USMNT x MLS: What’s at stake for Diego Luna, Matt Freese, Tim Ream and other American stars this MLS season

The 2026 MLS season is upon us, and it's obviously a unique one. That's how things work in a World Cup year, particularly for a league that starts in February and not August. For the members of the U.S. men's national team competing for spots, the road to the World Cup is a sprint, not a marathon, after a long club offseason.

Heading into this season, there's no shortage of storylines when it comes to American stars playing at home. Several key players are set to kick off their seasons this weekend, and they'll know their margins are tight. We're about one month from March camp, the final gathering before the World Cup roster is selected. We're about three months away from that roster selection, too, which means time is of the essence.

What are the big storylines to watch involving the USMNT in MLS? Who needs to prove themselves, and which players could really make their push for World Cup minutes? GOAL takes a look...