Champions League 2025-26 Power Rankings: Manchester City and Liverpool on the rise again but Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter are all moving in the wrong direction

Arsenal remain on track to finish first after maintaining their 100 per cent record with a comfortable win in Bruges, while Bayern Munich got back to winning ways against Sporting CP, after suffering their first defeat of the season at the Emirates last time out, while Manchester City also bounced back from their shock loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen by piling more misery on Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso at the Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Barcelona came from behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, but defending champions Paris Saint-Germain were held by Athletic Club at San Mames and Chelsea were stunned by Atalanta in Bergamo, casting serious doubt on the Blues' title prospects.

Of course, there are still an awful lot of games yet to play but, as it stands, which sides are looking like potential champions? And who is running the risk of suffering an embarrassingly early exit? GOAL ranks and rates all 36 participants in the 2025-26 Champions League below...

Previous update: November 27, 2025.