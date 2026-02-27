Joinville Visão geral
Classificação
Catarinense
|Posição
|Time
|J
|V
|E
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|P
|Sequência
|1
|Marcílio Dias
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|13
|2
|Carlos Renaux
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|8
|2
|13
|3
|Figueirense
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|4
|Joinville
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|3
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Perguntas frequentes
You must be a club member to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium.
There are two types of Cityzens memberships – Matchday Membership, for adults (ages 18 and above) between £25 and £35, and Junior Membership, for youth supporters (ages 17 and below) at £20.
Memberships offer fans a range of benefits, from priority access to tickets to a discount in the club shop.
Adult
- Full Price: £35
- Base Membership: £25
Junior
- Full Price: £20
To buy a Manchester City season ticket, you must first be a Cityzens Matchday or Junior Member, as season tickets are not sold to the general public. However, season tickets for the 2025/26 season are currently sold out, and only a limited number of Flexi Season Tickets were offered to eligible members based on their match attendance history and purchase activity.
Renewals for existing ticket holders have closed, and new tickets will not be widely available until at least the 2026/27 season, when the Etihad Stadium expansion is expected to release more seats.
To prepare for future availability, you should purchase a Cityzens Matchday Membership through the official Manchester City website and attend as many home games as possible. Priority for season tickets is based on loyalty and attendance, so building your history now increases your chances.
Flexi Season Tickets, which offer a more flexible commitment while still providing benefits, are another route, but also subject to eligibility.
Due to high demand, getting your hands on Premier League tickets for Manchester City matches is not easy, though it is typically not as tough as it is for their rivals.
Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to secondary resale sites such as StubHub in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.
The best way to get tickets for Manchester City matches is to ensure you have a membership and browse the individual match options available. Remember, games against lower Premier League opposition or non-rivals will likely be easier to find.
The best way to buy cheap Manchester City tickets is from the club's official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the Etihad Stadium.
Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely at their lowest the closer you get to the game.
You can indeed book a tour around the Etihad Stadium. Several websites offer deals and discounts on tours around the Citizens' home.
RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £28 for one adult through £72 for two adults and two children. The time lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes an interactive portion that allows guests to greet a virtual Pep Guardiola in the press room and access the club shop.