Aerial Views Of Banorte Stadium Ahead 2026 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Portugal review Mexico friendly after security alert, match not currently at risk

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed it's reassessing plans for its upcoming trip to Mexico after recent security alerts issued across multiple regions of the country. Portugal are scheduled to face the Mexico on March 28 as part of the reopening festivities for Estadio Banorte, formerly Estadio Azteca.

  • Aerial Views Of Banorte Stadium Ahead 2026 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport

    Portugal reassesses Mexico friendly

    In a public statement, the FPF said it is closely monitoring developments and evaluating the conditions surrounding the delegation’s travel. The federation emphasized the evolving situation requires continuous assessment before any final determinations are made.

  • MEXICO-CRIME-DRUG TRAFFICKING-OPERATION-AFTERMATHAFP

    Security alerts spark review

    Mexican authorities activated emergency alerts in more than 20 states beginning Sunday, February 22, after the arrest of an individual allegedly linked to organized crime triggered security concerns in several areas. While the situation has drawn international attention, sources indicate, for now, the friendly match remains on schedule.

    “The recent developments require ongoing evaluation of the conditions associated with the delegation’s trip,” the FPF said, adding that coordination with the Portuguese government will be decisive in any eventual decision. The federation also noted it remains in regular contact with the Mexican Football Federation and highlighted the strong institutional relationship between the two organizations.

  • Republic of Ireland v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Match not currently at risk

    Portugal made it clear that player and staff safety will guide all next steps.

    “The safety of players, coaching staff, personnel and supporters is our absolute priority,” the statement read, stressing security considerations will ultimately determine whether the fixture proceeds as planned.

  • Portugal v Armenia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    For now, Portugal still expected at full-strength

    Prior to the security concerns, Portugal intended to travel to Mexico with a full-strength squad as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to ESPN.

