How Kylian Mbappe's deep connection with the Paris streets inspired Real Madrid star's new signature Nike Mercurial boots

Back in 2020, Mbappe penned an emotional open letter to both the "kids in Bondy" and the "kids in the banlieue" of France for The Players' Tribune, demonstrating just how much he cares about his roots and his determination to change the image of the kind of area he hails from.

"Our neighbourhood is an incredible melting pot of different cultures - French, African, Asian, Arab, every part of the world," he wrote. "People from outside of France always talk about the banlieues in a bad light, but if you’re not from here, you can’t really understand what it's like.

"People talk about ‘thugs’ like they were invented here. But there are thugs everywhere in the world. There are people who are struggling everywhere in the world…When I was a kid I used to watch some of the toughest guys in the neighbourhood carry groceries for my grandmother. You never see those parts of our culture on the news. You only hear about the bad, never the good."