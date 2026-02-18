Mexico confirm friendlies vs Australia, Ghana and Serbia ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexico will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 11 against South Africa national football team at the Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium in history to host three men’s World Cups.

In preparation, El Tri will face Ghana on May 22 in Mexico, with the venue still to be confirmed. On May 30, they will travel to California to meet Australia, before returning home on June 4 for a farewell match against Serbia, also at a yet-to-be-announced Mexican venue. Australia and Ghana have both qualified for the 2026 tournament, while Serbia fell short in Europe’s competitive qualifying campaign.