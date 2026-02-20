News alert: Lionel Messi is still Major League Soccer’s biggest star.

But he’s far from the only reason there’s momentum around the league. From improved infrastructure to a growing pool of young talent, MLS continues to build toward something bigger. It may not be the best league in the world, but it is increasingly one of the most compelling - at least that’s the prevailing sentiment among the players GOAL surveyed in its second annual MLS Player Survey.

With the league just two seasons away from a seismic shift to a fall-spring calendar, there’s also no shortage of debate. Those conversations - about where MLS is headed, what’s working, and what still isn’t - were front of mind for the players who took part in the survey, offering unfiltered opinions without attribution.

Will the World Cup accelerate MLS’s growth? Does the league need to rethink its format? Which clubs are best run - and which issues matter most to players as they look toward the league’s future?

As exciting as this moment has been for MLS fans, the more revealing perspective comes from those living it every day. GOAL spoke with players from all 30 teams ahead of the 2026 season, asking everything from who they believe are the league’s best - and most overrated - players to their favorite MLS cities and the coaches they’d most like to play for. To encourage candor, all responses were anonymous.

Some of the results were predictable. Others were not.