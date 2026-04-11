Not even the set-pieces could rescue the ‘lame elephant’… From Manchester City to Arsenal: a huge thank you for the Premier League title!

“The Elephant” tumbled from the tree: his set-pieces and substitutions proved insufficient, and even Mikel Arteta’s pre-match advice to fans to bring food could not spare Arsenal a 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth in today’s 32nd-round Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Flashback to 14 April 2024, when the Gunners succumbed 2-0 to Aston Villa on the same turf, and it is clear that old habits die hard at this club.

Despite Manchester City’s best efforts to hand them a first title since 2004, Arsenal keep shooting themselves in the foot and sliding away from the podium.

The problem is not simply a lack of desire; it is a lack of character and the same old shortcomings that have persisted since the Invincibles’ unbeaten campaign in 2004.

Today’s defeat to Bournemouth may not be catastrophic, but it feels like the final nail in the title hopes, because Pep Guardiola will pounce on this slip, just as he did in 2023 and 2024.

Guardiola has done the legwork for Arteta, dropping points against Tottenham, Sunderland, Chelsea, Brighton, West Ham and Nottingham Forest, then losing to Manchester United in the last 12 outings; yet the Spaniard still cannot capitalise.

Even the set-pieces Arteta once relied on have deserted him, as if the game itself has timed its verdict to inflict maximum pain.



