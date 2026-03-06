Goal.com
Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Andy Robertson's not finished yet! Veteran Scot helps Reds book FA Cup quarter-final spot as Rio Ngumoha takes his chance to impress

The recalled Andy Robertson was the star of the show with a goal and an assist as Liverpool went some way towards making amends for Tuesday's utterly embarrassing Premier League loss at Wolves. Indeed, the rematch was a far better experience for the Reds as they returned to Molineux on Friday evening to record a 3-1 win that secured Arne Slot's side a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Scot was only used off the bench in midweek but he started ahead of Milos Kerkez at left-back for the rematch and, after another underwhelming first half from the Reds, broke the deadlock with a sweetly struck first-time shot from outside the area shortly after the interval. Just moments later, Robertson turned provider, with the veteran defender teeing up Mohamed Salah for a relatively simple finish at the back post with a terrific cross from the left flank.

Curtis Jones capped a fine performance by making it 3-0 with a neat run and finish from the edge of the box, but Liverpool threw away a clean sheet in injury time, when Hwang Hee-Chan was allowed to latch onto Sam Jonnstone's punt upfield to score.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show as the Reds eased the pressure on their manager ahead of next week's Champions League clash with Galatasaray...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    Once again had very little to do for long periods, though there was one moment of danger when he nearly got lobbed after making a mess of an attempt to claim a cross at the back post.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    With Slot wisely deciding against asking the fit-again Jeremie Frimpong to start two games in three days, the Hungarian started at right-back and did a decent job, as per usual. However, he'll be frustrated that he didn't manage to cut out Johnstone's punt forward for Hee-Chan to score.

    Joe Gomez (7/10):

    Excellent response to his dreadfully unfortunate role in Wolves' winner on Tuesday, with the versatile defender turning in a very composed display at centre-back. Liverpool will be praying he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    A much more enjoyable evening for the Dutchman, who this time dealt easily with the physical threat posed by Tolu Arokodare before getting a rare rest with 10 minutes remaining. 

    Andy Robertson (8/10):

    There's life in the old dog yet! The fiery Scot hasn't been impressed with his lack of game time in recent months but he couldn't have done much more to hold onto his spot for the Gala game after producing the kind of barnstorming display down the left-hand side that was once his trademark. However, Robertson was at fault for playing Hee-Chan onside for Wolves' consolation goal.

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    After one early foul, there was a fear that the Dutchman was in for another uncomfortable night but he responded impressively this time around and as well as controlling the game, he also went close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

    Curtis Jones (8/10):

    Justified his inclusion by leading the press well and capping a dynamic display with a classy goal. Liverpool need more of this from a talented player who's struggled with inconsistency for far too long.

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    Limped off late on after being on the wrong end of a reckless challenge from Hwang Hee-Chan. Hopefully, it's nothing serious as the Argentine showed some flashes of his best self here.

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (7/10):

    Tuesday's goal appears to have done the Egyptian the power of good. He was far livelier here and took his goal well.

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    Can't fault the versatile Dutchman for effort but his end product remains a cause for concern.

    Rio Ngumoha (7/10):

    An absolute livewire for the 60-plus minutes he was on the field. The teenager's decision-making let him down at times but that's to be expected at his age and his dribbling skills make him a constant threat. Ngumoha also had Liverpool's only real meaningful effort on goal in the first half.

    Subs & Manager

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    A welcome return to action for the Germany international, who came on for Ngumoha but went into his usual No.10 role.

    Jeremie Frimpong (6/10):

    More valuable minutes for the Dutchman, who replaced Salah on the right wing and drew a good save out of Johnstone not long after.

    Ibrahim Konate (N/A):

    Took over at the back from Van Dijk for the final 10 minutes and only he knows how he failed to convert Gravenberch's 90th-minute cross.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Replaced Mac Allister in midfield late on.

    Kieran Morrison (N/A):

    Only came on with a few minutes to go but should have done better after being picked out in a decent position in the box by Szoboszlai.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Deserves some credit for finally starting Ngumoha (even if the opportunity should have come sooner!) but recalling Robertson was obviously the move that really paid off. With Salah scoring again and Wirtz getting back on the pitch, the head coach will suddenly be feeling a lot better about next week's trip to Istanbul.

