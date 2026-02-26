Goal.com
Tom Hindle

Champions League Rondo, Americans Abroad edition: Did Weston McKennie deserve better? Who disappointed? Which remaining USMNT star goes furthest?

Weston McKennie's Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League, but three Americans still remain in the competition ahead of the last 16.

And so another Champions League season chugs along. For Americans, though, it's been a bit of a weird one. In truth, there isn't a Champions League-contending team with an American in its squad. There's plenty of talent, but most of it exists outside the elite. Juventus, perhaps, were the most convincing this year, but their exit to Galatasaray - no matter how valiant - is indicative of where the Italians are. 

There were, to be sure, some underperformances. PSV and Marseille, home to Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah, will certainly expect to make it past the group phase. Juve will feel they are good enough to make it to the last 16. Bayer Leverkusen, where Malik Tillman plays his trade, are perhaps the happiest after coming out of things with a 2-0 aggregate win over Olympiacos. 

But who performed the best? Does Weston McKennie, who was excellent for Juventus, deserve better? And what does this actually mean for American soccer? GOAL's writers take a look at Americans in the Champions League in another edition of... The Rondo.

    What positives can we take from Americans in the Champions League this season?

    Tom Hindle: Well, it's been a good few months for some of them. McKennie, who will surely crop up a lot here, was really impressive for a pretty bad Juve team. It is a good thing, too, that Johnny Cardoso has been a contributor for Atletico Madrid. Tillman has had his moments, too. 

    Ryan Tolmich: There were goals and lots of them. Folarin Balogun, Pepi and McKennie scored in bunches while Weah, Cardoso, and Tillman scored in big games. USMNT players aren't passengers at this level; they're the ones driving some of the biggest games in the sport.

    Atletico, Atalanta and Leverkusen are all still in it - who will go furthest?

    TH: Hard to say. None of the three are really outright contenders, and will probably be happy to get through the Round of 16. Let's go with Atletico Madrid, if only because it's silly to bet against Diego Simeone in knockout football.

    RT: It'll depend on the draw, but if Atletico Madrid get matched with Tottenham, you'd bet on it being Cardoso. It would be the most favorable matchup of the Round of 16, one that Atleti would feel pretty good about, especially after sweeping away Club Brugge to get there.

    Who endured a disappointing few months?

    TH: Surely it has to be Weah. His move to Marseille might have been nice for the continuity and name brand, but goal against Real Madrid aside, the American hasn't really performed. This seemed like, once again, the wrong transfer for an otherwise big talent. 

    RT: Yunus Musah, but there's still time with Atalanta still in the competition. Musah has actually been involved in the Champions League nearly as much as he has been in Serie A, although that isn't a good thing. In Atalanta's two massive matches against Dortmund, Musah was left on the bench for both, serving as a reminder of where he sits in the pecking order at his loan club.

    Which American, realistically, would you like to see back in the tournament next year?

    TH: Probably Christian Pulisic. Milan are a bit of a weird team, and there's no guarantees that they will have the same manager in less than six months. But Pulisic has always been one for a big game, and it would be nice to see him back on a continental stage. He's performed here in the past, after all.

    RT: Ricardo Pepi, but there's no guarantee he will be. He's generally stepped up every time he plays in Europe but, if a proposed move to the Premier League goes through, he likely won't be playing continental soccer next season. It would be the one big downside of such a move, especially when you look at how Pepi has fared under the bright midweek lights.

    Does Juve's disappointment prove McKennie needs to move?

    TH: Nah, not really. Zoom out, and McKennie was simply the best player on a bad team. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, especially given that he is reportedly about to sign a new contract. Would it be nice to see him play for a contender? Sure. But he seems to be happy with where he's at. 

    RT: Not really. Is it frustrating? Yes, but there's still something to be said about representing Juventus. McKennie, in truth, is one of the few worthy of that honor. He'll hope that the club can put more around him going forward to raise the level back to where it needs to be.

    How important is it that Americans perform in the competition?

    TH: I mean... not massively. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has proved that he doesn't really care where players are playing, as long as they're involved week in, week out. Sure, perception counts for something, but it's not the be-all, end-all. A few decent McKennie performances in the UCL probably won't change naysayers' opinion. 

    RT: It's vital. Perception is everything, and for years, the perception of Americans was that they couldn't perform at this level. Now, they perform regularly for and against some of the world's biggest teams. That opens doors and keeps them open, creating chances for more players down the line.

