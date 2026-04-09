Stake App Guide for 2026 (Android & iOS)

Feature Details Available Platforms iOS App Features Live Streaming, Crypto Banking Payment Methods Bank transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, +20 other cryptocurrencies Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email

Overall Opinion

The Stake app is a solid mobile betting platform with a simple, user-friendly interface, wide variety of responsible gambling tools, and huge number of crypto banking options. However, it’s not a perfect app.

bet365 and other sports betting apps score higher in our rankings because they are available on Android as well as iOS. Additionally, other apps have more fiat banking options and more mobile sportsbook features.

Pros Cons ✅ 20+ crypto banking options ❌ Not available on Android ✅ In-app live streaming ❌ Limited fiat banking options ✅ Simple user interface

How to Download the App

The process for downloading the Stake app is the same as downloading any other app. To make it as simple as possible for you, we have a step-by-step guide for you to follow below.

iOS Devices

Open the App Store and search for Stake Select the official Stake App from the list of search results Tap Get and start the download process Wait for the app to download Open the Stake app and agree to any necessary app permissions, such as location checks.

Android Devices

The Stake app is not available on Android devices. If you're an Android user, you can bet on sports with Stake on the Stake mobile website through your device’s mobile web browser (e.g., Google Chrome).

Stake App Features

The Stake app is a solid mobile sports betting platform with several high-quality features that make it stand out compared to more basic sportsbook apps. Here’s an overview of some of its key features.

+ Advanced Security Measures Stake supports standard security measures like optional two-factor authentication, encryption protocols, and digital firewalls. The Stake app has these measures, along with additional security features supported by Apple, such as FaceID. These additional factors ensure that your account is protected as much as possible, which is key for using any sports betting app. + User-Friendly Interface The Stake app has an ultra-simplistic layout with a centralised menu at the bottom of the screen, which allows for easy navigation between betting markets. Once you find a market you like, you can place a bet with just a few taps and then keep track of your wagers on the betslip page. If you need help with anything, the support team is just a touch away thanks to the dedicated chat button. When you put all this together, the Stake interface is extremely user-friendly compared to other sports betting sites. + Responsible Gambling Stake has earned a reputation for flashy advertising that has put off a lot of sports bettors. However, we found that the sportsbook takes responsible gambling very seriously. The Stake app has a wide variety of responsible gambling tools available to all users, including daily, weekly, or monthly loss, deposit, and betting limits. Stake also allows for optional timeout periods and long-term self-exclusion options. This includes a permanent self-exclusion list.

Expert Verdict - Cody Aceveda Stake is one of our top-rated sportsbooks, so it’s no surprise that I also rate the Stake app highly. In my opinion, its best feature is its simplicity. The Stake website is very basic, but as a mobile app, it feels very streamlined and easy to use. For example, the Stake registration process takes less than five minutes, making it an ideal option for new players. I also like the variety of promotions. While this isn’t a mobile-exclusive feature, it’s something I always like to point out when talking about Stake since it’s such a major positive. Very few sportsbooks in Canada have as many bet insurance offers. The sportsbook also has a dedicated loyalty program, which pays out even more rewards. My final favourite feature of the Stake app is its banking options. I personally only use fiat currency, but I know that crypto banking is more convenient on mobile, especially if you use another mobile app for your crypto wallet. The amount of crypto options at Stake also ensures quick withdrawals and instant deposits. The only major negatives, in my opinion, are the lack of traditional payment methods and the high wagering requirements. The Stake app doesn’t accept common fiat mobile banking options, like Apple Pay, and most sportsbook bonuses have wagering requirements of 40x. You can find a more in-depth breakdown of these pros and cons in our full Stake review.

Final Summary

The Stake app is a good option for Canadian sports bettors who want a more convenient mobile betting platform than a typical mobile sportsbook site. You can download the app easily from the App Store and create your account in just a few minutes. Once you sign up, you can wager on dozens of sports with a couple of simple taps.

With all this being said, compared to the best sports betting apps in Canada, Stake is fairly basic. Outside of push notifications and a few more security features, the app and Stake mobile site are identical. You can’t go wrong with either option.

If you decide to check out the Stake app for yourself, make sure to use our Stake bonus codeGOALCA to get a 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when you sign up.

FAQ

Is Stake legal in Canada?

Yes, Stake is legal to use in Canada. However, it doesn’t have a license in Canada. Instead, Stake is licensed by the Government of Curacao. This makes it an offshore operator that can be accessed legally in Canada (excluding Ontario).

Does the Stake app pay real money?

Yes, Stake pays real money. Stake is a real money sports betting site that pays out real money for winning bets. You can place wagers with over 20 different cryptocurrencies or with CAD using bank transfer and Interac.

Is the Stake app real or fake?

The Stake app is real and available for download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. There is currently no real Stake app for Android, so be wary of any apps on the Google Play Store claiming to be made by Stake.

Can you use cryptocurrency on the stake app?

Yes. Stake supports over 20 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. You can also use fiat currency for deposits and withdrawals. However, CAD banking methods are limited to bank transfer and Interac e-Transfer.