'A better coach than I was a player' - USMNT legend Michael Bradley wants to revamp the New York Red Bulls in first head coaching gig

HARRISON, N.J - Michael Bradley had to keep things quiet. The New York Red Bulls job wasn't necessarily his to lose, but his lips had to remain sealed for a while - at least until pen had hit paper. In fact, it was a pretty short list: his wife and his parents. That was it.

"Until it's all official, and I's are dotted and T's are crossed, and you're always a little careful who you tell. You know how quickly word spreads," the new Red Bulls coach told GOAL, sitting upright in a room in the bowels of Sports Illustrated Stadium.

But once it was sorted, a famously stern and businesslike figure briefly broke character.

"We were delighted to tell our kids," he admitted.

And so here he is, head coach of the Red Bulls and on the dawn of his first campaign in professional first-team management. Bradley's appointment makes a frightful amount of sense. The former U.S. Men's National Team midfielder captained his club and national team. He has served a remarkable coaching apprenticeship under his father, Bob, who also coached the U.S. He learned directly from Jurgen Klopp during his early conversations and introductions to the Red Bull organization. It matters little that Bradley was only head of Red Bulls II, the team's MLS Next Pro side, for just a few months. He won a championship and his side played the best football in the league. This, it seems, is the natural next step for a coach who many believe is going right to the top.

"In some ways, it was partly said and partly unsaid. Because Red Bull speaks for itself, that's Red Bull's tradition, Red Bull's history in terms of young coaches and moving them along," Bradley said.