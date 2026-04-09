Stake Sign Up Guide: How to Register with Stake in April 2026?

How to Sign Up to Stake

Signing up to Stake is free and usually only takes a couple of minutes. You can do so by following these steps:

Use the links in this guide to go to the official Stake website. Click the blue Register button in the right-hand corner of the page. Fill out the sign-up form with your personal details, such as your email address, username, password and enter the Stake bonus code GOALCA in the referral code box. Confirm that the information you have provided is correct and click the Register button at the end of the form. Check your email to verify your email address and confirm your account before returning to Stake and following the steps to submit your documents and confirm your identity.

Note that verification is not mandatory at the time of registration, but it is required to withdraw funds. By completing it when you register, you reduce additional waiting time when withdrawing from your account for the first time.

Sign Up Offer

A big part of signing up for Stake is claiming the welcome bonus. New users can use the Stake bonus code GOALCA when you signing up to unlock a 200% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. If you forget to enter it when you create your account, it’s okay. You can enter the code on the deposit page any time before you confirm your first deposit.

Before claiming this offer, there are some key terms and conditions that you need to know about. See below:

Must be 19+

Available to new depositors only

$10 minimum deposit requirement

Qualifying deposit must be made within 24 hours of submitting the bonus code

40x wagering requirement

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable.

No time limit on wagering requirement

Overall, the Stake sign-up bonus offers great value for bettors, since it’s basically a 2-1 return on your first deposit. On the other hand, the 40x wagering requirements and other terms and conditions are very strict compared to other top sportsbook bonuses in Canada. Because of this, the Stake offer is best for more experienced sports bettors than complete newbies.

Why Sign Up to Stake?

The Stake welcome bonus is just one reason why you might want to sign up for Stake in Canada. You can find an in-depth breakdown of the sportsbook’s pros and cons in our full Stake review. Below, we’ll focus on four of Stake’s biggest top-notch features.

+ Live Streaming The Stake live betting page features dozens of live streams available practically 24/7. Unfortunately, you can’t watch the NBA, NHL, or other top leagues, but Stake has tons of European soccer, international basketball, and other niche sports available to watch as you bet. This feature is available on mobile and desktop, but offerings vary by location. + VIP Program The Stake VIP program gives you access to more bonuses and rewards on top of its regular sportsbook promotions. This feature is available to all bettors. You will automatically be enrolled in the program as soon as you register your account. Once you start betting, you can accrue points and increase your VIP level to unlock perks and rewards. All settled sports bets contribute 3x to your VIP progress compared to other types of bets. + Crypto Banking Cryptocurrencies are available at many top sportsbooks in Canada, but very few sites give you as many options as Stake. The sportsbook supports over 20 different crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. These options are beneficial because they allow for instant withdrawals. However, if you prefer to use CAD, you don’t have to worry. Stake also accepts traditional payment methods, like bank transfer and Interac. + Responsible Gambling Tools Stake supports safe gaming with a variety of responsible gambling tools and limits, such as daily, weekly, or monthly loss, deposit, and betting limits. All of these optional limits are available on your account page. You will also find ways to take forced short-term breaks, voluntary long-term/permanent self-exclusion options, and links to responsible gambling resources.

Personal Data Required to Sign Up

Legal sports betting sites are required by law to collect certain information about their users. Stake is a legal site with a license from the Government of Curacao, so it naturally needs some of your personal information when you sign up. Here’s what they will ask for:

Name

Date of birth

Email

Address

Copy of government ID

Proof of address

You will also need to create a strong password for your new account. Additionally, you can opt into extra privacy features, like two-factor authentication. Stake protects your information using SSL encryption and other leading security measures.

Additionally, to ensure that your data stays as secure as possible, we recommend you set up two-factor authentication (2FA). You can do this once you have registered your account by scanning a QR code or entering a unique keycode into an authentication app.

Mobile Registration

Stake supports mobile registration on all devices. The sign-up process is exactly the same as on the desktop site. You just need to:

Go to the official website for Stake in Canada. Fill out the Stake registration form. Verify your email address.

Once you get your account set up, follow the steps to upload your documents. The process is a bit smoother on mobile, since you can use your phone camera to upload documents directly to the Stake site. Overall, though, the process is similar.

Account Activation

Stake has a four-tiered account activation process. Most players only need to unlock the first two tiers to enjoy their account, but we recommend fully unlocking your account as soon as possible to avoid future issues.

In order to fully unlock your account, you need to verify your email address and upload:

A photo of an official government-issued ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport)

(e.g., driver’s license, passport) Proof of address (e.g., recent utility bill or bank statement)

You can upload these documents as soon as you sign up. Once you upload them, Stake will process your documents within 24 hours. To avoid delays, we recommend making sure that the information you use to create your account exactly matches how it appears on your documents. For example, if your name is Michael and you enter your name as Michael in the Stake registration form instead of a nickname you go by, like Mike or Mickey.

Customer Support while Signing Up

The amount of verification steps in the Stake registration can be a bit complicated, but don’t worry, help is always available. You can contact Stake customer support by email at support@stake.com or via 24/7 live chat. Both options are helpful, but if you want quick results, we definitely recommend the live chat option.

Stake’s live chat is staffed by real human agents who are happy to guide you through any issues. In our experience, you can even speed up the identity verification process by asking customer support if they can review your documents. This doesn’t always work, but if they’re not busy, you can save a lot of time by asking for priority review.

You don’t need to have an account to access Stake customer support, so feel free to reach out with any questions you have before you sign up.

FAQ

How can I register on Stake?

All you need to do to sign up for Stake is to go to the website, fill out the Stake registration form, and verify your email. This will allow you to make crypto deposits and bet on sports. You will need to upload additional documents in order to use CAD and to withdraw your winnings.

Is Stake legal in Canada?

While it is not regulated by the Canadian government, Stake is legal to use in Canada. It is based outside of the country licensed by the Government of Curacao. Offshore operators, like Stake, are available in every province and territory except for Ontario.

Does Stake give you a welcome bonus?

Yes. The Stake welcome bonus is a 200% deposit match up to $1,000. To unlock this bonus, use the Stake bonus code GOALCA. You can use this promo code when you create your account or at any other time before your first deposit.

What documents are required for age verification on Stake?

Stake has four levels of account verification, with more features and tools available at each verification level. To verify your age and to unlock level two verification, you will need to upload a clear photo of an official government ID, such as your driver’s license.

Can I register for a Stake account using my mobile phone?

Yes, Stake allows mobile registration in Canada. You can create your account using the Stake mobile site or with the Stake app on iOS devices.