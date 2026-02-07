'Best of luck to my Colombian brother' - Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz sends support to New England Patriots star Christian González ahead of Super Bowl LX

Over the years, Colombia has produced numerous world-class athletes with international recognition, although most of them have been footballers. Players such as Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, René Higuita, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz are considered legends of the sport in their country.

Beyond football - and in addition to González - Colombia has also seen elite athletes shine in other disciplines.

Caterine Ibargüen (track and field), known as the “Queen of the Triple Jump,” has left an indelible mark on the world of track and field. Édgar Rentería (Baseball), widely regarded as the greatest Colombian baseball player, spent 16 years in Major League Baseball, winning two World Series titles with different teams. Yuri Alvear (Judo) is another prominent figure in Colombian sport, boasting an impressive résumé that includes two Olympic medals: a bronze at the London Games and a silver at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.