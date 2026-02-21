Goal.com
Live
USMNT MLS PreviewGOAL

USMNT x MLS: What’s at stake for Diego Luna, Matt Freese, Tim Ream and other American stars this MLS season

GOAL breaks down the big storylines involving American stars ahead of MLS' kickoff this weekend.

The 2026 MLS season is upon us, and it's obviously a unique one. That's how things work in a World Cup year, particularly for a league that starts in February and not August. For the members of the U.S. men's national team competing for spots, the road to the World Cup is a sprint, not a marathon, after a long club offseason.

Heading into this season, there's no shortage of storylines when it comes to American stars playing at home. Several key players are set to kick off their seasons this weekend, and they'll know their margins are tight. We're about one month from March camp, the final gathering before the World Cup roster is selected. We're about three months away from that roster selection, too, which means time is of the essence.

What are the big storylines to watch involving the USMNT in MLS? Who needs to prove themselves, and which players could really make their push for World Cup minutes? GOAL takes a look...

  • Matt Freese USMNTGetty Images

    The goalkeeper battle

    For all of the USMNT-related MLS storylines, and we'll get into more on this list, this is the most important one. That's largely because the battle to be the USMNT's No. 1 is happening almost exclusively in MLS.

    At the moment, Matt Freese appears to be the frontrunner, but you can't write off Matt Turner just yet. So much could depend on form between those two, who will be starting for NYCFC and the New England Revolution, respectively. If one dips and the other surges, the pecking order can change quickly.

    The others fighting for a spot on the squad are largely based in MLS, too. The Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte and FC Cincinnati shotstopper Roman Celentano joined Freese and Italy-based Jonathan Klinsmann in the November camp, while Chris Brady, Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, and Drake Callender are all set to start in MLS as well.

    It's safe to say that USMNT goalkeeper coaches Jack Robinson and Toni Jimenez will have a close eye on MLS, then, as they sort out the player pool.

    • Advertisement
  • Charlotte FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Chances for veteran center backs

    While many of the USMNT's center backs are in Europe, there's a very real chance that the starting XI at the World Cup could include two MLS central defenders.

    Tim Ream, of course, is one that's in the mix. The Charlotte FC star continues to battle Father Time and, so far, he's been winning that battle. In MLS, he'll have some big tests this year after Charlotte lost star centerback Adilson Malanda. Knowing that, there will be pressure for Ream to perform in Charlotte, but also from the USMNT as he looks to solidify a second World Cup trip.

    Miles Robinson, meanwhile, didn't get that trip last time as an unfortunate Achilles tear ruined his 2022 World Cup dreams. He's in the mix now in 2026, though, and has played semi-regularly under Pochettino. He's expected to lead one of the league's better defenses in FC Cincinnati as they look to take the leap from playoff team to MLS Cup contenders.

    Finally, it's worth keeping an eye on Walker Zimmerman. The 2022 World Cup veteran will be starting a new journey with Toronto FC after being the heart of Nashville SC's defense. If he can organize a rebuilding Toronto team, he'll have a shot.

  • Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver WhitecapsImagn

    Midfield depth

    The scrap for midfield minutes is going to be fierce and, even if it's likely going to be won by European-based stars, there are several MLS players that have had a big impact on the USMNT as of late.

    Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan were among the USMNT's best players in the fall, putting them right into World Cup contention. Berhalter's performance against Uruguay showed that he could compete and score against the best, while his set-piece delivery is also a huge asset. Roldan, meanwhile, brings so much veteran experience, but he also just put together the best season of his career in 2025.

    Meanwhile, players like Timothy Tillman and Luca de la Torre are right in the mix. Jack McGlynn is, too, as he returns from an injury that ruled him out in the fall.  There won't be room for everyone, but there seemingly will be room for a few of these names when Pochettino chooses his squad this summer.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Diego Luna, RSLGetty Images

    Luna's development

    One of the storylines of 2025 was Luna's surge into the USMNT. One of the storylines to watch in 2026 is how Luna follows it up.

    There's no denying Luna's skill or tenacity, with both on display all year long. There is a new pressure, though, to raise his game to a new level. At Real Salt Lake, he'll be asked to be the star of the show once again, which he hasn't shown any signs of being afraid of. Having now made the leap from young star to star, Luna's next task is to become one of the most dangerous players in MLS, which is something he's surely capable of.

    If he can do that, RSL will be better than most give him credit for. It'll also carry him right on through to the World Cup, too.

  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union MLS 2025Getty

    A late push

    DeAndre Yedlin earned his first USMNT cap in January 2014. Six months later, he was battling Eden Hazard and Belgium in Brazil. It's a reminder that anything's possible, particularly for a young player who takes a major leap forward.

    Does it seem likely to happen this time around? Not really. The player pool is just so deep, and there are so many players contributing at big clubs all over the world. That doesn't mean it's impossible, though, and even if it doesn't happen this cycle, there are young stars worth keeping an eye on as players that can contribute to start the next one. 

    Maybe Cavan Sullivan is a few years away. Maybe Zavier Gozo and Nimfasha Berchimas need to head to Europe before making a USMNT breakthrough. Maybe players like Peyton Miller, Luca Bombino, and Owen Wolf need just that little bit more seasoning before they're ready for that next step. Let Yedlin serve as a reminder, though, that anything is possible, particularly for the youngest member of the player pool.

0