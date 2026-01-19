1xBet Review: Everything to know in Canada in January 2026

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4.4/5 Sports Leagues 4.6/5 Betting Odds 4.6/5 Live Betting 4.4/5 Live Streaming N/A Mobile App 3.5/5 Payment Methods 4/5 Payout Speed 4.2/5 Customer Support 4.3/5 User Experience 4.4/5

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally renowned name in the world of sports betting. Founded in Russia in 2007, the sportsbook is currently headquartered in Cyprus and is legal to use in dozens of countries worldwide.

The platform has also expanded into sponsorship. Top professional soccer teams Spain's FC Barcelona, Ecuador's Barcelona S.C. and France's Paris Saint-Germain have partnered with 1xBet to provide an enhanced service to bettors across the globe.

The sportsbook also enjoys a strong commercial presence in the world of tennis, where it acts as official sponsor to both the Billie Jean Cup and ATP Challenger Tour.

A big advantage when starting with 1xBet is its generous welcome offer. New players can claim a deposit match of 125% worth up to $1080, giving this promo one of the highest cash values of any Canadian betting site.

The downside to this bonus is the steep playthrough requirements. 1xBet users must make 10 accumulator bets within 30 days to convert the funds into withdrawable cash, beyond what many of the sportsbook’s competitors determine.

1xbet contains a huge range of sporting events from around the world, including top Canadian and North American sports. The interface can be cluttered sometimes, making navigation slightly difficult. There are also extensive live betting options, accompanied by quickly updated odds, real-time stats and adjusted spreads and totals.

Pros Cons ✅ Live betting options ❌ Steep betting requirements for bonus funds ✅ High cash value for welcome offer ❌ App not available via app stores ✅ Wide range of betting markets

Is 1xBet legal in Canada?

In legal terms, throughout most of Canada, 1xbet occupies a place in what is known as the country’s ‘grey’ betting market. This refers to a grey area in local legislation where sportsbook are not directly licensed to operate in Canada but also cannot be sanctioned by law authorities as they are licensed in other jurisdictions.

In 1xBet’s case, the sportsbook is licensed in Curacao and Canadian users are free to access its service. However, this is not the case in Ontario, where local regulations hold, as the sportsbook does not have a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Outside of Ontario you can place bets with 1xBet safe in the knowledge that the current application of the law covers you as a customer. 1xbet uses state of the art encryption technology to ensure playing on its website and app is as safe and secure as possible.

Welcome Bonus

Like most major Canadian sports betting operators, 1xBet offers new users an exclusive welcome bonus for new users upon registration. Using the GOALCA promo code, clients can claim up to $1080 in deposit matching bonus funds to continue placing wagers on the platform.

While reviewing this operator, we were impressed with the monetary value of this welcome offer. Few of 1xbet’s competitors in Canada give users the chance to claim as many total funds.

Using the 1xBet promo code upon registration, bettors can claim 125% of their initial deposit in bonuses up to that total value of $1080, which can then be used to place further wagers on your sporting events of choice.

120% up to C$1080!

Sports betting enthusiasts in Canada can take advantage of an exclusive welcome bonus for new users when they sign up as customers.

The 1xBet promo code gives customers a bonus of 120% on their first deposit up to a maximum value of $1080, which they can use to wager on top Canadian and international sporting events using the platform. This high total value makes it a great option for serious bettors looking to extend their initial play on the sportsbook

Using this promo code, bettors can claim bonus funds worth up to $1080 on top of their first deposit with the sportsbook. To get started users must simply enter the GOALCA promo code upon registering and then meet the minimum deposit requirements in order to get started.

One aspect of this welcome offer to bear in mind are the playthrough requirements. In order to convert your bonus funds into withdrawable cash players must make at least 10 accumulator-style bets with a minimum of three legs and a minimum odds value of 1.50. This must be carried out within 30 days to be eligible for withdrawal.

Minimum deposit : $4

: $4 Proportion of original deposit: 120%

120% Wagering requirement: 10x on parlays with odds longer than 1.50

10x on parlays with odds longer than 1.50 Time period: 30 days

30 days Eligibility: New users aged 19 or over

New users aged 19 or over Promo code:GOALCA

Ongoing Promotions

While the above promotion is aimed at new 1xBet customers, there are also plenty of benefits for regular users of the sportsbook. We found the platform specialises in second chances for bettors, with several promos geared towards refunding losing wagers in the form of bonus bets.

Below you will find three top bonuses currently available with 1xBet that help to complement that generous welcome offer and ensure existing users keep coming back to the sportsbook.

NBA Win Shot

1xBet’s NBA Win Shot is a long-running promotion geared towards pro basketball fans. Bettors can get bonuses back on their NBA wagers and enter a pool for great prizes. The more you play, the better chance you have of bagging rewards.

No risk bet

Using the No risk bet promotion bettors can get a second chance to win on unsuccessful wagers. If your bet on a featured sporting event does not come in, 1xbet will refund your stake in bonus bets.

Bonus for a series of losing bets

There is nothing worse than finding yourself on a cold streak. Fortunately, 1xBet caters for those customers who are struggling to get wagers over the line. The sportsbook offers support to bettors who are on a losing run, providing a bonus for a series of 20 losing bets.

Sports Betting

The world of sports betting is deep and diverse, featuring almost unlimited combinations of disciplines and odds. This can be overwhelming for rookie bettors, so this section of our 1xBet review aims to break down some of the most popular sports and wagers out there.

Keep reading for more information about the types of sporting activity and odds you can expect to find when you register with 1xBet, as well as a look into the sportsbook’s live betting capabilities.

Leagues and Betting Options

1xBet features the biggest sports from North America and worldwide. As a multinational betting giant we liked the depth of coverage found across the globe, with large markets in soccer, tennis, golf and other popular sports.

That does not come to the detriment of local concerns either, with Canada’s favourite sporting events well-covered. You can expect to find wide markets on the following sports and much more when you log in to 1xBet.

NBA

Canada currently has one NBA franchise active in the league, the Toronto Raptors. The league’s 30 teams do battle in the regular season over 82 games before the best of the bunch enter the always exciting Playoffs. The season culminates in June with the NBA Championship, where the Eastern and Western Conference champions do battle over seven games to decide the fate of the title.

With 1xBet you can bet on Raptors games and any regular and postseason NBA matchups, with moneyline, spread and total odds competitively priced alongside game-specific prop bets. You can also look further ahead and place wagers on the NBA champion or conference champions with futures bets, as well as personal prizes like league MVP.

The NBA Win Shot game gives extra incentive to basketball bettors with a host of great bonuses and prizes on offer while playing.

NFL

Even though there is no direct Canadian interest in the NFL the league attracts huge betting interest north of the border. The NFL markets are set to ramp up even more as we enter the postseason, culminating in the world-famous Super Bowl in February.

You can get competitive odds on each regular and postseason NFL game with 1xBet, with deep options available in traditional bets, props and futures for this market. There is also the Canadian Football League (CFL), an exciting domestic football competition that peaks every year with the prestigious Gray Cup.

NHL

Hockey is huge business in Canada and 1xbBet is there to cater for all of your NHL needs. The highest level of Canada’s national sport is the National Hockey League. Seven NHL franchises are currently based in the country, including such storied teams as the 25-time champion Montreal Canadiens, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 82-game regular season starts in October and builds to a climax with the famous Stanley Cup, the NHL’s grand final. Last year the Oilers missed out on glory by losing to the Panthers; will the Stanley Cup be coming home to Canada in 2025-26?

English Premier League

Soccer is now a huge draw in Canada is no exception and is projected to keep growing. In June 2026 Canada has the honour of hosting the World Cup, soccer’s most prestigious international competition for the first time alongside the US and Mexico.

Until the big show kicks off there is still plenty of soccer to keep fans and bettors alike happy, not least England’s elite Premier League. The Premier League runs from August to May in a straight league format, with each of the division’s 20 teams playing each other twice. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season is crowned champion. Canada has two representatives in Premier League sides right now: Burnley’s Luca Koleosho of Burnley FC and Tom McGill of Brighton.

Soccer betting types are very similar to those found in NFL and NHL, allowing you to wager on straight winners and totals for games. You can also pick half winners, correct score and handicap options as well as props for players or stats like corner or card tallies.

Bettors should note that most Premier League and other soccer bets close at the end of 90 minutes: extra time and penalty shootout outcomes are not computed.

Betting Odds

1xBet is an established player in the world of online sports betting and that gives the sportsbook a certain authority when it comes to the setting of odds.

Playing on the platform, we found that the odds offered on 1xBet were competitive compared to what was offered in other Canadian sports betting sites, with decent multipliers on show for parlay and other multi-leg bets. Odds boost promotions are largely absent from the sportsbook right now, though this may be something it looks to remedy moving forward.

Live Betting and Streaming

We were left very impressed by what we saw from 1xBet’s live betting lineup, without a doubt one of the strong points of this platform.

1xBet hosts a massive selection of live betting events from across the world on any given day, with competitive, ever-shifting odds. These are updated in real time and give the user the opportunity to react to the action as it unfolds. As well as traditional moneyline, spread and total options 1xbet users can also wager on live props.

One thing currently missing from the sportsbook’s roster is a live streaming service, except for on certain esports events. It is a minor complaint, though, as the sheer scale of 1xBet’s live offers make it a must-see for bettors who like to place their wages in the thick of the action.

Mobile App

1xBet runs mobile services on both iOS and Android devices. One important thing to consider about the 1xbet mobile application, is that it is not currently available on either the Google Play Store or Apple Store in Canada.

To get the app, users must first download an .apk extension via the sportsbook’s website and then install the program manually on their cellphones. For that reason 1xBet’s mobile app does not currently have a star rating on either iOS or Android devices.

That minor inconvenience aside, we found in our 1xBet review that the app runs smoothly with few crashes or interruptions. The user interface is somewhat cluttered, making navigation difficult, but deposit and user options are clearly marked and it is simple to put together the bet of your choosing.

Users can also rest easy with 1xBet: strong encryption software ensures your data and funds are protected.

Device Rating iOS App Store N/A Google Play Store N/A

Payment Methods

Flexibility when making deposits and withdrawals contributes to the overall betting experience on the best Canadian sportsbooks. This section of our 1xBet review looks closer at the payment methods currently available to users as well as the expected waiting time for deposits and withdrawals to be credited.

One area in which 1xBet stands out is in the huge number of payment methods it offers Canadian bettors. Users can deposit funds using more than 100 different options, including a wide range of e-wallets and even cryptocurrencies.

Deposit Methods

As stated above 1xBet provides a huge number of options for deposits. These include Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, e-wallets and even cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum (not accepted for withdrawal).

The following is a short roundup of the most popular deposit methods for 1xBet customers; for a full list please consult the sportsbook website or app.

Deposit Method Fees Min. Deposit Visa / Mastercard N/A $1 Interac N/A $1 Skrill N/A $1 Supported Crypto (incl. Bitcoin, Ripple, Tether, Binance, Ethereum) N/A $1 Payz N/A $1

Withdrawal Methods

1xBet also offers multiple options for withdrawing funds from your sportsbook account. The process for doing this is very similar to making deposits and should be clearly marked on the website or app’s menu.

Please note that currently, 1xBet only supports withdrawal via e-wallet transactions. Below you will find some of the e-wallets currently accepted, but you can consult the website or app to get the full list of options. Unlike with deposits, this sportsbook does not support withdrawals into cryptocurrency in Canada.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min. Withdrawal WebMoney N/A $2 Interac N/A $2 Skrill N/A $2 Astropay N/A $2

Payout Speed

Thanks to its reliance on e-wallets for withdrawals, 1xBet boasts some of the best payout speeds of any Canadian sports betting platform right now.

Most withdrawals will be carried out almost instantly, with funds dropping in your account within a handful of minutes or a few hours at most. That speed, coupled with the low minimum withdrawal requirement, makes 1xBet one of the best sportsbooks when it comes to receiving your funds. There is no maximum withdrawal limit in place with any of the accepted withdrawal methods.

Some users have reported issues with verification when attempting to withdraw funds from 1xBet. We found that the process can be made easier by using the same deposit and withdrawal methods, but this is nevertheless an aspect of the sportsbook’s service we would like to see improved going forward.

Customer Support

Customers have multiple channels available, should they wish to contact 1xBet with a complaint or query. 1xBet runs a live chat for instant addressing of issues which is easily accessible from the sportsbook’s website or apps.

The 1xBet Live Chat is monitored by trained staff 24/7. Should you fail to get an adequate response there you can also contact the company on the phone number provided or send an email detailing the issue.

1xBet users are largely satisfied with the response times reported by the company, with the global consensus being that they offer excellent customer support.

User Experience

Ease of Use

1xBet takes great care to make its services as accessible as possible and that is reflected in how easy customers will find it to sign up and start betting.

The sign up process is clearly laid out in easy to follow steps and the verification process is similarly well-explained, explaining to users what personal information and documentation is needed to complete sign-up.

One criticism we could make of 1xBet is of the user interface, which is not as well-ordered and user friendly as with some of its competitors.

Managing Your Account

The 1xBet account menu is easy to navigate with clearly marked sections that enhance the user experience. Bettors can adjust their preferred language and choose whether they see odds in fractional or decimal form.

It is also simple to access bonus through a shortcut on the 1xbet homepage, while the deposit option is similarly easy to find off the main menu.

Responsible Gambling Options

1xBet supports multiple resources to help customers manage their time on the sportsbook and encourage responsible gambling. Users have the ability to impose daily bet, deposit and time limits, while there are also self-exclusion and timeout options which cut off access on a temporary or permanent basis.

Stand Out Feature - eSports Focus

We haven’t gone into it so far on our 1xBet review, but the sportsbook’s commitment to esports really helps it stand out from among the competition.

Esports are huge business now, with the biggest events gaining huge attention from across the world. If you are interested in placing wagers on this type of event then you will not be disappointed at what you find from 1xBet.

On the platform you will easily find markets for virtual sports events as well as top events in games like Fortnite and League of Legends. These come with full live betting capability to reflect this fast-paced section of the betting world and also, in some cases, the ability to live stream your chosen esports event to keep up with all the action.

1xBet acts as an official sponsor for esports teams like OG Esports, Team Spirit, Made in Brazil and Tundra Esports. If you enjoy esports and are looking for the deepest and widest markets possible, this sportsbook is an excellent choice.

Expert Opinion - Daniel Edwards

We spent a lot of time getting to know this sportsbook as part of our 1xBet review. After thorough testing on both the app and website we were overall impressed with what we found. 1xbet is a solid option for sports betting enthusiasts in Canada with a wide range of markets and highly competitive odds.

The 1xbet promo code was easy to enter upon registration and gave us access to a potential bonus pool of more than $1000, a big plus when getting started with the sportsbook. The limited range of betting options with those bonus funds is a shame, but parlay bettors in particular should make good use of this welcome offer and find plenty of events upon which to create their multi-leg wagers.

These were our favourite features while putting together our 1xbet review:

Excellent Live Betting: 1xbet’s live betting options are extensive and well-managed, with no lags or dropped bets encountered while betting in real time.

1xbet’s live betting options are extensive and well-managed, with no lags or dropped bets encountered while betting in real time. Big welcome offer: New 1xbet users can bag up to $1080 in deposit matches when signing up for the platform, one of the largest welcome promos in terms of bonus bet value available at any Canadian sportsbook.

New 1xbet users can bag up to $1080 in deposit matches when signing up for the platform, one of the largest welcome promos in terms of bonus bet value available at any Canadian sportsbook. Non-traditional Payment Options: 1xbet stands out with its crypto options to make deposits which are rare to find among its competitors in Canada. Both deposits and withdrawals are carried out quickly and safely.

Final Verdict

1xBet enjoys a strong reputation as one of the world’s largest sports betting platforms, and it has brought that brand and expertise to Canada to provide an enjoyable gaming experience to bettors.

The sportsbook’s global outlook is reflected in a huge selection of markets, meaning you are almost guaranteed to find what you are looking for no matter what or where the sport. As we mentioned earlier in our 1xbet review, the attention paid to esports is a particular plus as this sector of the sports betting industry continues to grow.

1xBet’s interface can appear dense and cluttered at times, an inevitable payoff for the level of detail the platform holds. Canadian users may also find the need to download an .apk file inconvenient when most of the sportsbook’s competitors are supported on app stores.

Payment methods are geared toward e-wallets with only limited traditional options available. As a result of this narrow range processing times rank among the best in the market, with most deposits credited instantly into your account. Uniquely among Canadian sportsbooks users can use cryptocurrencies for deposits, though this option is not available for withdrawals.

We enjoyed our time playing on 1xBet in spite of some weak points. Its 120% deposit match represents a great opportunity for new users to begin their sports betting adventure with ample bonus funds.

If 1xBet doesn't seem like the best for you, check out our other top Canadian betting sites:

FAQ

Is it safe to bet on 1xBet?

1xBet uses the latest encryption and security technology to ensure that your personal data and any funds entered onto the sportsbook remain safe throughout your betting experience.

Why is it difficult to withdraw from 1xBet?

Some users may experience difficulties when choosing different deposit and withdrawal methods on 1xBet. For the best experience we recommend setting the same methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Other users have reported issues with verification/KYC steps before being able to withdraw.

What are the cons of using 1xBet?

Some of the drawbacks reported with 1xbet are the aforementioned difficulties with withdrawals and also the lack of a direct link to the app on both Android and iOS devices. 1xBet customers have also registered concerns over the sportsbook’s complex user interface.

Is there a 1xBet promo code?

Yes, using the 1xBet promo code GOALCA you can access an exclusive welcome offer for new users which will provide a 120% match on your first qualifying deposit with the sportsbook.