Gianni Infantino at 10 years: Growth, controversy and the reshaping of FIFA

Gianni Infantino has now been in charge of football for a decade. If that is hard to believe, then it's fair. When Sepp Blatter, his predecessor, was removed from office in December 2015 amidst a massive corruption scandal, FIFA felt somewhat damaged. Once a powerful body, it was publicly marred by the kind of illicit activity that many suspected had been going on in private for years.

Infantino, then, inherited something of a mess. He was elected FIFA President in early 2016, and on Feb. 26 celebrates a decade in the office. There is no doubt that football has changed immensely in those 10 years. To be sure, the game is now more accessible than ever, both at a grassroots level and in widespread competitions. More people have more opportunities to play more football and at the highest level possible. This is no doubt a good thing.

Yet his tenure has not come without controversy, either. He will forever be intertwined with some uncomfortable political alignments, the defense of host nations that have committed human rights abuses, and a rise in ticket pricing that has made the game less accessible, at least in person, to the average fan. On his 10-year anniversary, GOAL examines the defining decisions, expansions and controversies of Infantino’s first decade in charge.