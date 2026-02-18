Jose Mourinho's new low: Benfica boss embarrassed himself with hypocritical and unhelpful reaction to Vinicius Junior racism row

However, Vinicius immediately reported Prestianni to the referee, Francois Letexier, who suspended play for 10 minutes, while Kylian Mbappe later claimed that he himself had heard the Benfica winger call his team-mate a "monkey" five times.

"Everyone can have their opinion, but this kind of behavior is unacceptable," the France forward said in the mixed zone. "I called [Prestianni] racist because I think he is. He tried to hide behind his shirt, but his face doesn’t lie.

"This type of person is not a professional colleague. A young player cannot have the freedom to say things like this on a football field. It’s a big problem, and we’ll see what happens."

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said afterwards that he has absolutely zero reason to doubt the word of either Vinicius or Mbappe but as we await the outcome of UEFA's enquiry into the incident, Prestianni should - whether we like it or not - be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it's worth noting that he has publicly denied the accusations levelled at him.

"I want to clarify that at no point did I direct racist insults at Vinicius Jr., who unfortunately misunderstood what he thought he heard," the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning. "I have never been racist toward anyone. And I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

Here's what we already know for sure, though: Benfica boss Jose Mourinho is a hypocritical clown who embarrassed himself in Lisbon by somehow managing to make a bad situation worse.