‘Put all your eggs in one basket’ - Former USMNT star Charlie Davies backs Mauricio Pochettino gamble, believes Christian Pulisic will bounce back

Charlie Davies knows all about the fight. He lived it with the U.S. men’s national team from 2007-09 - a group which was typically considered underdogs but not short on fight. They were often outmatched, yet they clawed out results and, when they fell, they did so swinging. For some, that’s the blueprint for what the U.S. should be. Davies isn’t so sure. What he didn’t expect was how long it would take a more gifted generation to consistently play to its level.

"Various former players, I think, spoke out about it differently. I've always tried to be measured in the way that I've seen things. I knew this was going to take time. I just didn't think it would take that much time," the CBS broadcaster tells GOAL.

After a duo of friendly wins last fall, the vibes - for now - are good. In Davies' eyes, the team has come a long way.

"I get the Uruguay game could be an outlier, where they're not at the level they need to be, or already looking at what their club team is doing, or a lack of motivation. But either way, take that for what it is. I still think that Pochettino finally has a handle on this group," Davies says. "Because it was clear as day from the Nations League, up until maybe a couple months ago, that there were more questions than answers, looking at this U.S. Men's National Team.

And now, there is a genuine reason for excitement. The USMNT's group at the World Cup looks manageable. They have faced both Paraguay and Australia within the last year. Turkey are expected to be the other opponent, and the U.S. know how they play, too.

"I think they got a fantastic group at the World Cup. If you had the chance to pick that group beforehand, you take it, knowing what other scenarios you could be put in," he says.

The players are rounding into form, too. Weston McKennie is at his peak. Folarin Balogun is finding the net again. Ricardo Pepi has recovered from injury and looks ready to go. And any concerns about Christian Pulisic should be cast aside. Last summer, he made the decision to sit out of the Gold Cup, with a view to protecting his body for the year to come. Now, his form has dropped off. Davies isn't concerned.

"As much as it is physically, I think for a player, the mental aspect is just as important. As much as he needed physically, I think mentally, he was a little burnt out," he adds.

For now, the focus is on the World Cup. There are just over three months to go. The team looks good. From the perspective of the guys who are going to be on the pitch, there's a sense of anticipation. And although friendlies with Portugal and Belgium at the end of the month will offer a real test, Davies is starting to believe.

GOAL caught up with the former USMNT striker in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.