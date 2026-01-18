Figueirense Visão geral

Classificação
Catarinense
|Posição
|Time
|J
|V
|E
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|P
|Sequência
|1
|Marcílio Dias
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|13
|2
|Carlos Renaux
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|8
|2
|13
|3
|Figueirense
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|4
|Joinville
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|3
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Perguntas frequentes
One of the oldest football clubs in the world, Middlesbrough were formed in 1876 by members of the Middlesbrough Cricket Club at the Albert Park Hotel.
British entrepreneur Steve Gibson is the owner as well as chairman of Middlesbrough, acquiring the reins in 1994.
Middlesbrough play their games at the Riverside Stadium, which replaced Ayresome Park in 1995 as the club's main home venue.
Riverside Stadium's capacity stands at 34,742 and has been the home of Middlesbrough since 1995. From 1879 to 1903, the club played their games at Linthorpe Road, before moving to Ayresome Park in 1903. Middlesbrough played at this venue for 92 years till 1995.
Middlesbrough have won just one honour throughout their history, the League Cup title in the 2003-04 season.
Middlesbrough have not won a single English top flight title yet.
Former English goalkeeper Tim Williamson holds the record of making the most appearances for Middlesbrough, playing 602 games between 1902 and 1923.
George Camsell, a ruthless striker for Middlesbrough between 1925 and 1939, scored a club-record 325 goals in 419 games, which also includes 59 goals in 37 league games in the 1926-27 season.
Brian Clough, Gareth Southgate, Adama Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Alvaro Negredo, Victor Valdes, and Shay Given are some of Middlesbrough's most famous players ever.
Terry Venables, Michael Carrick, and Gareth Southgate are some of the most famous managers to have managed Middlesbrough.
Boro, the shortened version of the club name, is Middlesbrough's nickname. They have also been called The Teessiders and The Smoggies.