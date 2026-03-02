Real Madrid player ratings vs. Getafe: Los Blancos miss Kylian Mbappe! Vinicius Jr & Gonzalo stumble in injured star's absence as Alvaro Arbeloa's men lose ground in La Liga title race

Madrid found themselves in control for much of the first half. Vinicius, as per usual, was their main outlet. He had a few chances, but none quite came off, with veteran goalkeeper David Soria making a duo of good stops. Arda Guler, too, had a good look after a fine piece of skill, only to be denied by Soria from a tight angle.

And Getafe capitalised with their one real chance of the half. The ball fell to Martin Satriano on the edge of the box, and the Uruguayan volleyed home from distance - very much against the run of play, yet perhaps deserved for their defensive resilience.

Madrid were much improved after the break, but were met by fierce Getafe resistance. Los Blancos probed and prodded for 45 minutes. Toni Rudiger nodded just wide. Franco Mastantuono drew saves from Soria. Vinicius never stopped running. Alvaro Arbeloa made five outfield substitutions, and by the end of it all was made to rue the chances that weren't converted. Madrid are now four points behind Barca - and left looking for answers.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...