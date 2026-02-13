Cole Palmer is a cheat code: Chelsea's talisman must be on the plane to the World Cup with England regardless of fitness level

"I'm sure when I'm back properly fit, you'll see the best of me," Palmer said in a stark warning to the Blues' upcoming opponents after bagging a hat-trick against Wolves. "I'm not here to make excuses, and I will get over my injuries. I know what I'm capable of when I'm fit, and hopefully I can get back to that soon."
When exactly we will see the the 23-year-old back at 100 percent remains to be seen as he manages his pubalgia - a chronic groin problem likely caused by his unpredictable style of play and explosive changes of direction. However, under Liam Rosenior he has found a way to balance pain management with delivering on the pitch.
That's good news for his country. Palmer was expected to be a vital attacking cog for England by now, but injuries have denied him opportunities, and his World Cup prospects were looking bleak. But having returned to something like his best and most impactful form, he can make a late push for Tuchel's squad - even if he isn't fully fit.