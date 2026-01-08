All completed Wrexham transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

|Player
|Nationality
|Previous Club
|Fee
|Nathan Broadhead
|Wales
|Ipswich Town
|£10m
|Callum Doyle
|England
|Man City U21
|£7.5m
|Ben Sheaf
|England
|Coventry City
|£6.5m
|Lewis O'Brien
|England
|Nottingham Forest
|£5m
|Dominic Hyam
|Scotland
|Blackburn Rovers
|£2.7m
|Liberato Cacace
|New Zealand / Italy
|FC Empoli
|£2.2m
|Conor Coady
|England
|Leicester
|£2m
|Kieffer Moore
|Wales
|Sheffield United
|£2m
|George Thomason
|England
|Bolton
|£1.2m
|Ryan Hardie
|Scotland
|Plymouth
|£0.7m
|Danny Ward
|Wales
|Leicester
|Free transfer
|Josh Windass
|England
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Free transfer
|Issa Kabore
|Burkina Faso
|Manchester City
|Loan
Wrexham’s remarkable rise shows no sign of slowing, with the club once again splashing the cash in the summer window as their Hollywood-backed story gathers more momentum. The newly promoted Championship side have invested heavily, spending around £40m ($54m) to bring in players with top-flight credentials and proven pedigree.
One of the biggest arrivals came on August 21, with Callum Doyle swapping Manchester City for the Racecourse in a deal worth around £7.5m ($10.1m). That move marked the 10th signing of the summer for Phil Parkinson’s squad, who had already shattered their transfer record by snapping up Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich for a package that could reach £10m.
Adding further steel and experience, Wrexham secured two-time Championship winner and England international Conor Coady (£2m), Lewis O’Brien (£5m), and Wales international Kieffer Moore (£2m), all of whom boast valuable Premier League minutes under their belts. On deadline day they secured the services of Ben Sheaf from promotion rivals Coventry City, as well as Dominic Hyam from Blackburn Rovers
And it wasn’t just about the cheque book—clever business was done too. Free signings like Josh Windass and goalkeeper Danny Ward could prove just as important as the marquee deals, giving the Championship newcomers both depth and know-how as they prepare for the next chapter of their fairytale climb.