All completed Wrexham transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

The meteoric climb of Wrexham through the English football tiers shows little sign of slowing down. The Red Dragons have once again flexed their muscles in the transfer market, continuing to fuel one of football's most captivating fairytales.

Since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took the reins, the Welsh side have rocketed up the divisions, sealing three promotions in as many seasons to earn their place in the Championship. Now, the once-unthinkable dream feels tantalisingly close; just one more leap could catapult them into the Premier League, the glittering stage they've long set their sights on.

Such a climb has inevitably demanded sweeping changes to the squad, with each summer bringing fresh faces to match their lofty ambitions and keep the momentum rolling. GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Wrexham transfers in the ongoing 2025-26 season, below.