Tadeo Allende GFXGOAL
Alejandro Orellana

‘I want to leave a legacy’ - Tadeo Allende on his breakout, and Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano’s influence on his new Inter Miami deal

After a record MLS playoff run, Tadeo Allende opens up on Messi’s leadership, new competition from Berterame, and why he committed his future to Inter Miami.

Tadeo Allende never envisioned himself as the breakout star on a team featuring global icons like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Yet during Inter Miami CF’s historic 2025 MLS Cup run, the Argentine attacker emerged as Messi’s most decisive ally, delivering a record-breaking postseason that redefined his role within the squad.

“Being part of history and breaking a record makes me proud,” Allende told GOAL ahead of Opening Day against LAFC. “It’s special to leave your mark like that - to set a historic record in the league with a club. Winning a title as well was the best thing that’s happened to me in my career.”

Allende finished the playoffs with nine goals and two assists - the most goals in a single MLS postseason - capping a breakout campaign that helped deliver the first MLS Cup in club history under head coach Javier Mascherano.

In a one-on-one sit-down with GOAL, Allende reflected on his rise, what it’s like to play alongside Messi, and why Mascherano ultimately convinced him to commit his future to Inter Miami beyond his initial loan.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    From doubt to dominance

    After losing the Leagues Cup final 3-0 to Seattle Sounders in August, it seemed very unlikely the Herons would be contenders for the MLS title. Following their participation in the Club World Cup, where they reached the Round of 16, they faced a stretch of matches in which they played up to three times in a week. That was when the Leagues Cup defeat occurred. Months earlier, they had been eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals by Vancouver. The doubts were bigger than the answers for Mascherano’s team, but in the end, they managed to close out the second half of the season in monumental fashion.

    “It was a tough year with several setbacks that were hard to recover from, especially losing the Leagues Cup. But we were always close to reaching our goals - making a final, reaching a Champions Cup semifinal. The second half of the season was more solid from us as a group, in terms of professionalism and consistency. We got the results we needed and were able to go all the way and win the league in exceptional fashion.”

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Messi’s leadership powered team during chaotic moments

    And in the locker room stands the greatest player in history, who despite carrying the team on his shoulders - alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - at times seemed to see the main objective, becoming MLS champions, slipping away. But Allende explains how the Argentine captain, world champion in 2022, never allowed the team to lose focus or fall into discouragement.

    “Messi has a very strong personality. It shows on the field. His leadership pushes you forward all the time," he said. "And in chaotic moments, he delivered calm messages - and they carry weight because of who they come from. That helped us stay composed while playing. I had an up-and-down season, but in the last few months, I found consistency. I felt comfortable, connected with everything, and scoring goals helped me settle into a really good rhythm.”

  • Barcelona SC v Inter MiamiGetty Images Sport

    'Healthy competition makes us stronger'

    Allende finished the 2025 season as an unexpected hero. 

    But when you are covered in glory, expectations are always at the highest level. The club, with an ownership group led by David Beckham and Jorge Mas, despite winning the long-awaited MLS title, looked aggressively to the 2026 transfer market to maintain control and continue their supremacy.

    That is why this transfer window, they brought in Germán Berterame, a Liga MX star who once again will push Allende to keep grinding for minutes when it should be his season of consolidation. But Allende takes it like a pro.

    "Berterame’s arrival was positive. He’s a great person - he’s also from Córdoba like me, which is a funny coincidence. But from a football standpoint, he’s competition," Allende said. "We’re competing for the same position. I’ll give my best to be at my highest level, but if he plays more, I’ll support him - and vice versa. In football, especially in a team with strong competition, it has to be healthy and backed by everyone.”

    The Argentine naturalized Mexican arrives in Miami after scoring 68 goals in 153 matches with Monterrey. Now, he will have Messi and Rodrigo de Paul by his side. The scoring opportunities will be plentiful.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    A World Cup champion who transformed the midfield

    Allende also took the opportunity to praise the work Rodrigo de Paul has done since arriving at the Herons last summer, with the MLS season already underway. The fellow World Cup champion joined the team in the summer and gave the franchise a boost. Surely, without him, they would not have achieved their goal of becoming champions. Allende describes what his relationship with de Paul has been like and what it is like to have him as a teammate.

    “My relationship with Rodri is very good. He brings a lot of quality to the team," Allende said. "He covers a lot of ground, runs nonstop, has a strong personality, wins many balls, and contributes so much in midfield. He supports us a lot. He’s very important. He also brings great energy to the locker room, which is key.”

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Mascherano’s hunger convinced Allende to stay

    One of the most important reasons the 26-year-old Allende chose to remain in Miami until June 2030 was head coach Javier Mascherano. Allende said Mascherano has always instilled in them the hunger to win and keep learning. “El Jefecito” is not taking his foot off the gas for 2026 and has already shifted the team’s mindset. This year, Miami will fight to win the MLS, Champions, and the League Cup.

    “Mascherano’s message was clear and direct. Whatever comes our way, we have to compete and win it," Allende said. "We need to be a team with hierarchy and ambition - always wanting to win and keep winning. The veterans - Leo, Luis Suárez, Rodri - transmit that mentality, that hunger to win and improve. That elevates us as players who are still learning.”

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    'My goal is to be better every year'

    Finally, the No. 21 remains humble, knowing that what happened in 2025 was no coincidence, but that his objectives are also focused on collective achievement above individual success. Allende is a player who had the spotlight fall on him without ever imagining it.

    “My goal, and what I always think about, is to be better than I was before," Allende said. "It’s not easy, but I try to improve year after year, day by day. I want to leave a legacy, gain prestige and respect. But above all, my objective is to contribute to the team in any way I can and score as many goals as possible to help the collective results.”

