. However, the Reds are on a run of seven consecutive matches that saw both teams score. That is likely to continue against Wrexham.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Liverpool & Yes at odds of 2.25 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Wrexham

Liverpool 3-2 Wrexham Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Lewis Koumas, Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak - Wrexham: Keifer Moore, Sam Smith

Liverpool must be pleased with their first pre-season outing. The Reds beat Sunderland 4-2 in an exciting thriller on Sunday. As part of the Premier League Summer Series, Andoni Iraola’s men now prepare to take on Wrexham in their next club friendly.

The new head coach was able to assess several younger and fringe players in their first fixture. A new teenage centre-half pairing was always going to concede goals, but limiting the damage to just two was an encouraging sign. With more players returning to camp this week, we’re expected to see some familiar faces in this one. However, they may only appear later in the match.

After narrowly missing out on a promotion play-off spot last season, the goal is simple for Wrexham this term - go one step further. Phil Parkinson’s men have been largely successful in their pre-season campaign so far. The Red Dragons defeated Liverpool’s bitter rivals, Manchester United, almost two weeks ago.

Overall, the Welsh side have been in good shape. If they can continue their momentum into the season, promotion is a realistic ambition. Wrexham beat Leeds in their first Premier League Summer Series fixture. Having beaten two of England’s top-tier teams, they will pose a serious threat to the Reds on Thursday.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Wrexham

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Ramsay, Ndukwe, Ndiaye, Kerkez, Nyoni, Jones, Morrison, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha, Koumas

Wrexham expected lineup: Okonkwo, Vyner, Hyam, Brunt, A James, O'Brien, M James, Thomason, Cadamarteri, Broadhead, Moore