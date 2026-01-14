Sports Interaction Review for January 2026 | Everything you need to know about SIA

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4.4/5 Sports Leagues 4.5/5 Betting Odds 4.7/5 Live Betting 4.8/5 Live Streaming 1/5 Mobile App 4.4/5 Payment Methods 4.6/5 Payout Speed 4.4/5 Customer Support 4.5/5 User Experience 4.7/5 Sign up Go to Sports Interaction

About Sports Interaction Canada (SIA)

Sports Interaction is based in Canada and has been active since 1997, making it one of the oldest and best-established sports gambling options currently in the market. The company was purchased in 2022 by global betting company Entain but retains a Canada-first focus which sets it apart for local bettors across the country, with sports coverage and bets tailored to that audience.

We love this sportsbook’s clean, crisp interface that makes navigation easy. Players can quickly make their way around the website and app to check as many potential bets as they wish. There is also ample live betting capability which is accompanied by quickly updated odds, real-time stats and adjusted spreads and totals.

New Sports Interaction bettors can claim a 125% match deposit bonus. They can also take advantage of multiple payment methods for added user comfort. Customer feedback for Sports Interaction is generally positive, with some issues raised over the speed of customer service responses and withdrawal speeds and occasional problems with app performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Live betting options ❌ Some app performance issues ✅ Website and app interface ❌ Slow customer service responses and withdrawals ✅ Wide range of payment methods

Is Sports Interaction legal in Canada?

The sportsbook holds a license in Canada with the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and is legal for all bettors in the country to access.

In legal terms, throughout most of Canada, Sports Interaction occupies a place in what is known as the country’s ‘grey’ betting market. This refers to a grey area in local legislation where sportsbooks are not directly licensed to operate in Canada but also cannot be sanctioned by law authorities as they are licensed in other jurisdictions.

This should not affect your betting experience. You can place bets with Sports Interaction wherever you are in Canada, safe in the knowledge that the current application of the law covers you as a customer. Sports Interaction takes exhaustive measures to ensurethat playing on its website and app is as safe and secure as possible.

Sports Interaction Welcome Bonus

Like most major Canadian sports betting operators, Sports Interaction offers new users an exclusive welcome bonus for new users upon registration. The Sports Interaction bonus gives clients the choice of two different options when they start placing bets with the platform.

This is one of the best features that we will highlight in our Sports Interaction review. Providing two distinct types of bonus gives users a choice that adapts to their betting preferences and helps set SIA apart from competitors who employ a one size fits all approach to their welcome bonus.

Whichever you choose, each Sports Interaction bonus is credited to your account immediately once you have met the conditions and requires no bonus code.

125% Match Deposit up to $750

Like most major Canadian sports betting operators, Sports Interaction offers new users an exclusive welcome bonus upon registration. Upon making your first deposit with Sports Interaction, you will receive bonus funds worth 125% of that sum, up to a maximum value of $750.

It is important to note that those bonus bets must be returned to Sports Interaction prior to being eligible for withdrawal. The sportsbook requires users to make at least six wagers with minimum odds of 1.50 or higher within 60 days of receipt.

Sports Interaction’s promo does have a smaller cash value than offers run by some of its competitors. It compensates for this to a large degree with its flexible withdrawal conditions, requiring six bets compared to 10 or more elsewhere. The 60-day deadline is also double the 30-day limit common in these types of offers.

Who it's for:

Experience bettors

Bettors looking to make multiple wagers as soon as they sign up.

No Sweat First Bet up to $500

If their first promo is not to your liking, you alternatively have the opportunity to claim a No Sweat Bet from Sports Interaction after signing up as a customer.

To put it simply, a No Sweat Bet is a bonus that kicks in to give you a second chance following a losing bet. Sports Interaction will match your first wager with the sportsbook up to a total of $500, but only if that bet fails to come in. You can then use those funds to try again for a winner on other sporting events.

No bonus code is required to take advantage of this promotion. Simply choose the No Sweat Bet upon registering and making your initial deposit (minimum $10) and place your first bet with SIA. If that wager doesn’t win the bonus funds will automatically be credited to your account.

There is a catch. Your bonus funds must be reused on the sportsbook within seven days of receipt. You cannot split the bonus as it is valid only for one single bet. Sports Interaction’s No Sweat Bet carries a slightly lower cash value than equivalent offers elsewhere and its time limit is on the short side. But the flexibility of being able to opt between two promos is a big plus for SIA and makes this one of the better welcome bonuses out there on Canadian sports betting sites.

Who it's for:

Inexperienced bettors

Those looking for a lower risk first bet

Ongoing Promotions

While the above promotions are targeted as new Sports Interaction customers, there are also plenty of benefits and incentives every single day for existing customers of the sportsbook. Below we have listed three perks and bonuses that we really like about SIA and which will keep bettors coming back long after that first welcome offer has ended…

Fantasy Picks

Fantasy Picks is an exclusive fantasy game for professional soccer. Users select a team made up of their favourite players and will be awarded points for goals, assists and other positive in-game actions. If you get enough points, you can pocket large cash prizes with this game.

Parlay Boosts

Parlay bettors are well accounted for at Sports Interaction and receive regular odds boosts. With the site's Parlay Boosts, multi-event bettors can get better odds than ever, and those wagers go even further, with a small initial stake leading to potentially huge payouts.

NBA Daily Bet and Get

Thanks to daily NBA betting odds boosts, pro-basketball gamers can score significant wins. Each day, Sports Interaction singles out one or more of its favourite NBA wagers and provides increased odds, with potential payouts reaching 10.00 or even higher.

Sports Betting

The world of sports betting is deep and diverse, featuring almost unlimited combinations of disciplines and odds. This can be daunting for the rookie bettor, so this part of our Sports Interaction review aims to break down some of the most popular sports and wagers out there.

Read on for more information about the types of sporting activity and odds you can expect to find when you register with Sports Interaction, as well as a look into the sportsbook’s excellent live betting options.

Leagues and Betting Options

SIA features the biggest sports from North America and worldwide, with a particular focus on Canada’s favourite sporting events. We particularly liked the range of winter sports available during the season, including curling, skiing and ski jumping events, as these can be tougher to find on non-Canadian or multinational sportsbooks.

NBA

Canada currently boasts one NBA franchise, the Toronto Raptors. The league’s 30 teams do battle in the regular season over 82 games before the best of the bunch enter the always exciting Playoffs. The season culminates in June with the NBA Championship, where the Eastern and Western Conference champions do battle over seven games to decide the fate of the title.

With Sports Interaction, you can bet on Raptors games and any of the NBA’s regular and postseason matchups, with moneyline, spread, and total odds competitively priced alongside game-specific prop bets. You can also look further ahead and place wagers on the NBA champion or conference champions, as well as personal prizes like league MVP.

NFL

Even though there is no direct Canadian interest in the NFL, the league still represents a huge betting market north of the border. The AFC and NFC’s finest face off from September-January to decide who will make it into the postseason.

The ultimate prize is the Super Bowl, arguably the biggest sporting event on the planet, which attracts millions of dollars in bets worldwide. But you can get competitive odds on every NFL game through SIA, with wide options available in traditional bets, props and futures for this market. In season you can also follow the Canadian Football League (CFL), an exciting competition that peaks each year with the prestigious Gray Cup.

NHL

Hockey is Canada’s national sport, and the country is well represented in the elite National Hockey League. Seven of the league’s 32 franchises are based in Canada, including the Montreal Canadiens, who, with 25 titles, are the most successful team in NHL history.

The action builds all year across the 82-game regular season before two teams reach the Stanley Cup. Last year, the Edmonton Oilers went all the way to the final before losing out to the Panthers; can they go one step further in 2025-26?

As you’d expect from a homegrown Canadian sportsbook, Sports Interaction prides itself in offering industry-leading betting markets and odds in pro hockey. Place bets on your favourite teams and also your Canadian hockey heroes, like last season’s playoffs MVP Sam Bennett of the Panthers or Penguins legend Sidney Crosby, a two-time recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy and widely considered one of the greatest of all time.

English Premier League

Soccer continues to grow across North America, and Canada is no exception. In 2026, the country will host the World Cup for the first time in its history alongside the United States and Mexico. You can get into the spirit by betting on big soccer games from across the globe, including the top-tier English Premier League.

The Premier League runs from August to May in a straight league format, with each of the division’s 20 teams playing each other twice. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season is crowned champion. Canada has two representatives in Premier League sides right now: Luca Koleosho of Burnley FC and Brighton’s Tom McGill.

You will find many of your favourite bet types present for big Premier League soccer games. You can also pick half winners, correct score and handicap options as well as betting on stats like the number of corners or cards. Sports Interaction also runs a comprehensive futures book on the Premier League if you want to bet on the winner in May or the league’s top scorer right now.

Betting Odds

Sports Interaction (SIA) is renowned for providing some of the most competitive betting odds in the Canadian market, particularly for the NHL, NFL, and CFL. As a homegrown brand, they offer "reduced juice" on major North American leagues, ensuring bettors see more value on moneylines and spreads compared to international competitors.

For those who like to plan ahead, SIA excels at posting futures and outrights far in advance for major tournaments like the Stanley Cup or the Super Bowl. Their in-play platform is equally robust, with live odds updated in real-time to reflect every momentum swing.

Beyond standard lines, the range of player and game props is vast, often featuring hundreds of unique markets for a single NBA or NHL game. To further enhance your potential returns, look out for their daily Odds Boosts and unique "Piñata Picks", alongside an Early Payout offer that settles your bet instantly if your team gains a significant lead (e.g., a 2-goal lead in hockey).

Live Betting and Streaming

One of the big plus points in our Sports Interaction review is the live betting system we saw on the sportsbook. SIA carries dozens of live betting options, which give users wide access to popular in-play markets.

The platform offers dynamic bets in real time with an update speed that matches any of its competitors. Bet acceptance rates are high due to the lack of lag on the website and app, reducing the potential for frustration when your wager doesn’t go through.

Sports Interaction users enjoy a wide range of in-play betting options. You can bet on moneyline as well as spreads and totals, which adjust as the game unfolds to provide the most competitive odds possible. A variety of live game props are also made available. One of the more interesting wagers is the rest of regular time option: here, you can make a straight bet on who will win out during the remaining time on the clock, regardless of what the actual game score looks like.

Broad live betting markets are available for all major sports, including NHL, NFL, NBA and soccer games. This comes with comprehensive real-time stats that help bettors make informed decisions in the middle of events.

One aspect largely missing from Sports Interaction’s coverage right now is the opportunity to watch along with live streaming. While SIA does stream some events, these are few and far between and do not usually include the biggest games. Nevertheless, the speed and depth of the sportsbook’s live betting make it a good addition to the overall betting experience.

If you're looking for a sportsbook that has live streaming services, take a look at our bet365 review.

Mobile App

The app offers a clean presentation and easy navigation across the platform, and also provides strong encryption software that ensures your data and funds are protected. Sports Interaction has earned a 4.7/5 rating on Apple Play, while its Android app is rated 3.7/5 by users on the Play Store.

An intuitive user interface makes it simple to find and place your bet of choice, as well as put together multi-event parlays with just a few clicks. The options for deposits and withdrawals are also clearly marked for added user comfort. Sports Interaction review feedback on the Apple Store and Play Store has highlighted occasional glitches that can lead to interruptions in play, as well as some delays in addressing issues with customer service.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.7/5 Google Play Store 3.7/5

Sports Interaction Payment Methods

Flexibility when making deposits and withdrawals contributes to the overall betting experience on the best Canadian sportsbooks. This section of our Sports Interaction review looks closer at the payment methods currently available to users as well as the expected waiting time for deposits and withdrawals to be credited.

Please note that while SIA does not collect fees on deposits or withdrawals on any of its payment options, players may face charges from financial operators which are independent of the sportsbook. Also, cryptocurrencies of any kind are not accepted as legal tender by Sports Interaction, making them a forbidden medium for any kind of site transaction.

Deposit Methods

The sportsbook compares favourably with its competition in this field. Sports Interaction offers multiple options for deposits using virtual wallets like Apple Pay. Elsewhere, Interac is the only wallet which has near-universal acceptance while other companies may be locked out of certain sports betting websites. This gives SIA customers great flexibility when it comes to depositing funds and betting.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Debit Card $10 Credit Card $10 Interac $10 InstaDebit $10 Online Banking $10 Apply Pay $10 ecoPayz $10 Much Better $10 Paysafecard $10 Neosurf $10

Withdrawal Methods

Sports Interaction also offers multiple options for withdrawing funds from your sportsbook account. The process for doing this is very similar to making deposits and should be clearly marked on the website or app’s menu.

Please note that currently SIA only supports withdrawal via debit card transactions, bank transfer or Interac: at the time of writing, you will not be able to move funds directly into other virtual wallets. Withdrawals are also subject to longer processing times, up to 3-5 days in the case of bank transfers.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Visa $10 Mastercard $10 Bank Transfer $10 Interac $10 Apply Pay $10

Payout Speed

The payout speed you can expect while withdrawing from Sports Interaction depends on your chosen payment method. Virtual wallets like Interac and Apple Pay are the fastest means of receiving funds back, with withdrawals usually completed within eight hours of the request being made.

You can expect to wait longer using Visa or Mastercard services, or if you have requested a bank transfer, possibly up to five banking days with the latter. Please note too that Sports Interaction enforces a maximum as well as a minimum withdrawal limit. Issues with account verification also have the potential to delay withdrawals. It is important that your sign-up information is accurate and up to date when you create your SIA account to avoid frustrating hold ups.

Customers are restricted to taking out $3,000 with Apple Pay and $10,000 with Interac, Visa and Mastercard. You can claim payouts worth up to $100,000 in bank transfers.

Customer Support

SIA runs a comprehensive, round-the-clock customer service department, fitting its reputation as one of the most reliable and safest Canadian sportsbooks currently on the market. Sports Interaction currently offers clients the following customer service options:

Phone Number 1 888 922 5575 Email Address support@sportsinteraction.com Live chat? Yes Live chat hours 24/7

If issues do arise, you should first contact the SIA Live Chat, which is monitored by trained staff 24 hours a day. You can also contact the sportsbook on the phone number provided or send an email with your complaint. User reviews generally report rapid response times and a satisfactory level of assistance from SIA customer service channels.

User Experience

Ease of use

Part of Sports Interaction’s charm is how simple it is to sign up and start betting. The registration process is well-ordered in easy to follow steps, and new and experienced bettors alike will appreciate the clean interface that provides for rapid navigation and betting.

The steps required to complete the verification process are similarly well-explained, with plenty of information covering what personal details and documentation are needed to complete registration.

Managing your account

The SIA account menu offers easy-to-access personalisation options to accommodate customers. Bettors can adjust their preferred language, whether they see odds in fractional or decimal form and also set daily limits. From the menu, players can also make quick deposits and withdrawals and access promotions and bonus codes.

Responsible Gambling Options

Sports Interaction provides a number of resources which help customers manage their sportsbook usage and encourage responsible gambling. Users have the ability to impose daily bet, deposit and time limits, while there are also self-exclusion and timeout options which cut off access on a temporary or permanent basis.

Stand Out Feature - Easy Parlay

We haven’t mentioned it yet in great detail in our Sports Interaction review, but one feature on this sportsbook really stands out above the rest.

Sports Interaction’s Easy Parlay is a fantastic tool for quickly building up your favoured multi-event bet. The option is simple to find on the website and app and immediately takes you to a frontpage with the biggest sporting events of the week clearly listed. The page is sorted by bet type - moneyline, spread and total - and sport or league for added comfort.

Once you are on the Easy Parlay page you can effortlessly construct your multi-leg wager, with stats and further game information always one click away to better inform your choices. As you make your picks, your betting slip will instantly update with the current odds of your parlay and potential payout size. It is easy to remove legs too if you have second thoughts over a certain pick.

We loved Easy Parlay’s responsive approach to parlay betting and highly recommend the tool to rookie and veteran multi-event bettors alike.

Expert Opinion: Daniel Edwards

We spent a lot of time getting to know this sportsbook as part of our Sports Interaction review. And after exhaustive testing and website we can see why this is one of Canada’s most popular sports betting sites. Sports Interaction offers a great service and a wide range of bets, backed up with its fluid interface which makes placing wagers easy.

Sports Interaction’s welcome offer was available almost immediately after meeting those initial deposit conditions, giving me ample opportunity to try out several different types of bets using the 125x bonus funds provided. I found competitive odds and great prop options on major games, while the Easy Parlay feature really does add to the multi-leg betting experience.

From fast load times and intuitive design to unmatched live betting features, Sports Interaction sportsbook sets a high bar for what an online sportsbook should deliver. Live betting too was fast and responsive, exactly what you look for in such options, and I never faced that dreaded moment where your wager is cancelled due to the system reacting too late amid rapid odds changes. The daily NBA boosts are also a lot of fun and offer great returns to committed pro basketball bettors.

These were our favourite features while putting together our Sports Interaction review…

Great Live Betting: We found new lags or dropped bets while betting live, while the real-time stats available are a great feature to give you a wider picture on big NHL, NBA or NFL games.

We found new lags or dropped bets while betting live, while the real-time stats available are a great feature to give you a wider picture on big NHL, NBA or NFL games. Wide Range of Promotions: SIA’s dual welcome promo is a great touch and there are plenty of offers available to existing users too in order to keep them coming back.

SIA’s dual welcome promo is a great touch and there are plenty of offers available to existing users too in order to keep them coming back. Wide range of Payment Options: Sports Interaction offers several payment methods which make deposits and withdrawals simple, with low minimum requirements.

Sports Interaction offers several payment methods which make deposits and withdrawals simple, with low minimum requirements. Reliable Customer Support: Users can make use of 24/7 live chat facilities as well as telephone and email channels. This gives peace of mind while playing and contributes to an excellent user experience.

Final Verdict: Sports Interaction is a Premier Sports Betting Site

We have no hesitation in highlighting Sports Interaction as one of Canada’s premier sports betting sites. This sportsbook covers a wide range of diverse events in Canada and worldwide, with great markets in the NHL, NBA, NFL and Premier League soccer and plenty of focus given to niche sports and winter sports too.

SIA is a very slick operation. App performance is generally excellent, except for occasional bugs and glitches. The sportsbook offers a wide range of services covering most top-level sports with excellent parlay options, helping it stand out among the competition.

Payment methods are also varied with decent processing times, though withdrawals can face delays using certain options. And with 24/7 customer service and strong security, user experience is also a priority here. Sports Interaction is a great choice for Canadian bettors, and you can get started immediately with its dual bonus code to kick off your sports betting adventure.

FAQ

Is Sports Interaction legit in Canada?

SIA is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, meaning that Canadian bettors are free to place bets on the sportsbook no matter where they are in the country.

Does Sports Interaction pay out?

Yes, Sports Interaction customers are entitled to withdraw their real-money winnings (bonus funds excluded) whenever they wish. There is a minimum withdrawal limit in place, while some withdrawal methods may take up to five days to complete.

Who owns Sports Interaction?

Sports Interaction has formed part of multinational gaming company Entain since 2022, sharing ownership with premier sportsbooks such as BetMGM and bwin

Is there a Sports Interaction promo code?

No promo code is necessary to take advantage of the Sports Interaction bonus. Simply make an initial deposit after signing up for the sportsbook and you will be eligible to claim the promo.

Does the Sports Interaction bonus expire?

Bets earned with the Sports Interaction bonus must be utilised within 60 days of receipt. If using the No Sweat Bet, you have seven days to place a wager starting from when you receive the bonus funds.