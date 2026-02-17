Goal.com
‘That’s the reality’ - Sophia Wilson’s absence, the Emily Sonnett-Naomi Girma star-studded pairing: Takeaways from Emma Hayes’ USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

Hayes leaned on experience for the SheBelieves Cup, clarifying her defensive hierarchy, her approach at No. 9, and the standards guiding the USWNT’s build toward 2027.

For the first time in more than a year, the U.S. Women’s National Team will gather without a single uncapped player in camp.

Emma Hayes’ 26-player roster for the 11th annual SheBelieves Cup is a statement in itself - familiar, experienced, and unmistakably intentional. It also quietly deflates one of the most teased ideas of the winter. The long-anticipated reunion of the so-called “Triple Espresso,” floated playfully at NWSL Media Day last month in Los Angeles, won’t materialize just yet. Instead, Hayes is serving something simpler.

“First off, single shot, for this camp of coffee,” Hayes said. “I’m afraid I would love to see the Triple Espresso return, but I can’t do anything about that. I just have to wait patiently.”

Patience, after all, has been the defining theme of Hayes’ tenure following the manager leading the team to an impressive 2024 Gold Medal win at the Paris Summer Olympics. This roster spans the full arc of the player pool she’s spent the last 12 months evaluating - from relative newcomers like Riley Jackson, with a single cap, to stalwarts like Lindsey Heaps, who now sits at 170. Following a year in which Hayes handed out caps to 44 different players - more than any coach in the program’s 40-year history - the SheBelieves Cup roster is likely closer to the core she envisions building toward for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. 

“The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament,” Hayes said. “This is great preparatory work for World Cup qualifiers.”

Speaking with media after Tuesday’s roster reveal, Hayes detailed her thinking - from Trinity Rodman's importance following her January camp comeback against Italy, to the notable absences of Catarina Macario and Sophia Wilson, and the longer view guiding every decision as the countdown to 2027 continues.

GOAL takes a closer look at five key takeaways from Hayes’ SheBelieves Cup squad selection.

  • FBL-OLY-PARIS-2024-BRA-USAFP

    Girma, Sonnett will start at center back

    When it comes to experience and earning the starting center back position, Hayes has made it pretty clear that it's Chelsea defender Naomi Girma and Gotham FC defender Emily Sonnett. Now, it's a matter of who the next pair in line is. 

    The center back spot is an area Hayes is dedicated to developing, and she sees a lot of young talent coming through the program for that position. 

    "Jordan Bugg, I've been really clear that she's a player I see as the future for the team. You have Kennedy Wesley and Tara Rudd, who I think sit behind Emily Sonnett and Naomi Girma, so our aim is to develop two to four center backs behind the two very experienced players," she explained. 

    The realities of injuries and other items that could impact availability mean Hayes has to ensure there is starter-level depth at defense in the national team pool.  

    "It's always a balance between developing them [less experienced players] and developing the players who, at this current time, are my starting center back pair. But as we know, in international football, you don't know who's going to be available for selection come the World Cup qualifiers. My job is to develop a squad to put themselves in the best position to do that," she said. 

  • United States v Chile - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    'I want to see more of her in that position'

    With Macario and Wilson unavailable, Emma Hayes acknowledged that the U.S. women’s national team is still very much in a developmental phase at the No. 9 position.

    “If Cat Macario and Sophia Wilson were fit for selection, they would have been selected as the nines,” Hayes said. “But that means we’re going to have to keep developing this area.”

    One of the players Hayes has turned to in that process is Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph, who recently earned her first cap under the head coach. Joseph made her senior team debut on Nov. 28 against Italy, scoring in a 3–0 USWNT win after being deployed centrally - a shift from her usual role out wide.

    Hayes said the positional change followed a direct conversation about Joseph’s long-term role with the national team.

    “She said, ‘That’s where I want to be - at the No. 9,’” Hayes recalled. “So I said, ‘OK, you’re going to play up top this week.’ She impressed me all week, and especially in the game. She showed a combination of things we look for - her ability to hold up play, really stretch the line, and do both.”

    Joseph became the 26th player to earn a cap under Hayes, and the evaluation is ongoing.

    “I want to see more of her in that position, knowing we have to keep developing,” Hayes said. “Ally Sentnor, too, did a great job down the middle as a nine for us. Opting for those two gives us the opportunity to continue that process.”

  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    Wilson not deemed 'ready'

    Wilson was the most notable omission from Hayes’ roster, as the Portland Thorns forward continues her return to full fitness.

    Wilson gave birth in September and has been steadily working her way back onto the field, recently re-signing with the Thorns for the 2026 NWSL season. Her most recent appearance for the U.S. women’s national team came at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    “I’ve been patient with myself, but I have a really great team around me, and I feel very confident about the place I’m in,” Wilson said at Thorns media day.

    Hayes emphasized that the decision was dictated by Portland. 

    “She’s just not ready,” Hayes said. “The return-to-play protocol hadn’t given her enough time to be where she wanted to be. As much as I want her to be part of this squad, that’s the reality - Portland didn’t deem her ready.”

  • Claudia Dickey USWNTGetty Images

    'Really happy with Claudia Dickey and Mandy McGlynn'

    When Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from the USWNT, the future of the goalkeeper position became one of the biggest focuses for Hayes. She wanted to evaluate the entire goalkeeper playing pool, and did so, feeling good in recent months with Claudia Dickey, Mandy McGlynn and Phallon Tullis-Joyce

    Hayes named those three to the SheBelieves Cup roster, and said to the media that she's "been really happy with Claudia Dickey and Mandy McGlynn from last camp." 

    Tullis-Joyce hasn't been in the rotation in the most recent camps because she was injured in the back end of November, December, and then last camp fell during a FIFA window where she was competing with Manchester United. 

    "I'm looking forward to having Phallon back with the group. And, for now, I'm happy with this group. I think in terms of our game model and what we're looking to do, you know, these players fit really well with that," she said. 

    Between Dickey, McGlynn, and Tullis-Joyce, they collectively have 16 caps. Dickey has seven, McGlynn has five, and Tullis-Joyce has four.  

  • United States v China - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    'You've got to create competition'

    No player enters this roster without a cap, which is the first time in a little over a year, since last year's SheBelieves Cup that we've seen this. This roster has an average of 30.4 caps per player, which is a complete change from when we saw the average of just 6.6 caps per player in the last match against Paraguay in January.

    "You've got to create competition," Hayes told the media, "But to create competition, you got to give people experiences and being really clear."

    The most capped player on the roster is Heaps, followed by Rose Lavelle with 116 caps and Sonnett with 107. While there are still players with just one cap named to this squad, the statement of going with familiarity after this year of zooming out to see the whole picture is a clear step towards World Cup qualifying.

