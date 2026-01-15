Leeds United v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

All completed Newcastle United transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Newcastle United transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

The 2024-25 campaign turned out to be one for the history books at St. James' Park, as Newcastle United punched their ticket back to the Champions League and ended a near three-decade wait for domestic silverware. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak were the heroes at Wembley, guiding the Magpies to a gritty 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, marking their first major trophy since 1995.   

Eddie Howe's men secured a top-five Premier League finish with 66 points on the board, six more than the season before, and narrowly edged out Aston Villa for the final Champions League berth, thanks to a superior goal difference, despite a final-day slip-up against Everton. 

With European nights returning to Tyneside and expectations rising, Newcastle are eager to cement their status among the Premier League's elite. Having already wrapped up several high-profile transfer deals during the summer window, the club remains on the lookout for talent in January.

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Newcastle United transfers in the ongoing 2025-26 season, below.

  • New signings January 2026 window

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    ----

    Newcastle have not yet dipped into the transfer market in January.

  • Departures January 2026 window

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Ben ParkinsonEnglandFalkirkUndisclosed
    Harrison AshbyScotlandBradford CityLoan
    Joe WhiteEnglandBradford CityLoan
    Antonio CorderoSpainCadizLoan

    Harrison Ashby and Joe White were sent on loan to League One side Bradford City in order to boost their first-team credentials via competitive minutes.

    New signings summer window

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    Nick WoltemadeGermanyStuttgart£64.9 million
    Yoane WissaDR CongoBrentford£55 million
    Anthony ElangaSweden Nottingham Forest£55 million 
    Jacob RamseyEnglandAston Villa£40 million
    Malick ThiawGermanyAC Milan£34.6 million
    Seung-soo ParkSouth KoreaSuwon BluewingsUndisclosed
    Aaron RamsdaleEnglandSouthamptonLoan
    Antonito CorderoSpainMalagaFree
    Lloyd Kelly EnglandJuventusEnd of Loan
    Harrison Ashby Scotland/EnglandQPREnd of Loan

    Newcastle United have been busy reshaping their squad this summer, bringing in seven new faces to bolster Eddie Howe's ranks. The headline arrival is none other than German forward Nick Woltemade, secured from VfB Stuttgart in a record-breaking deal that smashes the club's previous transfer marks and adds serious firepower to the Magpies' attack.

    They kicked off their summer business by securing a long-term deal for Antonio Cordero, the highly rated former Málaga academy prospect. The promising youngster inked a five-year contract but is tipped to head out on loan for the 2025–26 season to gain valuable first-team experience. 

    The Magpies made a real statement of intent by landing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a headline-grabbing transfer that could rise to £55 million ($74m), a major attacking addition to boost their frontline.

    After their long-running pursuit of James Trafford concluded in disappointment, the Magpies made a shrewd move by signing England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from relegated Southampton. They also brought Yoane Wissa in to boost their striker options following the departure of Alexander Isak.

    Departures summer window

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Alexander IsakSwedenLiverpool£125m
    Lloyd KellyEngland / JamaicaJuventus£14.5m (€17.5m)
    Sean LongstaffEngland Leeds United£12m 
    Martin DubravkaSlovakiaBurnleyUndisclosed
    Jamal LewisNorthern IrelandPreston NEN/A
    Callum WilsonEnglandWest HamN/A
    Joe WhiteEnglandLeyton OrientLoan
    Matt TargettEnglandMiddlesbrough Loan

    Lloyd Kelly sealed a permanent move to Juventus from Newcastle on June 30, bringing his initial loan stint to a close. The 26-year-old centre-back originally made the switch to Turin during the January transfer window on a deal that carried a mandatory purchase clause, triggered by performance-based conditions that were met this summer. 

    The Magpies were determined to hold onto wantaway striker Alexander Isak, but the Sweden international eventually got his move to Liverpool, with the Reds forking out £125 million in order to pry him away from St James' Park.

