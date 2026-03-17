Top 6 March Madness Betting Sites: Overview

All six of our top-rated March Madness betting sites are solid options for betting on college basketball. That said, each one has its own pros and cons and special features. Here’s an overview of our top picks. Below, we’ll break them down even further.

Top 6 March Madness Betting Sites in Canada

Now that you’ve seen an overview of our top March Madness betting sites, let’s take a closer look at each of our recommended sportsbooks.

bet365

This gigantic international brand tops our list thanks to its generous two-pronged welcome bonus, streamlined bet builder, and wide variety of basketball betting promos, such as boosted bets and parlay profit boosts.

Best for: New and casual sports bettors. Whether you’re using the bet365 app, mobile site, or desktop website, bet365 is very easy to use. This makes it an ideal option for new bettors or casuals who just want to place a few bucks on college basketball this year.

Sports Interaction

With almost 30 years of experience in Canada, Sports Interaction is a go-to option for thousands of bettors across the country. Compared to our other favourite March Madness betting sites, Sports Interaction stands out for its daily bonuses and deep player prop markets.

Best for: Canadian bettors. Very few sportsbooks cater to the Canadian market as well as Sports Interaction does. The site offers 24/7 phone support, Canada-specific promos, and other localised features that make Canadians really feel like they are being cared for.

BET99

BET99 is another Canadian-owned and operated sports betting site that we like because of its unique features, such as live streaming and an attractive live betting menu. The sportsbook also stands out for its highly-rated iOS betting app.

Best for: Mobile sports bettors. One of the truly world-class things about BET99 is its user interface. This feature shines even brighter on mobile. Both its betting apps and mobile sports betting site look incredibly modern compared to more basic sportsbooks. The user experience is also too, thanks to mobile-friendly banking options, like Apple Pay.

BetVictor

Founded in 1946, BetVictor is a titan of the global sports betting industry. We’ve picked it as one of the best March Madness betting sites because of its simple live betting options and accessible boosted bet promotions.

Best for: Parlay bettors. All of the best betting sites allow you to place NCAA basketball same-game parlays, but BetVictor is arguably the simplest. It has a standard bet builder tool and Lucky Dip feature that allows you to find boosted parlay options.

ToonieBet

Like Sports Interaction, ToonieBet is another site based in Canada. However, its best features are all its promos. You can take advantage of multiple weekly reload bonuses, cashback offers, and other unique bonuses as well as boosted bets and promos you can get at other sites.

Best for: Regular bettors. Because of the sheer number of promos and rewards opportunities, ToonieBet is best for people who bet regularly instead of casuals who only bet every once in a while.

Stake

Through partnerships with celebrities like Drake, Stake has become one of the most high-profile sportsbooks in the world. It makes our shortlist for college basketball because of its competitive odds, variety of markets, and instant payouts with crypto.

Best for: Experienced bettors. The bottom line with betting on sports at Stake is that the more you have to bet, the more you’ll get out of your account. It’s a solid option for casuals, but the VIP program and high wagering requirements are easier to navigate if you are a more experienced bettor.

March Madness Betting Odds 2026

Whether on who will win March Madness or the final score of a particular game, betting odds change every day throughout the tournament. Here are the current March Madness favourites based on the odds.

Team bet365 Odds Sports Interaction Odds BET99 Odds Duke Blue Devils +340 +300 +325 Arizona Wildcats +360 +400 +400 Michigan Wolverines +375 +350 +350 Florida Gators +750 +650 +700 Houston Cougars +1100 +900 +1000 Iowa State +1600 +1600 +2250 Illinois Fighting Illini +2000 +2000 +1900 Purdue Boilermakers +2500 +3000 +3500 Connecticut Huskies +3000 +2200 +1700 Michigan State Spartans +5000 +5000 +4000

Odds last checked: 17th March 2026

March Madness Betting Trends

No team in the top three of the preseason national championship betting odds has won March Madness in the last 10 years.

The favourite has won seven of the last 10 national championship games.

2025 was the first March Madness tournament since 2008 to have all four No. 1 seeds advance to the Final Four.

Eight of the last 10 national champions have been No. 1 seeds.

Only one of the last 16 national championship games has gone to over-time.

How to bet on MM

If you’re ready to bet on March Madness online, follow this step-by-step guide to start college basketball betting now:

1. Choose an online sportsbook

Review our top-rated basketball betting sites and choose the one that’s best for you. Remember that your favourite sportsbook might be different from someone else’s. Think about your own preferences first and the sportsbooks’ overall offerings, like its sign up bonus, odds value, and betting markets.

2. Create an account

Once you’ve made your choice, go to the sportsbook’s website or download its app. Then, select Sign Up / Join / Register and create your account. You’ll need to give the sportsbook your name, email, and some other personal information. You may also have to upload a photo of an official government ID to verify your identity after you sign up.

3. Deposit Funds

Access your account wallet or cashier page and select Deposit. Scroll through the list of available options and choose your preferred payment method. Enter your deposit amount and follow the steps to confirm your deposit. Your funds should be available almost instantly.

4. Start Betting

After you fund your account, you can browse the markets and place March Madness bets. Don’t just pick the first bet you like. Take your time to consider the matchup, value, and whether it’s a safe bet before adding it to your bet slip.. If you can, we recommend signing up for multiple sportsbooks so that you can shop around for the best March Madness odds before you place a wager.

IMAGO

Most Popular MM Bets

The best Canadian betting sites have hundreds of individual wagers for each college basketball game throughout the March Madness bracket. It is important to understand the different types when putting together your March Madness betting strategy. Most of them fall into these basic categories.

Moneyline

Wagers on which team will win a game are called moneyline bets. To win, you just need to correctly predict who will come out on top of a specific matchup. You don’t need to guess the correct margin of victory, the score, or anything else. As long as you predict the right winner, you will win your bet.

Over/Under

Also called totals bets, over/under wagers are bets on the total amount of points scored by both teams. Sportsbooks set a line, like 130.5, and you wager on whether the combined total will be over or under that line. Many sportsbooks also offer first and second half over/under bets or over/under wagers for specific teams/players as prop bets (more on that later).

Point Spread

Betting on the point spread is the same as betting on the margin of victory. The spread itself is basically a handicap to make things more fair between unevenly matched teams. Then, you bet against the spread. For example, if Duke are -3.5-point favourites against Florida, they would have to win by four points or more. If Duke loses or wins by fewer than four points, you would lose your wager.

Props

Prop bets are wagers on things not directly related to the outcome of the game. For example, the most common prop bets are player props based on individual player stats, like how many points they will score in a game. You can also bet on the number of three-pointers made by a player or team. Some sportsbooks even offer head-to-head markets, where you can bet on one player to score more than another.

Futures

If you want to bet on Michigan to win the 2026 March Madness tournament, that would be a futures bet. These markets are any wager broader than one NCAA tournament game. Who will win outright and be tournament champion is the most popular market, but you can also bet on which player will win the Most Outstanding Player award, whether a team will make the Final Four, and even Selection Sunday picks before the tournament starts.

Parlays

A parlay is a wager containing multiple unique bets. For example, you can bet on Duke to win and for Cameron Boozer to score more than 20 points. Bets like this specific example are same game parlays because both outcomes are from the same game. Parlays are some of the most popular March Madness bets because they offer big potential returns.

Live Betting

March Madness means that there will be basketball almost every day for close to a month. This gives you plenty of options to wager on the action as it’s happening through various live betting markets.

All the top sportsbooks in Canada have dedicated live betting menus with live bets for every game. Some even have dedicated live streams so that you can watch college basketball with your sportsbook account. This last feature varies by betting site and location though, so don’t expect it everywhere.

Even if you can’t watch live games, you can definitely bet on them and will be able to take advantage of unique wagers and boosted live bets.

How to Read MM Odds

Most March Madness betting sites in Canada use the American odds format. You’ll know if a site uses this format because you’ll see positive and negative numbers, like +200 and -200. Positive odds tell you how much you will win from a $100 wager, while negative numbers represent how much you need to bet to win $100. Let’s go over with some examples:

+200 odds means that if you bet $100, you will win $200 in profit for a $300 total payout.

odds means that if you bet $100, you will win $200 in profit for a $300 total payout. -200 odds means that you will win $100 in profit from a $200 bet for a total payout of $300.

Find out more about the odds in the NCAA in our dedicated article.

March Madness History

Last 10 Champions

2025 - Florida

- Florida 2024 - UConn

- UConn 2023 - UConn

- UConn 2022 - Kansas

- Kansas 2021 - Baylor

- Baylor 2020 - N/A

- N/A 2019 - Virginia

- Virginia 2018 - Villanova

- Villanova 2017 - North Carolina

- North Carolina 2016 - Villanova

- Villanova 2015 - Duke

Most Appearances

Kentucky - 62

- 62 North Carolina - 54

- 54 Kansas - 52

- 52 UCLA - 51

- 51 Duke - 47

- 47 Indiana - 41

- 41 Louisville - 40

- 40 Villanova - 40

- 40 Texas - 39

- 39 Michigan State - 38

Most Wins

UCLA - 11

- 11 Kentucky - 8

- 8 North Carolina - 6

- 6 UConn - 6

- 6 Duke - 5

- 5 Indiana - 5

- 5 Kansas - 4

- 4 Villanova - 3

- 3 Florida - 3

Biggest Comeback

25 points - (14) BYU came back from 25 points down against (14) Iona to win 78-72 in the 2012 First Four.

- (14) BYU came back from 25 points down against (14) Iona to win 78-72 in the 2012 First Four. 22 points - (1) Duke overcame a 22-point deficit to beat (3) Maryland 95-84 in the 2001 Final Four.

- (1) Duke overcame a 22-point deficit to beat (3) Maryland 95-84 in the 2001 Final Four. 22 points - (7) Nevada fought back from 20 points down to defeat (2) Cincinnati 75-73 in the 2018 second round.

Most Points Scored (Top 5 Players)