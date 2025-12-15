Ted Lasso season 4: Cast, release date & latest news

Ted Lasso has always been a bit of an enigma for those who haven't watched it — full of unexpected twists, big emotions, and moments that just happen. And now, more of those moments are on the way.

Apple has already officially confirmed that work has begun on the fourth season of its highly successful original series. Jason Sudeikis, who brought the beloved American football coach-turned-soccer manager to life, is set to reprise his award-winning role once again.

Ted Lasso has captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike, with Jason Sudeikis leading the Apple TV+ series as the upbeat, genuine Coach Lasso, tasked with bringing fictional English football club AFC Richmond to glory. As fans eagerly await the release of Ted Lasso Season 4, the beloved football-themed comedy series continues to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The show has been celebrated not just for its feel-good humor but also for tackling mental health issues with sensitivity. When it first aired, Ted Lasso quickly swept the 2021 Emmy Awards, earning Sudeikis Best Actor, while Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein took home Best Supporting Actress and Actor, and the series itself won Best Comedy.

After an exceptional three-season journey, Ted Lasso has cemented itself as a cultural sensation, garnering widespread praise and clinching 13 Emmy Awards. The Apple TV+ hit wrapped up its third season with what many viewed as a conclusive finale: Coach Ted Lasso returning to the United States after three years of managing AFC Richmond.

While season three provided what seemed like a fitting conclusion to Ted's story, the journey isn't over yet. As one of Apple TV+'s most acclaimed and widely adored shows, it's no surprise that fans are eager for more of its signature humor, heart, and uplifting storytelling.

When will Ted Lasso return, and which stars will be returning for the latest edition? GOAL takes a look. With Ted Lasso Season 4 on the horizon, viewers can expect life and football lessons filled with humor and heart.

Ted Lasso season 4 cast members

Joining Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso's fourth season will be familiar fan favourites Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), with Apple locking in fresh contract deals for the dream team quartet.

Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) is also back, while the new season will welcome fresh faces, including Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Jude Mack (Prime Target), Faye Marsay (Andor), Rex Hayes (The Pact), Aisling Sharkey (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane).

There's a shake-up in the casting too — Grant Feely takes over as Ted's son Henry, previously played by Gus Turner. Notably absent (for now) are some familiar names, such as Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) and Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley), the latter's omission raising eyebrows given his central role in earlier seasons.

Matthew Belloni of Puck News reported that Dunster, who portrays the fan-favorite Jamie Tartt of AFC Richmond, won't be returning to the series due to scheduling conflicts. This absence is likely due to scheduling conflicts, as he is actively involved in two other shows, The Devil's Hour on Prime Video and Surface on Apple TV+.

Several other key cast members—including Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone), Anthony Head (Rupert Mannion), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), James Lance (Trent Crimm), Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas), Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo) and Billy Harris (Colin Hughes)—weren't named, meaning their fates on the show are seemingly up in the air as well.

At the same time, a 'whole different set of characters' are expected to be introduced as well to push the story in a different direction. How the new cast members fit into the bigger picture remains to be seen, but viewers are preparing to meet a whole host of fresh faces.

Despite reports hinting that season 4 of Ted Lasso may shift its spotlight to fresh faces, Shannon, portrayed by Shannon Hayes, is one familiar character who finally looks poised for a bigger slice of the action as the star player of the brand-new women's team in the upcoming season.

With the story pivoting from AFC Richmond's men’s side to the women's team, some characters may be sitting this one out, though surprise returns or cameos are still possible.

Behind the scenes, the creative heartbeat of Ted Lasso remains intact. Sudeikis continues to pull double duty as star and executive producer alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel. The production also adds Jack Burditt (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Nobody Wants This) to the EP roster, while co-creator Bill Lawrence is back, albeit with one foot still in his other Apple hit, Shrinking. Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce alongside Leanne Bowen.

Here are the cast members and characters from Ted Lasso season 3. Stars confirmed to be returning for season 4 have been highlighted in bold.

Actor Character Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham Rebecca Welton Jeremy Swift Leslie Higgins Phil Dunster Jamie Tartt Brett Goldstein Roy Kent Brendan Hunt Coach Beard Nick Mohammed Nathan Shelley Sarah Niles Dr. Sharon Fieldstone Anthony Head Rupert Mannion Toheeb Jimoh Sam Obisanya Cristo Fernández Dani Rojas Kola Bokinni Isaac McAdoo Billy Harris Colin Hughes James Lance Trent Crimm Juno Temple Keeley Jones Stephen Manas Richard Montlaur Moe Jeudy-Lamour Thierry Zoreaux Charlie Hiscock Will Kitman David Elsendoorn Jan Maas Mohammed Hashim Moe Bumbercatch Andrea Anders Michelle Lasso Annette Badland Mae Adam Colborne Baz Bronson Webb Jeremy Kevin Garry Paul Ellie Taylor Flo "Sassy" Collins Keeley Hazel Bex Phoebe Walsh Jane Payne Elodie Blomfield Phoebe Bill Fellows George Cartrick Ruth Bradley Mrs. Bowen Dame Harriet Walter Deborah Welton Maximilian Osinski Zava Jodi Balfour Jack Becky Ann Baker Ted's mother Shannon Shannon Hayes

Ted Lasso Season 4 release date, trailer

Expected to release in 2026, there's no official release date or trailer available for Ted Lasso Season 4 just yet.

That said, as per recent reports, Ted Lasso is expected to make its return right around the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, 2026. Many of the tournament’s matches will be played in the United States. The release window for season 4 has been set for "sometime from Q2 forward" in 2026, according to Channing Dungey, the chair of Warner Bros. TV.

Looking at everything in play, spring 2026 still feels like the most realistic window for the show to return. Ted Lasso season 4 started filming early in the summer of 2025 and should be moving toward post-production soon. That timeline points to a release ahead of the fall 2026 schedule.

Big shows like this rarely launch at the peak of summer since viewership tends to dip. Nothing is officially locked in yet, but there is real buzz that season 4 might be a one-and-done comeback and that this could be the final chapter for the sitcom. If that's the case, a finale built around the World Cup and Ted heading back to the U.S. for the event would feel like a fitting goodbye.

What Could Ted Lasso Season 4 Explore?

Here's the official logline from Apple: "Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

As Season 3 wrapped up, AFC Richmond seemed poised to launch a women's team after Keeley Jones pitched the idea to an enthusiastic Rebecca Welton. This could open the door for Ted to take charge of the squad, setting the stage for fresh comedic moments as he navigates the unique challenges of coaching a completely different team.

Meanwhile, the AFC Richmond men's side remains in the capable hands of Roy Kent, who has stepped into the managerial role alongside Coach Beard and Nathan “Nate” Shelly. With the club having narrowly missed out on Premier League glory last season, chasing that elusive title could still be front and center in a potential fourth chapter.

