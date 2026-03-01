The Quakes would go on to see out the game with a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory. Werner, for his part, never quite got a clear look on goal, but his ability to run behind kept the Atlanta defense pinned back - and prevented the five stripes from creating too many chances in the dying minutes. The Quakes have now won their first two games after comfortably seeing off Sporting KC on opening night. They are yet to concede a goal in 180 minutes of play.