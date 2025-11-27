The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for a divisional clash at Nissan Stadium, where they'll square off with the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL campaign. Conditions in Nashville should be cool with a bit of light rain, setting the stage for a gritty AFC South showdown.

Jacksonville enters the weekend at 7-4 under head coach Liam Coen, and they've held their own away from home with a respectable 3-2 road mark. On the opposite sideline, the Titans continue to search for answers. Interim coach Mike McCoy's squad sits at 1-10 and is still chasing its first home win of the season. With both teams sharing the same division and all the history that comes with it, this matchup packs a little extra edge despite the contrasting records.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

NFL Nissan Stadium

The Titans and the Jaguars will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 30, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars lineups

Tennessee Titans team news

The Tennessee Titans, on the other hand, have endured a rough stretch at home. In Week 12, they dropped a close one to the Seattle Seahawks, 30–24, despite a solid outing from Cameron Ward, who passed for 256 yards and a touchdown. The week before, they fell short in a 16–13 grinder against the Houston Texans.

Running back Tony Pollard has been one of the few bright spots for Tennessee, logging 56 rushing yards versus the Chargers and continuing to provide steady production. Defensively, linebacker Cedric Gray has been everywhere, racking up 11 solo tackles in that same matchup. Still, the Titans’ defense has shown cracks, most notably in a lopsided defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, where they gave up 38 points.

Titans Injury Report: Xavier Woods – out , Kendell Brooks – out , Elic Ayomanor – out

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off one of their most convincing performances of the season, dismantling the Los Angeles Chargers 35–6 at EverBank Stadium. Travis Etienne Jr. set the tone on the ground, piling up 73 rushing yards and punching in a pair of touchdowns to fuel the rout.

But consistency has been an issue. Just a week earlier, Jacksonville found itself on the wrong end of a 36–29 shootout with the Houston Texans. Trevor Lawrence battled to keep the Jaguars in it, throwing for 158 yards and a score, but the defense simply couldn’t slow Houston’s aerial attack, surrendering 282 yards through the air.

Even so, Lawrence continues to be the steady heartbeat of this offense. Through 11 games, he’s thrown for 2,407 yards and 14 touchdowns. Etienne, meanwhile, remains the engine of the rushing attack with 815 yards and five touchdowns, proving once again how essential he is to this unit.

Jaguars Injury Report: Travon Walker – out , Brian Thomas Jr. – out , Jourdan Lewis – out , Hunter Long – out , Anton Harrison – out , Yasir Abdullah – out

Watch and live stream Titans vs Jaguars in the USA

The Titans vs Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Titans vs Jaguars worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Titans vs Jaguars tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Titans vs Jaguars Fantasy Football

There are finally some encouraging signs emerging for Trevor Lawrence. Over his last four outings, he’s logged five-plus rushing attempts in every game and found the end zone three times with his legs. In Week 12, he aired it out for 256 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona, but the performance wasn’t spotless as he also handed over three interceptions.

A Week 13 matchup with Tennessee is on deck, and given how the Titans have defended the pass lately, Lawrence has a chance to bounce back in style. If you’re hurting at quarterback and searching for an answer, rolling with Lawrence this week feels like a smart bet.

Travis Etienne (11.9 projected W13 fantasy points) remains the clear alpha in this backfield. Bhayshul Tuten was in the midst of a breakout performance before an injury sidelined him, but Etienne has been steady all season and should be locked into lineups as a confident RB2.

Meanwhile, Cam Ward seems to be finding his groove in the NFL. After a rocky start, the rookie came out of the bye week firing with two strong outings, and he did it against Houston and Seattle, two of the toughest defenses in football. Ward has taken care of the ball with just one turnover across those two games, and he’s quietly become a factor on the ground as well, posting 33 rushing yards against the Texans and 37 yards plus a rushing score against the Seahawks. This week he gets Jacksonville, a defense that has surrendered the third-most passing touchdowns in the league. Titans fans have every reason to feel encouraged about where this is headed.

Titans vs Jaguars Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars lean heavily on their ground game and their ability to generate pressure up front, and both elements figure to be crucial once again in Week 13. They’ll square off with a Tennessee Titans squad that sits in the bottom third of the league in run defense and has struggled to keep its quarterbacks upright, surrendering one of the higher sack rates in the NFL.

With tight end Brenton Strange expected to return, Travis Etienne should have even more space to operate, giving Jacksonville’s offense a welcome boost. On paper, this matchup tilts strongly in the Jaguars’ favor, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they come away with a fairly comfortable victory.

Titans vs Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread

Jaguars -6.5 (-115)

Titans +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -325

Titans: +260

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Form

TEN - Form All Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks L

Tennessee Titans 13 - 16 Houston Texans L

Tennessee Titans 20 - 27 Los Angeles Chargers L

Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans L

Tennessee Titans 13 - 31 New England Patriots L JAX - Form All Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 35 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers W

Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams L

Head-to-Head Record

TEN Last 5 matches JAX 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Jacksonville Jaguars 20 - 13 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 6 - 10 Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans 28 - 20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 34 - 14 Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars 20 - 16 Tennessee Titans

Useful links