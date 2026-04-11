Sports journalist and editor

My football journey began at the age of seven, but everything changed in 2001 when I watched Arsenal for the first time. It was love at first sight, a bond that has endured from that moment until today and will never fade. They played a fast, unconventional brand of football that stood apart from everyone else. At the time, I knew nothing of tactical systems or coaching philosophies; I simply loved Arsène Wenger’s football by instinct. As my understanding of the game’s nuances grew, so did my admiration and loyalty to Arsenal.

Thierry Henry is the personal favorite for me and the vast majority of Arsenal supporters, but Dennis Bergkamp holds a distinct place in my heart. His golden goal for the Netherlands against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup earned him a special status alongside a group of icons unrelated to the London club, led by Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Pablo Aimar, and Cesc Fàbregas—specifically during his time before joining Barcelona and Chelsea. Arsenal may not be the most decorated in terms of trophies and lacks a Champions League title, but it represents a unique, non-traditional phenomenon. This is the essence I strive to emulate in my football writing.

My career started on the pitch at a small, obscure club in Egypt. When I could no longer continue as a player, I decided to change course and study journalism to ensure my professional life remained rooted in sports, specifically football. I have been working in journalism since 2011, a long journey that has seen me cover major global events such as the World Cup, the Euros, and the Africa Cup of Nations. This story continues today through my work with the Arabic edition of Goal.com.

When setting emotions aside to select the ideal starting eleven from the players I have witnessed—meaning there is no room for even Henry or Bergkamp—my lineup is definitive. In goal, I choose Manuel Neuer. The defensive line consists of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Virgil van Dijk, and Philipp Lahm. The midfield features the power and artistry of Patrick Vieira, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho, while the attack is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário, and Lionel Messi. Given the creative nature of my favorite stars, it is easy to guess my preferred style of writing. It is only natural that you may not agree with all my opinions, but I hope they always succeed in capturing your interest.