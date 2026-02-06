Gary Neville is right: Alejandro Garnacho looks 'shot to pieces' at Chelsea & already risks summer reckoning

There was always some risk attached to Chelsea's surprise pursuit of Garnacho last summer, as they looked to pick up a bargain in the form of a player who was patently available for purchase as a member of United's 'bomb squad' after a very public and very ugly falling-out with now ex-head coach Ruben Amorim at the end of 2024-25.

It was undoubtedly something of a red flag that the Portuguese had seen fit to oust the winger from his first-team plans at that point, in part due to his attitude and performances in training, reportedly telling the winger he'd better "pray" he could find a new club after the Argentine had petulantly labelled United's season "sh*tty" after their defeat in the Europa League final, having been irked by starting the showdown with Tottenham as a substitute.

It transpired that that new club would be Chelsea, who had been linked with the wide man since January 2025. The Blues waited until the final days of the summer window to make their move, using delaying tactics to drive his price tag, which was once £70m ($94.4m), down to £40m - seemingly good value for a 21-year-old with a high ceiling who was already Premier League-proven.

So far for Chelsea and Garnacho, however, the move is a gamble that hasn't paid off.