‘Nice’ - How Erling Haaland celebrated 26th birthday as girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen sends ‘love’ message

Manchester City phenom Haaland has marked his 26th birthday in style, shifting his focus to family and relaxation after a grueling summer on the international stage. The Norwegian marksman, who has become the most feared striker in world football, took to social media to share a glimpse of his celebrations, simply captioning his post with the word "Nice" as he enjoyed a quiet vacation in the sunshine.

Adding a touch of romance to the festivities, his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen shared a series of photos to mark the occasion, including a heartfelt message that read "Love you" to her partner. The couple, who prefer to keep their private lives away from the cameras, appeared relaxed as Haaland recharges his batteries before returning to the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland, known for his direct and often humorous responses in interviews, chose to keep his own public reaction characteristically brief.



