Alejandro Orellana

U.S. Staff Writer

Bio: I’m a sports journalist based in Mexico City, the chaotic heart of a country where football is a way of life. Here, I cover three of Liga MX’s biggest clubs - América, Cruz Azul, and Pumas - along with the Mexico national team, regularly reporting from Club América’s press conferences and matches. I also cover Inter Miami and especially enjoy telling the stories of Latino players making their mark in MLS. While football is my primary beat, I’ve also built a career in Olympic sports, highlighted by the honor of covering my first Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

My Football Story

Since childhood, I always knew I wanted to be a sports journalist. From listening to TV commentators’ calls to understanding the tactics and “why” behind the game, football has been a constant journey of learning. Conversations with my father, grandfather, family members, diehard fans, experts, former players, and active professionals have all shaped my perspective. In Mexico, football is lived and debated in a unique way - everyone has an opinion, and every chat brings new lessons.

Areas of Expertise

• The Mexican National Team and Mexicans playing in Europe

• Everything related to Liga MX

• On-the-ground reporting and storytelling - because I’m relentless when it comes to chasing a story.

Favorite Football Memory

As a kid, I collected every World Cup sticker album I could get my hands on. I spent countless hours reading player bios, learning about the clubs they played for, the World Cup stadiums, and the qualification journeys of each nation. Growing up, access to Europe’s top leagues was limited, but those albums introduced me to my idols - Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane, Gabriel Batistuta, and many more. In the 2002 World Cup, at just six years old, I began following the Mexican National Team. With the games taking place in the early morning hours, I fell asleep and woke up to my father telling me the next day that Mexico had lost to the United States in the Round of 16 - the day the famous “dos a cero” was born.

My All-Time XI (4-4-2)

Gianluigi Buffon; Cafú, Franco Baresi, Carles Puyol, Paolo Maldini; Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane; Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazário.

Articles by Alejandro Orellana
