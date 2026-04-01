Best Betting Sites - Top 15 Bookmakers in South Africa l April 2026

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🥇Best Betting Sites in South Africa in April 2026

Compare the 15 best betting sites in South Africa. Read our reviews and choose the platform that fits your needs! Key aspects of our selection:

🔥 Only licensed bookmakers

🔥 Main platforms of South Africa

🔥 Exclusive offers for our readers

Rank Bookmaker Rating Bonus Amount 1 10bet 5 ⭐️ 100% up to R5.000 2 Easybet 4.8 ⭐️ 150% up to R1500 + R50 bonus + 15% Weekly Cashback 3 Yesplay 3.7 ⭐️ 100% up to R3.000 4 Tictacbets 4.5 ⭐️ 100% up to R5.000 + 50 free spins 5 BetXchange 4.9 ⭐️ 100% Reload Bonus up to R20 000 + 100 Free Spins 6 Betway 4.9 ⭐️ R10 extra bet, 10 bonus spins + 10 free flights 7 Lucky Fish 4.7 ⭐️ R50 sign-up bonus 8 Playabets 4.0 ⭐️ 100% up to R3.000 + 50 free spins 9 Lulabet 4.3 ⭐️ Bet 350 and get R350 10 Goldrush 4.1 ⭐️ 100% up to R10.000 + 100 free spins 11 Betshezi 4.6 ⭐️ R10.000 + R50 sport bonus + 100 FS 12 Jackpotcity 4.0 ⭐️ R50 + 100% bonus up to R4000 + Spin Wheel 13 Betfred 4.7 ⭐️ R21,000 + 750 free spins 14 Supersportbet 4.5 ⭐️ 100% up to R5,000 + 250 Bonus Spins + R25 Bonus Bet! 15 Hollywoodbets 5.0 ⭐️ Soccer Money Back 16 Gbets 3.8 ⭐️ 100% up to R1.000 17 Worldsportsbetting 3.6 ⭐️ 100 free spins + 100% up to R20.000 18 Supabets 4.2 ⭐️ R50 free bet + 100 FS + Up to R5.000 19 Wanejobets 4.5 ⭐️ 100% up to R5000 20 Sportingbet 4.7 ⭐️ Get up to R15,000 in BONUS funds and 300 thrilling Gifted Spins 21 Soccershop 4.4 ⭐️ Up to R7.5000 + 100 free spins 22 Zarbet 4.0 ⭐️ 125% match up to R3750 + 25 free spins 23 Mzansibet 4.1 ⭐️ Bet R50, Get R50 Extra Bet

Best Bookmakers in South Africa Reviewed

This is an overview of the top sites. We will go into more detail about these bookmakers later in our article.

10bet: Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, 10bet are sponsors and the official betting partners of local heroes: Bafana Bafana, as well as sponsors of Premier League team Lamontville Golden Arrows. 10bet South Africa offers a full sportsbook and casino.

Betway: Established since 2006 and licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, Betway is a well-respected operator in South Africa offering diverse sports and casino markets. It provides a variety of bonuses including welcome offer for sport and casino, backed by a strong reputation and user-friendly interface.

Established since 2006 and licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, Betway is a well-respected operator in South Africa offering diverse sports and casino markets. It provides a variety of bonuses including welcome offer for sport and casino, backed by a strong reputation and user-friendly interface. Hollywoodbets: A top South African bookmaker recognized for its extensive horse racing coverage and wide market options. It holds multiple provincial licenses, offers various promotions, and has a user-friendly mobile-optimized site, though no dedicated app yet.

A top South African bookmaker recognized for its extensive horse racing coverage and wide market options. It holds multiple provincial licenses, offers various promotions, and has a user-friendly mobile-optimized site, though no dedicated app yet. Easybet: Locally focused with a strong emphasis on sports betting and instant games, Easybet operates under the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board license. Known for a generous 150% deposit bonus up to R1500 plus extras, it supports local payment options and is praised for fast withdrawals and responsive customer support.

Locally focused with a strong emphasis on sports betting and instant games, Easybet operates under the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board license. Known for a generous 150% deposit bonus up to R1500 plus extras, it supports local payment options and is praised for fast withdrawals and responsive customer support. Betfred: Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, Betfred South Africa offers a competitive sportsbook and casino with multiple ongoing promotions. Its strengths include market depth and user experience, although it lacks live streaming and a mobile app.

Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, Betfred South Africa offers a competitive sportsbook and casino with multiple ongoing promotions. Its strengths include market depth and user experience, although it lacks live streaming and a mobile app. Supabets: A trusted South African brand since 2008 offering a wide variety of sports and casino games with competitive odds. It is known for one of the best welcome bonuses (R50 free bet + 100 FS + Up to R5.000) and a compact, data-free mobile app, though the website design can be cluttered.

A trusted South African brand since 2008 offering a wide variety of sports and casino games with competitive odds. It is known for one of the best welcome bonuses (R50 free bet + 100 FS + Up to R5.000) and a compact, data-free mobile app, though the website design can be cluttered. Betshezi: A newer entrant making strong strides in South Africa with competitive odds on over 30 sports and an attractive welcome bonus of up to R10,000 plus free spins. It features live betting, cash-out options, and a mobile app, earning a solid reputation for fair play and prompt service.

A newer entrant making strong strides in South Africa with competitive odds on over 30 sports and an attractive welcome bonus of up to R10,000 plus free spins. It features live betting, cash-out options, and a mobile app, earning a solid reputation for fair play and prompt service. TicTac Bets: Licensed by the Northern Cape Gambling Board, TicTac Bets provides a solid range of betting markets with a generous first deposit bonus up to R5000 plus 50 free spins. It operates both online and through physical shops with a variety of popular deposit methods.

10bet

⟹ Welcome Offer

10bet welcomes new users with a generous 100% matched deposit bonus of up to R5,000.

💰 Triggered by a minimum deposit of R10.

🎮 Can be used across sports betting, casino, and live casino games.

⚡ Accessible to all types of bettors, regardless of budget.

This flexible promotion ensures a strong start for every new player joining the 10bet platform.

⟹ Betting Options

10bet covers major sports events from around the world, offering extensive betting options including:

⚽ Premier League

🏆 UEFA Champions League

🏏 ICC World Cup

With both pre-match and live betting available, punters can enjoy an immersive and dynamic experience on every wager.

⟹ Casino Features

10bet offers an extensive casino library featuring over 700 games from top providers.

🎰 Classic and modern video slots

🎥 Live casino tables

💥 Crash games

Whether you’re after fast-paced slots or strategic live gameplay, 10bet’s casino ensures variety and excitement.

⟹ E-Sport

10bet embraces the growing eSports scene, offering betting markets on popular titles such as:

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🎮 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

This inclusion makes 10bet an attractive platform for the new generation of competitive gaming fans.

⟹ Payment Methods

10bet provides a variety of traditional and modern payment solutions for maximum convenience:

💳 Visa, Mastercard, American Express

🎟️ Vouchers: 1Voucher, OTT, Blu Voucher, Easypay Voucher

💼 eWallets: FNB eWallet, Standard Bank eWallet

⚡ Instant EFT: Ozow, Zapper

🏦 Capitec Pay by Ozow

📱 Masterpass mobile payments

This wide range ensures secure and seamless transactions for every user.

⟹ Mobile App

The 10bet mobile app is currently available only for Android.

🤖 Download directly from the 10bet website.

⚙️ Optimized for smooth navigation and fast loading times.

Even without an iOS version, the mobile site ensures a fully responsive betting experience across all devices.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

💡 A less strict wagering requirement for the welcome bonus would make it more user-friendly.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Customer feedback indicates strong satisfaction with 10bet’s welcome bonus, sports coverage, and betting options.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Over 1 500+ casino games Occasional technical glitches. (This almost never happens.) Many Sports (60+) & eSoccer betting choices Over 10 different promotions and bonuses

If you want to learn more about 10bet, our experts have conducted an in-depth analysis of this bookmaker you'll find in our 10bet review.

Betway

⟹ Welcome Offer

Claim the welcome pack of R10 extra bet, 10 bonus spins + 10 free flights.

Betway stands out as one of the leading choices for sports betting in South Africa, offering attractive promotions and a well-rounded user experience.

⟹ Betting Options

Betway provides an extensive selection of betting markets that cater to every type of punter.

You can enjoy both pre-match and in-play betting across popular sports such as:

⚽ Soccer

🏀 Basketball

🏇 Horse racing

🎾 Tennis

Virtual sports fans are also covered, with simulated football, tennis, and horse racing available for those who enjoy digital competition.

⟹ Casino Features

For casino lovers, Betway offers a wide range of entertainment options, including:

💥 Crash games

🎰 Slots

🎥 Live dealer games

Table game enthusiasts can enjoy timeless classics like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, while poker players will find several exciting variants to test their strategy and skill.

⟹ E-Sports

eSports betting fans can explore multiple markets on some of the most popular competitive titles, such as:

🎮 Counter-Strike

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🧙 Dota 2

And many more

⟹ Payment Methods

Betway’s diverse and secure payment options make transactions simple and convenient.

Available methods include:

💳 Visa, Mastercard

🎟️ Vouchers: OTT, Easy Load, 1ForYou, Kazang

💸 EFT, FNB, USSD, MTN Mobile Money, Nedbank App

🏪 Shoprite & Checkers Money Market

🌐 Ozow, Standard Bank Public Beneficiary, Peach Payments

This wide selection reinforces Betway’s reputation as one of South Africa’s most accessible and user-friendly betting sites.

⟹ Mobile App

All these features are available through the Betway mobile app, ensuring a seamless betting experience on the go.

The app is free to download for both Android and iOS users from the “Betway App” section of the official website.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?



Enhancing the player experience could involve Betway expanding the Bet Builder tool to sports other than soccer. Then if we were to nitpick, improving the user interface could elevate the overall user experience.

🔥 Our Conclusion



If there is one thing about sports betting, it is that customer reviews never lie. They provide valuable insights into a bookmaker's performance, and reviews of Betway highlight its exceptional betting services and excellent customer support.





Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Comprehensive sports section No live streaming Great live betting features No Bet Builder A variety of payment options available Contact details don’t include an email address

If you want to learn more about Betway, our experts have conducted an in-depth analysis of this bookmaker you'll find in our Betway review.

Hollywoodbets

⟹ Welcome Offer

The "Soccer Money Back" promotion is Hollywoodbets' standout offer. It gives punters the chance to recoup up to 10 times their stake, providing a safety net for those bold football bets.

This unique approach to a welcome offer sets Hollywoodbets apart in the competitive South African betting market.

⟹ Betting Options

From the roar of rugby stadiums to the thud of cricket balls, Hollywoodbets covers it all.

⚽ Football

🏇 Horse racing

🏉 Rugby

🏏 Cricket

🎮 Virtual sports

Their extensive range ensures that every punter finds their favorite sport to bet on.

⟹ Casino Features

Step into a world of digital entertainment with Hollywoodbets' casino section:

🎰 A variety of slots

✈️ The adrenaline-pumping Aviator game

🎥 Live casino experiences

Players can enjoy both fast-paced fun and immersive live dealer action at any time.

⟹ E-Sport

Their e-sports section features popular titles such as:

🎮 CS:GO

⚔️ Dota

🧙 League of Legends (LoL)

Hollywoodbets continues to embrace the rise of competitive gaming.

⟹ Payment Methods

Hollywoodbets shines when it comes to payment flexibility. Available options include:

🏦 Direct EFT

💳 Credit cards

💰 Mobile money

💎 Cryptocurrency

🏪 Shoprite Money Market Account

This wide array of methods ensures every user can easily fund their account, no matter their preference.

⟹ Mobile App

While Hollywoodbets hasn't yet launched a dedicated mobile app, they haven't left mobile users behind.

Their mobile-optimized website provides a smooth, responsive experience across all devices, ensuring easy betting on the go.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

Adding live streaming for sports events beyond horse racing would enhance the betting experience.

Introducing a matched deposit bonus for new users would also be beneficial.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Customer reviews suggest satisfaction with Hollywoodbets' extensive betting options and user-friendly website. However, some users express a desire for a dedicated mobile app soon.

For more detailed insights, our experts have conducted an in-depth analysis in our Hollywoodbets review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Hollywoodbets sports betting options are plentiful No iOS app Live betting and cash-out features Only horse racing events come with the live-streaming function Plenty of bonuses and promotions No eSports opportunities

EasyBet

⟹ Welcome Offer

EasyBet lives up to its name with a user-friendly welcome package. New players face an enticing choice:

This flexibility allows both cautious newcomers and bold bettors to kickstart their EasyBet journey on their own terms.

🎁 A no-deposit bonus to test the waters immediately.

💰 A 150% matched deposit bonus up to R1,500 for those ready to dive in.

🎊 R50 bonus when you sign up.

🔄 15% Weekly Cashback on your lost bets.

⟹ Betting Options

Diversity is the name of the game at EasyBet. With over 30 sports on offer, they cater to both mainstream and niche interests.

🏀 Basketball (including 3x3)

🏃 Cross-country sprinting

🏄 Professional surfing

⚽ Football and more

EasyBet’s extensive range ensures that even the most eclectic sports fan will find something to wager on.

⟹ Payment Methods

EasyBet takes the hassle out of transactions with its comprehensive payment suite:

💳 Visa & Mastercard

🎟️ EasyLoad & OTT Vouchers

💸 Ozow

📱 Zapper & SnapScan

The platform’s variety and inclusion of modern solutions demonstrate its commitment to convenience and financial innovation.

⟹ Mobile App

In today’s on-the-go world, EasyBet doesn’t miss a beat. Their data-free app, available for both Android and iOS, puts the power of betting in your pocket — without eating into your data allowance.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

❌ The platform lacks virtual sports.

📺 Adding live streaming would enhance the betting experience.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Easybet is one of the Top 5 operators in South Africa. For more information, you can consult our review dedicated to Easybet.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ +30 Sports available for betting No live streaming App available for Android, iOs and no-data Live betting available

Don’t miss Easybet’s special offer with a 150% bonus up to R4000!

Supabets

⟹ Welcome Offer

Supabets kicks things off with a straightforward yet appealing R50 Free Bet for new users.

🎁 100 Free Spins

💰 Up to R5,000 in deposit bonuses

While it might not be the largest bonus out there, it's a risk-free way to explore the platform. The real kicker? This free bet can be used across 1,300+ betting markets, giving players plenty of opportunities to find their niche.

⟹ Betting Options

Supabets caters to a wide spectrum of sports enthusiasts with markets covering both global and niche interests.

⚽ Football

🏀 Basketball

🎾 Tennis

🏖️ Beach volleyball

🥅 Futsal

🏎️ Formula 1

Both pre-match and live betting options are available, ensuring constant action for punters.

⟹ Casino Features

The casino section at Supabets is extensive, catering to slot lovers and live casino fans alike.

🎰 A wide variety of slots from reputable software providers

🎥 Live casino games for a more interactive experience

These offerings bring the excitement of a real casino floor directly to players’ screens.

⟹ Payment Methods

Supabets offers a diverse range of payment options designed for flexibility and security:

🏦 Instant EFT

💳 Credit & Cheque cards

🎟️ Voucher systems

💼 eWallets

🔐 One-Time PIN system for added safety

These multiple methods ensure smooth transactions for every type of player.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

📱 The absence of an iOS app limits accessibility for Apple users.

🎮 Adding eSports options would enhance the platform’s versatility.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Customer reviews highlight strong trust in Supabets and appreciation for its welcome offer, sports betting opportunities, and diverse casino games.

For a deeper look, check our in-depth Supabets review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ A very generous bonus No live streaming Intuitive interface No bet builder Over 800 Casino Games No app whatsoever (Android, iOs, no-data)

Betfred

⟹ Welcome Offer

Betfred welcomes newcomers with a three-part bonus. By using the Betfred promo code GOALFREDDY, bettors can claim up to R21,000 in bonus funds across their first three deposits.

💰 Up to R21,000 in total bonus funds

🎰 750 Free Spins on slot games

This offer caters to both sports bettors and casino players, showcasing Betfred's commitment to providing a rewarding experience for all types of users.

⟹ Betting Options

Betfred's sports coverage is nothing short of impressive, boasting over 2,000 daily events across a variety of disciplines.

⚽ Football

🎾 Tennis

🏇 Horse racing

🎯 Darts

🏐 Squash

🏊 Water polo

This wide selection ensures that whether you’re into mainstream sports or niche competitions, Betfred has markets that will keep you engaged.

⟹ Casino Features

Slot lovers will find a wide array of options to spin and win. For a more interactive experience, the live casino games bring the thrill of a real casino floor to your screen.

🎰 Slots and jackpots

🎥 Live casino tables

💥 Crash games for risk-takers

These features combine excitement, variety, and immersion — the hallmarks of Betfred’s casino section.

⟹ E-Sport

Betfred embraces the fast-growing world of eSports with a variety of competitive titles available for betting:

🎮 Counter-Strike

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🧙 Dota 2

This inclusion reflects Betfred’s awareness of current betting trends and appeal to a younger, tech-oriented audience.

⟹ Payment Methods

Betfred provides a broad selection of payment methods to suit all player preferences:

💳 Credit cards

🏦 EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)

🌐 Ozow

🎟️ Voucher systems

📱 Mobile payments via SnapScan & Zapper

This mix of traditional and modern options ensures fast, secure, and convenient transactions.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

🎥 Adding live streaming features would significantly enhance the user experience.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Customer reviews highlight satisfaction with Betfred’s easy-to-use site, quick payouts, and generous bonuses.

For more, check our detailed Betfred Review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Comprehensive ‘‘Sports’’ section No live streaming Excellent welcome bonus No mobile app Quick methods of payment

Gbets

⟹ Welcome Offer

Gbets extends a warm welcome to newcomers with a generous 100% match on their first deposit, up to R1,000.

💰 100% matched deposit bonus

📈 Maximum potential winnings of up to R10,000

This structure gives bettors a significant boost to explore Gbets’ offerings while providing the opportunity for substantial returns.

⟹ Betting Options

Gbets caters to a wide array of sporting interests with over 40 sports available. Whether you’re a fan of traditional sports or prefer something different, there’s plenty to enjoy.

⚽ Football

🏀 Basketball

🏏 Cricket

🎮 Virtual football & basketball

Both pre-match and in-play betting options ensure nonstop action for punters seeking excitement around the clock.

⟹ Casino Features

The platform offers a rich variety of gaming options for all player types:

🎰 Classic slots

🎲 Lucky Numbers

🎥 Live dealer games

🎤 Live Game Shows

These options combine entertainment and winning potential, blending TV show energy with real money gameplay.

⟹ E-Sport

Gbets embraces the eSports revolution, offering markets on competitive gaming titles such as:

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🎯 Valorant

🎮 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

These options make Gbets appealing to modern bettors seeking fast-paced, skill-based action.

⟹ Payment Methods

Gbets offers a broad range of payment options to accommodate every user’s needs:

💳 Credit cards

🏦 EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)

🎟️ Voucher systems

⚡ Ozow for instant EFT

📱 Celbux for mobile payments

💼 DPO Think Payments for flexibility

This wide selection ensures convenience, security, and accessibility for all users.

⟹ Mobile App

Gbets stands out with one of the best betting apps in South Africa, designed for smooth performance and accessibility.

🤖 Available for Android (via Gbets website)

🍏 Available for iOS (via App Store)

The app allows users to enjoy full betting functionality from any device, anytime.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

📱 Offering a mobile lite version or data-friendly games could benefit users with slower connections or older devices.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Reviews suggest Gbets delivers quick payouts, reliable service, and strong overall performance.

For a deeper dive, check our detailed Gbets review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Over 40 different sports available to bet on No live streaming Interesting R25 No Deposit Welcome Offer No Data Free Mode No Data Free Mode

LulaBet

⟹ Welcome Offer

LulaBet entices new users with its straightforward yet appealing “BET R350 & GET R350” promotion.

🎁 Bet R350 on sports and receive a R350 Free Bet.

💡 The offer is activated using a bonus code.

⚽ Works across LulaBet’s full sports selection.

This dollar-for-dollar match effectively doubles your initial betting power, offering a great way to explore LulaBet with minimal risk.

⟹ Betting Options

LulaBet caters to a wide range of sports fans with an impressive array of markets covering:

⚽ Football

🎾 Tennis

🏏 Cricket

🏀 Basketball

Beyond standard betting options, LulaBet enhances the experience with bet boosts, providing punters the chance to enjoy higher returns on select wagers.

⟹ Casino Features

LulaBet’s casino section delivers a complete entertainment experience, featuring:

🎰 A variety of slot games

🎥 Live dealer games

🎲 Table games

All these casino experiences are optimized for mobile play, ensuring seamless gaming on the go.

⟹ Payment Methods

LulaBet provides a variety of secure and flexible payment methods to suit every bettor:

💳 Visa & Mastercard

🎟️ Vouchers: OTT, 1Voucher, Blu Voucher

🏦 EFT for direct bank transfers

💸 Callpay & Peach Payments

🪙 EasyPay

With this combination of traditional and modern options, LulaBet ensures convenient transactions for all users.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

🎰 Expanding the slot machine collection would enhance the casino experience.

📱 Launching a betting app for Android users would make mobile access even easier.

🔥 Our Conclusion

User reviews indicate satisfaction with LulaBet’s service quality and bonus offer.

For more insights, read our full LulaBet review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique 1st Match Deposit Bonus No live streaming Intuitive interface No app (Android, iOs, no data) Secure payment options Very limited offer of casino games

TicTac Bets

⟹ Welcome Offer

Upon registration and using the promo code TICBET, new users can claim a 100% match up to R5,000 on their first deposit (minimum R50).

💰 100% deposit match up to R5,000

🎰 50 free spins for casino exploration

🎟️ Minimum deposit: R50

This combination of bonus funds and free spins provides an exciting introduction to TicTac Bets’ sportsbook and casino offerings.

⟹ Betting Options

TicTac Bets offers an extensive selection of pre-match and in-play markets across hundreds of leagues and sporting events daily.

⚽ Major football leagues

🏀 Basketball competitions

🏏 Cricket tournaments

🎯 Niche sports and lesser-known leagues

This wide coverage ensures every bettor finds markets suited to their passion — from global tournaments to local matchups.

⟹ Casino Features

The TicTac Bets casino offers a diverse mix of classic and modern experiences designed to keep players entertained:

🎰 Slots for traditional spinning action

💥 Aviator for fast-paced gameplay

🔢 Lucky Numbers for number-based betting

🎥 Live casino games for a realistic experience

These options ensure there’s something for every gaming style, from casual fun to high-stakes excitement.

⟹ E-Sport

TicTac Bets embraces the growing eSports scene with markets on several top competitive titles:

⚔️ Dota 2

🎮 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

🧙 League of Legends (LoL)

This makes the platform a go-to destination for eSports fans seeking to add an extra layer of excitement to their favorite games.

⟹ Payment Methods

TicTac Bets provides a diverse and secure set of payment options suitable for every user:

💳 Visa & Mastercard

🎟️ Vouchers: Blu Voucher, 1Voucher, OTT Voucher, EasyLoad Voucher

🏦 EFT (direct bank transfer)

📱 SnapScan, Ozow, Zapper, Peach Payments

This wide array ensures convenient and fast transactions, whether you prefer classic banking or modern mobile solutions.

⟹ Mobile App

TicTac Bets caters to mobile users with an Android-compatible app available directly from their website.

🤖 Download the app from the official TicTac Bets site

⚙️ Optimized for fast loading and smooth in-play betting

While the Android app performs well, the absence of an iOS version may limit accessibility for Apple users.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

📱 Adding iOS app support would enhance accessibility.

🎮 Introducing virtual sports could broaden entertainment options.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Reviews indicate satisfaction with TicTac Bets’ reliable payment options, wide sports coverage, and diverse casino games.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Live betting available No live streaming Very profitable combo welcome offer No app available on iOs or Data Streaming Secure payment options

Gold Rush

⟹ Welcome Offer

Gold Rush welcomes new players with a generous 100% match bonus up to R2,000 on their first deposit.

🎰 Usable on Pragmatic Play slots and live casino games

💎 Designed for casino enthusiasts

⚡ Doubles your initial playing power

This focused promotion allows players to explore Gold Rush’s top casino titles while enjoying a strong bonus boost.

⟹ Betting Options

Gold Rush provides a wide range of betting opportunities for all types of users. Sports bettors can enjoy enhanced features like:

⚽ Boosted Odds for increased payouts

📈 Multi-bets with up to 30% boost

🏇 Virtual sports: football, penalty kicks, tennis, horse racing

These features ensure a thrilling and varied betting experience, whether you prefer real sports or virtual action.

⟹ E-Sport

Gold Rush includes a dynamic eSports section, covering popular competitive titles across multiple genres:

🧙 Dota 2

🎮 Counter-Strike 2

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🔫 Valorant

This diverse range ensures that eSports fans can always find engaging betting options suited to their favorite games.

⟹ Payment Methods

Gold Rush offers one of the most versatile selections of payment methods in South Africa:

💳 Bank cards: Visa, Mastercard, American Express

💼 E-wallets: Celbux, FNB eWallet, Capitec Pay

⚡ Instant payments: Ozow

🎟️ Vouchers: OTT, Blu Voucher, 1Voucher

🏦 EFT and Instant EFT

This variety ensures fast, secure, and flexible transactions for every type of bettor.

⟹ Mobile App

The Gold Rush mobile app is available for both major platforms:

🤖 Android app available for download

🍏 iOS app accessible via the App Store

This ensures seamless access to Gold Rush’s betting and casino features, anytime and anywhere.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

🎯 Adding more sports betting promotions would enhance engagement.

📺 Introducing live streaming would improve the in-play experience.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Gold Rush offers a complete and accessible experience — from generous casino bonuses to varied betting options, eSports coverage, and flexible payments.

For more insights, check our full Gold Rush review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Diverse betting selections No live streaming Intuitive interface No Data Free Mode Secure payment options

Betshezi

⟹ Welcome Offer

Betshezi welcomes new users with an outstanding bonus package, offering multiple ways to get started:

💰 Up to R10,000 in bonus funds on the first deposit

on the first deposit ⚽ A R50 sports bonus to kick off your betting journey

to kick off your betting journey 🎰 100 bonus spins for casino enthusiasts

This comprehensive package provides flexibility and value, making it ideal for both casual and experienced bettors exploring Betshezi’s platform.

⟹ Betting Options

Betshezi offers one of the most complete sportsbooks in the market, featuring over 40 sports across various categories.

⚽ Popular sports like football, basketball, and cricket

⛵ Niche options such as sailing and rink hockey

📈 “Multiple of the Day” bonus for accumulator bets

This broad selection ensures bettors have plenty of variety and exciting opportunities for every preference.

⟹ E-Sport

Betshezi takes eSports seriously, offering betting markets on popular titles enjoyed by gamers worldwide:

🎮 Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🧙 Dota 2

🔫 Call of Duty

This ensures a solid eSports experience for both newcomers and dedicated gaming fans.

⟹ Payment Methods

Betshezi provides one of the most extensive selections of payment methods available to South African bettors:

💳 Credit & debit cards: Visa, Mastercard, American Express

⚡ Instant EFT options: SID Instant EFT, Ozow, Zapper

🎟️ Vouchers: OTT, 1ForYou, Blu, EasyLoad, Makro, Pick n Pay

📱 Mobile airtime payments: Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C

🏦 Bank transfers: Nedbank, Standard Bank, FNB, Capitec

This comprehensive range makes deposits and withdrawals easy, secure, and flexible for every user.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

🏇 Adding horse racing would appeal to local punters.

📱 Launching an iOS app would improve accessibility.

🔥 Our Conclusion

With over 40 sports, including eSports, and one of the widest arrays of payment methods in South Africa, Betshezi offers a flexible and comprehensive betting experience.

For more details, check our full Betshezi review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Live betting and live streaming available No Android, iOs or Data-Free Mode Over 40 different sports available for betting No Aviator All convenient payment methods availale

YesPlay

⟹ Welcome Bonus

New users can claim a 100% YesPlay sign-up bonus up to R3,000 after registering and making a minimum deposit of R20.

💰 100% bonus up to R3,000

⚡ Automatically granted — no promo code needed

⏰ Must be claimed within 7 days

This welcome offer is designed to give players a strong start without the hassle of complicated requirements.

⟹ Registration Process

Registering on YesPlay is quick and straightforward, taking only a few minutes across multiple platforms:

🖥️ Available on desktop, mobile browser, or app

📱 Requires minimal details: phone number and South African ID

🎯 Open to South African residents aged 18 or older

This simple sign-up process ensures easy access for new players while maintaining compliance with local regulations.

⟹ Available Games

YesPlay provides a wide variety of gaming and betting options suitable for both casino and sports enthusiasts:

🎰 Casino games: Slots, Roulette, Dice, Poker, Baccarat, Blackjack

🎲 BetGames for live interactive experiences

⚽ Popular sports: Soccer, basketball, cricket, tennis, rugby

🍀 Lucky Numbers section for number-based betting

This balance between casino and sports betting ensures players can enjoy a complete gaming experience under one roof.

⟹ Mobile App

YesPlay provides a dedicated mobile app for both major platforms, allowing users to bet anywhere, anytime.

🤖 Android app and 🍏 iOS app available

🕹️ Retains all desktop features, including live betting and promotions

⚙️ Compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 13.0 or higher

The app mirrors the desktop experience, ensuring seamless functionality across all devices.

⟹ Payment Methods

YesPlay supports a wide range of payment options to accommodate every player’s preference:

💳 Credit/Debit cards

🏦 EFT options (Ozow)

🏧 ATM deposits

🍎 Apple Pay

🎟️ Vouchers: aCoin, Kazang, OTT Voucher, and more

Some payment methods may be restricted to deposits only, while others allow both deposits and withdrawals.

⟹ Special Features

YesPlay enhances user experience with helpful tools and educational content:

💸 Cash-out feature for early bet settlement

🧩 Bet Builder to create personalized bets

📰 Blog for betting insights and guides

These features empower users to make informed decisions and tailor their betting strategies.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

⚽ Expanding the range of sports and casino games

🎮 Adding eSports and virtual sports options

🔥 Our Conclusion

YesPlay offers a smooth, user-friendly betting experience supported by a generous welcome bonus and reliable mobile apps.

However, expanding its sports and casino sections could help it compete more effectively with leading bookmakers.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Simple and quick registration process available. Limited range of sports options for betting. Attractive 100% welcome bonus for all new users. Fewer casino games compared to other platforms. Supports mobile app usage on Android and iOS devices. eSports and virtual sports options are currently unavailable.

World Sports Betting

⟹ Welcome Offer

World Sports Betting greets new users with an exceptional 100% matched deposit bonus up to R20,000 on their first qualifying deposit using the Free Betting Voucher.

💰 100% match up to R20,000

🎟️ Activated via the Free Betting Voucher

⚡ Ideal for serious bettors looking to maximize their first deposit

This high-value offer sets World Sports Betting apart, appealing to both new and experienced punters ready for a substantial start.

⟹ Betting Options

World Sports Betting features over 40 different sports and offers unique advantages for horse racing fans.

🏇 Horse racing promotions: Objection Refund, Free Fall, Donkey Luck

⚽ Wide sports coverage: football, tennis, cricket, rugby, and more

These creative promotions blend online excitement with real-world experiences, making WSB a top choice for racing and sports enthusiasts alike.

⟹ Payment Methods

World Sports Betting provides a broad selection of reliable and flexible payment methods:

💳 Bank cards: Mastercard, Visa

🏦 EFT options: Standard EFT, Instant EFT, SiD EFT

🎟️ Vouchers: OTT Voucher, Blu Voucher, 1Voucher

⚡ Instant EFT services: Ozow

This diversity ensures secure transactions and offers users convenient ways to fund and withdraw from their accounts.

⟹ Mobile App

WSB emphasizes accessibility by providing dedicated mobile apps for both Android and iOS users.

🤖 Android and 🍏 iOS apps available

📶 Includes a data-free mode for betting without mobile data

for betting without mobile data ⚙️ Fully equipped with all desktop features

This ensures seamless, affordable betting for users on the go — even in low-connectivity areas.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

🎨 Updating the site’s visual design and simplifying navigation would improve usability.

🔥 Our Conclusion

With more than 40 sports, unique horse racing offers, and robust payment options, World Sports Betting provides a well-rounded experience. The mobile apps and data-free mode make it accessible to all users.

For more information, read our detailed WSB review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Live betting and live streaming available No casino section Over 40 different sports available for betting Android, iOs and Data free mode available

SoccerShop

⟹ Welcome Offer

SoccerShop welcomes new users with a generous 100% match bonus up to R7,500 structured as a Free Bet.

💰 100% match bonus up to R7,500

💸 Minimum deposit: R200

🎯 Wager requirement: 5x before claiming

This offer strikes a perfect balance between accessibility and value — appealing to both casual users and high rollers eager to explore SoccerShop’s features.

⟹ Betting Options

True to its name, SoccerShop offers exceptional coverage of soccer events but also extends well beyond the pitch.

⚽ Major leagues: Premier Soccer League, UEFA Champions League, ICC World Cup

🏀 Other sports: basketball, cricket, rugby, tennis

📈 Pre-match and live betting markets available

Its diverse selection of events ensures that every sports fan finds something exciting to bet on.

⟹ Casino Features

Casino enthusiasts will find a well-rounded selection of games on SoccerShop’s platform, including:

🎰 Slot games for classic casino fun

💥 The fast-paced Aviator game

🎥 Live dealer table games for immersive gameplay

These options create an engaging casino experience that caters to every type of player, from casual spinners to live-action fans.

⟹ E-Sport

SoccerShop embraces the thriving eSports scene by offering betting markets on top competitive titles such as:

⚔️ League of Legends (LoL)

🎮 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

🧙 Dota 2

This inclusion gives eSports fans a dedicated space to wager on their favorite gaming events.

⟹ Payment Methods

SoccerShop provides a mix of traditional and modern payment methods to suit every bettor’s preference:

💳 Credit/Debit cards: Visa, Mastercard

🏦 EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)

⚡ Instant payments: Ozow, SnapScan, Capitec Pay

🎟️ Vouchers: 1Voucher, OTT Voucher

This variety ensures quick, secure, and flexible transactions whether you prefer cards, mobile banking, or vouchers.

⟹ Mobile App

SoccerShop caters to mobile bettors with a dedicated Android app that delivers all the platform’s functionality in a compact, user-friendly package.

🤖 Exclusive Android app download

⚙️ Full access to betting, casino, and promotions

📱 Optimized for smooth navigation and fast loading

The app enhances convenience for users who prefer to bet directly from their mobile devices.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

📺 Adding live streaming would elevate the overall user experience.

🔥 Our Conclusion

SoccerShop earns praise for its generous welcome offer, diverse sports coverage, and solid casino offerings. Its dedicated Android app further enhances accessibility and betting convenience.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Generous 100% match bonus up to R7,500 for new users. Wagering requirement of 5x may be challenging for some users. Extensive coverage of soccer events and major competitions. Focus on soccer may not appeal to non-soccer fans. Diverse casino games including slots and live table games. Limited information on casino game variety. eSports betting on popular titles like LOL, CS:GO, and Dota 2. eSports offerings may not cover all gaming titles. Variety of secure payment methods including digital options. Some users may prefer more traditional payment methods. Dedicated Android app for mobile betting convenience. App availability limited to Android users only.

Playabets

⟹ Welcome Offer

Playabets greets new users with a 100% first deposit match bonus up to R3,000. This bonus is accessible and rewarding, catering to both casual and experienced bettors.

💰 100% match bonus up to R3,000

💸 Minimum deposit: R100

🎯 Designed for all budgets, from casual to high-rollers

This welcome offer provides solid value, encouraging players to explore Playabets’ wide range of betting markets and casino games.

⟹ Betting Options

Playabets offers a comprehensive sportsbook covering around 25 sports, ensuring options for every type of bettor.

⚽ Popular sports: Football, horse racing, basketball

🏈 Niche options: American football, Australian football, boxing

📈 Includes pre-match and in-play betting

This diversity guarantees something for everyone — from traditional fans to niche sports enthusiasts.

⟹ Casino Features

Playabets boasts an extensive casino library featuring up to 500 games across various categories.

🎰 Slots (classic and video)

💥 Aviator prominently featured on the homepage

🎥 Live dealer games: Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat

🎲 Lucky Numbers, BetGames, and Keno

🎡 Spin & Win for added excitement

This wide selection ensures both casual players and seasoned gamblers find engaging options to enjoy.

⟹ Payment Methods

Playabets provides a diverse mix of payment options, combining traditional and digital methods for maximum convenience.

🏦 Bank methods: EFT, Bank Transfer, ATM Deposits

💳 Digital solutions: PayU Credit Card, PayU Instant EFT

📱 Mobile eWallets: FNB eWallet, Standard Bank Instant Money

🎟️ Vouchers: Blu Voucher, OTT Voucher, 1Voucher

🏪 Betting shop deposits available

This flexibility makes funding and withdrawals simple and accessible for all users.

⟹ Mobile App

Playabets supports mobile betting through its dedicated Android app, providing full access to sports, casino, and account features.

🤖 Android app available for download

📱 Includes betting, casino, and user account management

⚙️ Optimized for smooth performance and easy navigation

The mobile app ensures on-the-go accessibility, while iOS users can still enjoy a mobile-optimized site experience.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

🎮 Expansion into eSports and virtual sports would enhance appeal.

🍏 Developing an iOS app would improve accessibility.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Playabets offers an impressive blend of sports and casino options with over 25 sports and 500 games. Its wide range of payment methods and Android app strengthen accessibility. iOS support and expanded virtual offerings could take it even further.

For more details, check our Playabets review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Welcome bonus for new users No iOS app An Aviator bonus is available Limited eSports and virtual sports. Simple registration procedure

Lucky Fish

⟹ Welcome Offer

Lucky Fish offers a R50 sign-up bonus to all new account holders to explore the platform.

💰 Your R50 can be used only on sports, horse racing, and lucky numbers.

📊 Must be turned over in full at odds of 15/10 (1.5 decimal) or greater.

⚠️ Bets on markets with odds less than 1.5 will not count toward the requirement.

This "no-deposit" style bonus allows you to test the waters before committing your own funds.

⟹ Betting Options

Lucky Fish specializes in high-frequency betting markets with a focus on local South African favorites:

🏇 Horse Racing: Full coverage of local and international meets.

Full coverage of local and international meets. 🔢 Lucky Numbers: Access to the world's biggest lotteries and draws.

Access to the world's biggest lotteries and draws. ⚽ Sports: Comprehensive markets for Soccer, Rugby, and Cricket.

The interface is designed for quick navigation, making it ideal for placing bets on the go after completing your Lucky Fish registration.

⟹ Casino Features

While focused on fixed-odds, Lucky Fish includes a growing selection of popular digital games:

🎰 Quick Games: Instant-result titles for fast-paced play.

Instant-result titles for fast-paced play. 🎥 Live Draws: Real-time results for Lucky Numbers and lotto-style games.

The platform prioritizes legal compliance and transparent draws for all its gaming products.

⟹ Payment Methods

Lucky Fish supports the most reliable South African payment gateways for easy deposits:

💳 Visa and Mastercard

🎟️ Voucher payments (OTT, 1Voucher) for those without bank cards.

⚡ Instant EFT solutions for immediate account funding.

Withdrawals are subject to standard FICA verification as per South African law.

⟹ Mobile Experience

Lucky Fish is built with a mobile-first philosophy, ensuring compatibility across all South African networks.

📱 Responsive Web: No heavy app download required; works perfectly in any mobile browser.

No heavy app download required; works perfectly in any mobile browser. 🚀 Low Data: Optimized to load quickly even on limited data connections.

⟹ Our Opinion

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

💡 The R50 bonus is great, but the 1.5 odds requirement means you need to pick your bets carefully.

🔥 Our Conclusion

Lucky Fish is a solid choice for punters who love Horse Racing and Lucky Numbers, offering a simple and legal betting environment.

To learn more, read our full Lucky Fish review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Free R50 Sign-up Bonus (No deposit) Bonus limited to specific markets (Sports/Racing/Lotto) Excellent Horse Racing & Lucky Numbers depth Odds requirements for bonus (1.5+) are strictly enforced FICA-compliant and fully licensed in SA

Compare the Best Betting Sites

When comparing bookmakers, you should evaluate four main aspects:

🏅 Sports section: availability of sports

🎰Casino section: number of slots

🎁 Type of welcome offers

⭐ Free spins bonuses

Find all the information in the table below:

Operator Number of Sports Available Number of Slots Available No Deposit Welcome Bonus Free Spins Welcome Bonus Betway 28 500 ❌ ❌ 10bet 60+ 1500+ ❌ ❌ Betfred 30 600 ❌ ✅ Hollywoodbets 25 500 ✅ ✅ Tic Tac Bets 25 300 ❌ ✅ World Sports Betting 40 500 ❌ ❌ Easybet 25 400 ✅ ✅ Gbets 40 850 ✅ ❌ Playabets 34 400 ✅ ❌ Lulabet 15 300 ❌ ✅ Betshezi 40 200 ✅ ✅ YesPlay 19 400 ❌ ❌ Goldrush 30 300 ❌ ✅ SoccerShop 20 500 ✅ ✅ Supabets 23 800 ✅ ✅ Jackpot City 0 500 ✅ ✅ BetXchange 30 1750+ ❌ ❌ SuperSportBet 30 200 ❌ ✅

How to Choose and Review Online Betting Sites?

Check licensing: the best betting sites in South Africa are legally licensed, mainly by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

the best betting sites in South Africa are legally licensed, mainly by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Ensure FICA compliance: sites must monitor transactions, report suspicious activities, and verify player identity.

sites must monitor transactions, report suspicious activities, and verify player identity. Age requirement: only players aged 18 or older can legally register and bet.

How do we Rate and Compare Betting Sites?

We conduct thorough research before we recommend sports betting sites to players. Here are the features we consider essential when doing our research:

Trustworthiness - We only recommend sites that comply with the FICA regulations and have proper licenses, ensuring a safe environment.

Site quality - Fast and responsive sites with straightforward interfaces are essential for quick betting.

Betting options - A variety of sports, events, and casino sections enhance user experience. Many sites also feature eSports and virtual sports.

Bonuses and promotions - We evaluate the promotions section for a variety of bonuses for new and regular players.

Available payment methods - Quick and diverse payment options are crucial, and the sites we recommend offer just that.

Mobile compatibility - With more punters betting on mobile, apps are ideal. If not, mobile-friendly sites are necessary.

Best Betting Sites per Features

Below, we identify the best betting platforms based on specific criteria.

Best Betting Options: 10Bet and Betfred cover major leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, with 10Bet also offering features such as Bet Builder Cashback, Soccer Bet Insurance, and Multi-Bet Bonus.

10Bet and Betfred cover major leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, with 10Bet also offering features such as Bet Builder Cashback, Soccer Bet Insurance, and Multi-Bet Bonus. Best Live Streaming Services: Though rare, 10Bet and Betshezi offer live streaming across sports like football, tennis, golf, and more.

Though rare, 10Bet and Betshezi offer live streaming across sports like football, tennis, golf, and more. Most Competitive Odds: 10Bet and Betway stand out with competitive odds on sports like football, horse racing, rugby, and cricket, offering particular value in outright and ante-post markets.

10Bet and Betway stand out with competitive odds on sports like football, horse racing, rugby, and cricket, offering particular value in outright and ante-post markets. Best App: 10Bet and Easybet are among the few bookmakers offering both Android and iOS apps, facilitating pre-match and in-play betting, no-deposit offers, promotions, and more.

10Bet and Easybet are among the few bookmakers offering both Android and iOS apps, facilitating pre-match and in-play betting, no-deposit offers, promotions, and more. Best No-Data Solution: 10Bet and Hollywoodbets offer data-free website access, allowing registered users to place bets and access games without using mobile data.

10Bet and Hollywoodbets offer data-free website access, allowing registered users to place bets and access games without using mobile data. Best Customer Support: 10Bet and Betway offer robust customer support through various channels, including live chat, email, phone, Facebook, and Twitter.

10Bet and Betway offer robust customer support through various channels, including live chat, email, phone, Facebook, and Twitter. Most User-Friendly Interface: 10Bet and Supabets guarantee a smooth betting experience with a user-friendly interface and a clean, minimalistic design on both site and app.

10Bet and Supabets guarantee a smooth betting experience with a user-friendly interface and a clean, minimalistic design on both site and app. Most Diverse Range of Payment: 10Bet and World Sports Betting excel with a wide range of payment methods, including EFT, Visa, Mastercard, 1 Voucher, OTT vouchers, OZOW, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, and USave.

Operator of the Week: Betway

Betway stands out as the Operator of the Week through its first-rate platform admired globally for both its user-friendly wagering conditions and a wide variety of sports to bet on. New players are welcomed with a generous offer that boasts a minimal 3x wagering requirement, making it easy to start. With affiliations to major football clubs and an extended range of sports, Betway continues to captivate both novice and experienced bettors, solidifying its status as a premier betting destination.

Best Safe Betting Sites in South Africa

Safety is a priority for online betting in South Africa. The safest sites are licensed, regulated, and secure. Key features include:

Licensing: look for Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board licensing.

look for Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board licensing. Encryption: SSL encryption ensures data protection.

SSL encryption ensures data protection. Responsible gambling tools: features like deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and reality checks.

features like deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and reality checks. Transparent terms : clear, fair terms for bonuses and use.

: clear, fair terms for bonuses and use. Secure payment methods: trusted options with prompt withdrawals.

10bet, Betway, Hollywoodbets, and Supabets are among the safest betting sites, meeting legal requirements and ensuring player safety.

Safest Betting Sites in South Africa Operator First 10bet Second Betway Third Hollywoodbets Fourth Betfred Fifth Supabets

International VS Local Operators - How to Choose?

🇿🇦 Local: Choosing a local South African bookie offers the advantage of understanding local preferences, cultural nuances, and providing customer support tailored to the South African market. They often offer payment methods that are convenient for local users.

🌍 International: On the other hand, international bookies provide a wider range of betting options, global market access, and often have more advanced technology and security measures, ensuring a comprehensive and secure betting experience.

Both local and international sites on this list are licensed and regulated in South Africa, adhering to FICA regulations for safety.

Consider the benefits and drawbacks of each:

International Pros ✅ Local Pros ✅ International Cons ❌ Local Cons ❌ A wider selection of betting opportunities Primarily include payment options that most South Africans use May include fewer popular payment solutions Potentially fewer betting options Access to global markets Focus on popular betting options among South African players Sometimes don’t have coverage for national leagues May not have coverage for the same number of sports events as international platforms

New Betting Sites in South Africa

New sports betting sites emerge every year. But before they do, they must obtain a license. So, you shouldn’t shy away from new platforms if they are licensed. That means they follow the FICA regulations and provide a secure betting environment just like the well-known brands. Keep reading to learn more about the best betting sites in South Africa that went live recently, or check our new betting sites special guide.

Betfred

Betfred is a newcomer with a user-friendly site, opportunities for punters, eSports fans, and casino players. It is among the best betting sites in South Africa due to its welcome bonus and promotions. The operator received its license in 2024.

Tic Tac Bets

Tic Tac Bets, another new site, offers betting for sports and casino enthusiasts. It has an Android app that is user-friendly and responsive, with a top welcome bonus.

Every year, new South African bookies can enter the market, provided they obtain approval and secure a local license. We only select new betting sites that are licensed and legal.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

Which bookmaker would you suggest to a football fan?

I would suggest Betway for a football fan. Beyond what bettors see, Betway has strong ties in the football space. Apart from being the shirt sponsor of West Ham, the brand also partners with clubs like Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Manchester City.

Having such a presence in top-level football makes Betway the best bookie for the sport in my books. They’ll surely be able to give better odds, offers, and some sort of “bias” for football.

Which bookmaker would you suggest to a casino player?

I would suggest Supabets. First, it has up to 800 slot games, the favorite game for an average casino player. Then, besides the slots, other options like crash, poker, blackjack, games shows, and other casino options are plentiful.

Which operator has the best product overall?

I would recommend Hollywoodbets as the best product overall. Apart from being one of the oldest operators in South Africa, the brand also has a good balance between sports betting and casino games. Most importantly, Hollywoodbets is very focused on the South African markets in all areas. So, you are certain that you can bet on almost all local events.

Related betting guides

Best Betting Sites FAQ

Finally, here are some frequently asked questions:

How do you know if a betting site is legit?

Check for a valid license issued by the National Gambling Board or a Provincial Licensing Authority, ensuring legal compliance and regulation.

Which betting site has the highest welcome bonus in South Africa?

Hollywoodbets offers the best welcome bonus with R25 sign-up offer plus 50 Free Spins. No deposit is needed, and it is usable for both sports and casino games.

Is online sports betting legal in South Africa?

Yes, online betting is legal for operators with appropriate licensing. Join only trusted sites complying with FICA regulations and betting rules for legal wagering.

How can I find the best betting bonuses and promotions in South Africa?

Consider factors like competitive welcome bonus amounts, reasonable requirements, and clear T&Cs when searching for promotions.

What should I consider when comparing different betting sites or sportsbooks?

Consider welcome offers, other bonuses, sports betting options, casino sections, and payment methods. Compare their apps too.

What are the benefits of in-play betting and live streaming in sports betting?

Live betting allows wagers on ongoing events, with cash-out options before games end. Live streaming lets you watch games while placing in-play bets.