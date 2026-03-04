Liverpool need to sack Arne Slot: Reluctant Reds must bite the bullet after Wolves debacle as Dutchman proves he's unable to salvage nightmare season

He's undoubtedly short on options in attack and that's not on him but his employers, who failed to sign a Luis Diaz replacement, either in the summer or during the winter window - an oversight that's being made to look so much worse by Antoine Semenyo's unsurprisingly instantaneous impact at Manchester City.
However, Slot was hired because of the way in which he managed to get the most out of the resources at his disposal. He did that at Feyenoord. And he did it during his first year at Liverpool. He's not doing it anymore, though.
Mistakes may have been made in the transfer market - and none bigger than missing out on Marc Guehi - but a squad of this strength just should not be behind Manchester United and Aston Villa in the table.
However, Liverpool are paying the inevitable price of regularly starting and finishing games poorly - and that's on the manager no matter what way you look at it. Either he's not impressing upon his players the importance of playing with intensity from the very first whistle - or they're simply no longer listening to him.
The net result is that a team that has scored just five times in the opening half hour of 29 Premier League outings this season often ends up having to force the issue in the final 15 minutes, resulting in total loss of shape and composure, usually caused by the removal of one of the centre-backs (Ibrahima Konate).
It's certainly no coincidence that Liverpool have dropped points in injury time on seven occasions - and, in doing so, broken the record for most winning goals conceded from the 90th minute on.