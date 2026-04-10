1xBet Registration Guide: How to Sign Up to 1xbet in Canada

How to sign up to 1xBet

New 1xBet Canada customers can choose from four registration options. This is to ensure that the process is straightforward for everyone, regardless of your experience with betting sites. We recommend the one-click method, which takes less than 5 seconds and only requires your country and currency.

Listed below are the steps needed to complete the 1xBet registration process:

Visit 1xBet: Launch the official website of 1xBet Canada on your desktop or mobile browser. Begin registration: Tap the “Registration” button at the top of the homepage to choose your preferred registration method. Enter personal info: Enter the information required for your chosen method, as well as the 1xBet bonus code GOALCA. Finish registration: Tap the green “Register” button to submit the form and access your newly created account. Verify your account: Complete your profile by filling in your personal details in the "My Account" section to access full features.

You can also sign up using a social network of your choice. This links an existing social media account to your 1xbet account for a quick and easy signup process. For this, you can choose from Google, X and Telegram.

Sign Up Offer

The sports bonus for new Canadian customers is a 120% match of up to C$1,080 on the first deposit. Before depositing money to claim this package, you must fill in the missing fields in your data form under “My Account”.

The size of the bonus you'll receive will depend on the amount you've deposited. Here's how 1xBet has designed it:

For deposits of up to C$200, you get a 100% bonus match.

For deposits from C$201 to C$340, you get 110%.

For deposits from C$341 to C$440, you get 115%.

For deposits of C$441 and above, you get a 120% match.

The minimum deposit needed to access the lowest 100% tier is C$4. Once the amount is successfully approved, you get your bonus automatically, but it must be wagered according to these rules:

If you got a 100% bonus, you must wager it 5x in accumulator bets on sports or eSports events . Each accumulator must contain 3+ selections, and at least three of them must have a minimum of 1.40 odds.

. Each accumulator must contain 3+ selections, and at least three of them must have a minimum of 1.40 odds. If you got a 110% bonus or more, you must wager it 10x in accumulator bets in sports or eSports. Each accumulator must have at least 3 selections, with three or more having 1.50+ odds.

Other important things to note about the welcome offer are:

The bonus must be claimed within 30 days of registration or be forfeited.

or be forfeited. Wagering must be completed in full before withdrawals can be made .

. Refunded bets, as well as handicaps or totals, do not count towards the wagering requirement.

The bonus amount is credited to your account as soon as you've made your first deposit.

Why sign up to 1xBet?

In addition to the sports welcome bonus, opening a new 1xBet account comes with more benefits. As part of our 1xBet review, we looked into these advantages and picked the four most important ones. Check them out below:

+ Diverse Bonuses for Existing Customers The first deposit sports bonus only caters to newcomers and cannot be claimed by experienced bettors at 1xBet. Fortunately, the operator has other offers designed just for this set of users. Here's a brief summary of some available promotions and what you stand to get from each: Infinite prize league: Place bets of at least C$5 on 2026 Indian Premier League matches and get promotional tickets for guaranteed bonuses. If you achieve a series of winning bets each week, you can win free bets of up to C$7.

Place bets of at least C$5 on 2026 Indian Premier League matches and get promotional tickets for guaranteed bonuses. If you achieve a series of winning bets each week, you can win free bets of up to C$7. In pursuit of the Scudetto: Place bets of at least C$2.57 on Serie A matches to earn points. Get a Scudetto in each division and earn tickets to take part in the prize draw.

Place bets of at least C$2.57 on Serie A matches to earn points. Get a Scudetto in each division and earn tickets to take part in the prize draw. Barca 1x family: Place bets of C$1.61 or more on Barcelona matches across different tournaments. Earn Blau and Grana tickets for single and accumulator bets to win gadgets and participate in the superprize draw.

Place bets of C$1.61 or more on Barcelona matches across different tournaments. Earn Blau and Grana tickets for single and accumulator bets to win gadgets and participate in the superprize draw. No-risk bet: Place a pre-match or live single bet on the correct score of matches on the promotion page. You'll get a refunded free bet in return if your bet loses.

Place a pre-match or live single bet on the correct score of matches on the promotion page. You'll get a refunded free bet in return if your bet loses. Bonus for a series of losing bets: If you place 20 bets in a row and all lose, you'll get a bonus of up to C$500. + Fiat and Crypto Payment Methods For some bettors, making payments with traditional card or e-wallet options isn't efficient enough. Luckily, signing up to 1xBet allows you to access an extensive lineup of cryptocurrencies, alongside regular fiat methods. The table below outlines some of these options and their payment limits: Payment Option Deposit Limits Withdrawal Limits Interac $1-$50 $1-$100 Visa $16 - $1,500 $1.60 - $1,597.62 Mastercaard $16 - $1,500 $1.60 - $1,597.62 AirTM $1 - N/A $1 - N/A ecoPayz $15 - N/A $15 - N/A Bitcoin 10.63 µBTC minimum 2000.07 µBTC minimum Ethereum 5.00 mETH minimum 5.00 mETH minimum Litecoin 13.32 mLTC minimum 10.04 mLTC minimum Bitcoin Cash 1.16 mBNB minimum 1.01 mBNB minimu Dogecoin 7.72 DOGE minimum 65.10 DOGE minimum + Extensive sports options The sports selection on 1xBet Canada covers at least 40 different disciplines. Every day, you'll have access to over 1,500 events in the pre-match and live sections. Even more impressive are the market options, which in most cases can get up to 200+ during popular league matches. Although some pre-game and live betting options are on the homepage, you can click “Sports” to locate the main lobby. The site's user friendly interface makes navigation easy when switching between top sports options like: American Football

Tennis

Soccer

Ice Hockey

Basketball

Cricket

Vollyball

Table Tennis + Advanced Esports Hub In addition to regular sports, 1xBet customers can bet on more than 100 eSports events across major disciplines. More importantly, most games are streamed via HD live videos to fully capture the experience for bettors. The eSports hub can be found within the main sports list. Some featured options available are: Counter-Strike 2

League of Legends

Dota 2

Valorant

Mobile Legends

Rainbox Six

Personal Data Required to Sign Up

When registering, the details you'll need to provide will depend on the sign-up method you've used. Regardless of your choice, you're still required to fill out the personal data form in your profile after registration. The information needed during or after signing up includes:

Phone number

Email address

First and surname

Country, region, and city

Strong password

Mobile Registration

New players can also sign up to 1xBet via the mobile app, allowing them to easily start betting on the go. Here, you can use the one-click option or register by phone, email, or via a social network. Follow these steps to sign up using the quick one-tap method:

Launch the 1xBet and tap the “Registration” button. On the one-click registration form, enter our bonus code GOALCA. Select the sports first deposit bonus from the list. Finish up by clicking the “Register” button.

Account Activation

Immediate ID verification isn't mandatory for Canadian 1xBet customers during registration or afterwards. However, KYC checks may be requested when you reach a certain deposit or withdrawal sum. It could also be triggered by suspected fraudulent activity in your account. Considering that the exact timing is not disclosed, it's important to have the following documents ready at all times:

Driver's license

Identity card

Travel document or passport

Recent utility bill

Recent account statement

Reference letter issued by a credit or financial institution

After getting a request, you'll need to send a message to security-en@1xbet-team.com using your registered email. It should include clear, unedited uploads of the required documents and any messages you wish to communicate.

Customer Support while Signing Up

Like most sports betting sites, the quickest and most effective support channel on 1xBet is the live chat. If you run into challenges during your 1xBet registration, simply tap the “Customer Support” button in the main menu. Alongside the chat feature, other channels you can use are email, phone call, and several social media options.

FAQ

How do I register my 1xBet account?

To open a new 1xBet account, you must first visit the official website for the Canadian region. On the homepage, click the green-coloured “Registration” button, choose your preferred sign-up method, and provide the relevant details.

Is 1xBet legal in Canada?

Yes, 1xBet is a legal bookmaker with the authorization to offer sports betting services in Canada. It's licensed in Curaçao and uses modern security features to protect customers.

What is the welcome promo on 1xBet?

New customers at 1xBet are offered a 120% bonus of up to C$1,080 after making a first deposit. To get this amount, you'll need to enter the promo code GOALCA during registration.

What documents are required for age verification on 1xBet?

If you get a request to verify your age on 1xBet, you'll need to send in a recognizable ID document. The accepted ones are your driver's license, a Canadian identity card, or a passport.

Can I register for a 1xBet account using my mobile phone number?

Yes, you can open a new 1xBet account using your mobile number. To do this, choose the phone registration option at sign-up and request a confirmation SMS to begin.