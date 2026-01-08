Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
All completed Wrexham transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Wrexham transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

The meteoric climb of Wrexham through the English football tiers shows little sign of slowing down. The Red Dragons have once again flexed their muscles in the transfer market, continuing to fuel one of football's most captivating fairytales.

Since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took the reins, the Welsh side have rocketed up the divisions, sealing three promotions in as many seasons to earn their place in the Championship. Now, the once-unthinkable dream feels tantalisingly close; just one more leap could catapult them into the Premier League, the glittering stage they've long set their sights on. 

Such a climb has inevitably demanded sweeping changes to the squad, with each summer bringing fresh faces to match their lofty ambitions and keep the momentum rolling. GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Wrexham transfers in the ongoing 2025-26 season, below. 

  • New signings January 2026 window

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    Paul MullinEngland/WalesWigan AthleticEnd of loan

    Reports suggest that Wrexham will have a budget of £3m ($4m) to spend in the January transfer window, which means they will be fairly limited in terms of new additions, unless they offload players to raise funds. Fan-favourite Paul Mullin could be like a new signing, however, with the striker being recalled from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

  • Departures January 2026 window

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Eoghan O'ConnellIrelandBarnsleyFree transfer

    His departure was confirmed in September, but Eoghan O'Connell officially joined Barnsley on a free transfer in January.

  • Wrexham AFC v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    New signings summer window

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    Nathan BroadheadWalesIpswich Town£10m
    Callum DoyleEnglandMan City U21£7.5m
    Ben SheafEnglandCoventry City£6.5m
    Lewis O'BrienEnglandNottingham Forest£5m
    Dominic HyamScotlandBlackburn Rovers£2.7m
    Liberato CacaceNew Zealand / ItalyFC Empoli£2.2m
    Conor CoadyEnglandLeicester£2m
    Kieffer MooreWalesSheffield United£2m
    George ThomasonEnglandBolton£1.2m
    Ryan HardieScotlandPlymouth£0.7m
    Danny WardWalesLeicester Free transfer
    Josh WindassEnglandSheffield WednesdayFree transfer
    Issa KaboreBurkina FasoManchester CityLoan

    Wrexham’s remarkable rise shows no sign of slowing, with the club once again splashing the cash in the summer window as their Hollywood-backed story gathers more momentum. The newly promoted Championship side have invested heavily, spending around £40m ($54m) to bring in players with top-flight credentials and proven pedigree.   

    One of the biggest arrivals came on August 21, with Callum Doyle swapping Manchester City for the Racecourse in a deal worth around £7.5m ($10.1m). That move marked the 10th signing of the summer for Phil Parkinson’s squad, who had already shattered their transfer record by snapping up Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich for a package that could reach £10m.

    Adding further steel and experience, Wrexham secured two-time Championship winner and England international Conor Coady (£2m), Lewis O’Brien (£5m), and Wales international Kieffer Moore (£2m), all of whom boast valuable Premier League minutes under their belts. On deadline day they secured the services of Ben Sheaf from promotion rivals Coventry City, as well as Dominic Hyam from Blackburn Rovers

    And it wasn’t just about the cheque book—clever business was done too. Free signings like Josh Windass and goalkeeper Danny Ward could prove just as important as the marquee deals, giving the Championship newcomers both depth and know-how as they prepare for the next chapter of their fairytale climb.

  • Wrexham AFC v Stevenage FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport

    Departures summer window

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Sam DalbyEngland Bolton WanderersFree transfer
    Mark HowardEngland SalfordFree transfer
    Bradley FosterEnglandRoss CountyFree transfer
    Luke BoltonEnglandMansfield TownUndisclosed
    Jack MarriottEnglandReadingUndisclosed
    Will BoyleEngland/ ScotlandShrewsburyUndisclosed
    Luke McNicholasIrelandForest Green RoversUndisclosed
    Paul Mullin England/ WalesWiganLoan transfer
    Jake Bickerstaff Wales/EnglandCheltenhamLoan transfer
    Mo FallGambia/EnglandPort ValeLoan transfer
    Jake BickerstaffWales/EnglandCheltenhamLoan transfer
    Callum EdwardsEnglandSouthportLoan transfer
    Thomas O'ConnorIrelandPeterborough UnitedLoan transfer
    Jacob MendyGambiaPeterborough UnitedLoan transfer
    Jordan DaviesWalesFleetwood TownN/A
    Steven FletcherScotland/EnglandRetiredN/A
    Liam HallEngland Sheffield UnitedN/A
    Josh AdamScotlandDynamo Ceske BudejoviceN/A
    Ollie PalmerEnglandSwindon TownN/A
    George EvansEnglandBurton AlbionN/A

    While new signings have been grabbing the headlines, the exit door at Wrexham has been just as busy. Club icon Paul Mullin sealed a loan move to Wigan Athletic, marking a temporary end to his storied spell with the Red Dragons.  

    Sam Dalby has parted ways following his release, while Will Boyle and Luke McNicholas have also moved on, joining Shrewsbury Town and Forest Green Rovers, respectively, as the squad reshuffle continues in full flow.   

    Meanwhile, given Moore's entry, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson confirmed that two promotion heroes - striker Ollie Palmer and wing-back Jacob Mendy - do not have a future at the club ahead of their Championship opener.

