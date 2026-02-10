Getty Images
Crystal Palace make huge surgery decision on wantaway Jean-Philippe Mateta after knee injury scuppered AC Milan transfer
Mateta avoids surgery
Mateta, who had been angling for a move away from the south Londoners, ended up staying put at Selhurst Park in what was a dramatic twist on deadline day. It was reported that he would consider having an operation to permanently remedy the problem, but after seeking further medical advice it has been decided that he doesn't need to go under the knife. The 28-year-old has been playing through the pain despite sustaining the issue back in November, although he has missed Palace's last two games.
- Getty Images Sport
Glasner give Mateta update
Speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash with Burnley on Wednesday night, head coach Oliver Glasner revealed the club's plans for Mateta and confirmed the injury is 'not as bad as feared'.
"He doesn't need surgery. The injury is not as bad as feared. The opinion from several doctors and specialists is that we can deal with the knee in a better way than surgery," he said. "He will miss certain times, so I can't say two weeks, three weeks, four weeks but he doesn't need surgery so that’s very positive and hopefully he's back soon.
"It's been a disappointment but he's looking forward to the next months. It's good for him there is a final decision which he took with the recommendations of all the specialists and our medical department. He will do the next rehab here at the training ground.
"When there is a lot of noise around the players, very often they don’t perform on their top level in different situations. It's important for him, it's clear he will be a Crystal Palace player at least until summer. Right now he doesn't need surgery so it's clear what he needs to do in the next couple of weeks. Clarity is the most important thing."
World Cup dream still alive
Having surgery would have seriously affected Mateta's chances of making Didier Deschamps' France World Cup squad, and potentially his chances of securing a summer transfer away - as evidenced by his failed AC Milan switch. Once fit enough, he will aim to return to the Eagles' starting XI and earn his place on the plane to the United States, Canada and Mexico - albeit he will now be competing with £48m ($66m) new signing Jorgen Strand Larsen.
- Getty Images
Mateta not fit yet
Glasner added that the Frenchman still faces another fortnight on the sidelines before he can return to training. "No, (he's not in full training). You have to strengthen your quad and the muscle around the knee so it gets more support. This is what we were told is the best way without any risk for the knee. He's not involved in training for the next two weeks at least and then return step by step but always observing how the knee is doing."
Having been a fan favourite, Mateta has been the subject of derogatory chants from his own supporters in recent matches after his attempts to leave, but Glasner is hopeful the Palace faithful will now get behind him. "I hope the fans are always supporting every single player and the team," he continued. "Nobody can expect every player, staff member, every manager will stay forever, but they can expect everyone gives his best when he wears the Eagle and I'm 100 per cent convinced JP will give his best when he wears the Eagle shirt again and he deserves the best support.
"I'm pretty sure our fans will support him in the best way if they are appreciating what he's done for Crystal Palace. You can be disappointed about a decision or something but also there is a time to say 'let's look forward at what's coming next'. If you always stay in the past you don't affect your future. It's important for the Palace fans to make a cut and say, 'OK this happened, maybe we are not pleased with what he was doing but he deserves a second chance and if he gives his best he will get our support'. This is my approach to life and I think this is what our fans will do."
