Man City star Erling Haaland wins THIRD Golden Boot to equal Harry Kane & Alan Shearer in Premier League record books

His importance to the squad was emphasised during a rare lean spell around the turn of the year, which arguably cost his team the title. Haaland netted just once, from the penalty spot against Brighton, in seven games as City won just twice during that run. He returned to form for a late season push, scoring the winner away to Liverpool and against Arsenal in a crucial clash last month. However, after dropping points at Everton and Bournemouth, the Gunners were crowned champions for the first time in 22 years, leaving the Manchester club just short in their quest for another league title.