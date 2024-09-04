Betfred - Pros & Cons Review and Football Betting Guide

Read our Betfred review in South Africa and discover the brand's betting features, options, bonuses. Get expert tips and make an informed decisions.

Betfred Review: A Look at the Pros and Cons for South African Players in 2024

+

The Betfred betting platform is among the best betting sites for South African players.

It offers plenty of wagering options for punters, eSports bettors, and casino players. Additionally, Betfred online bookmaker features a welcome bonus and numerous ongoing promotions.

Hopefully, the Betfred app will soon be launched for the ultimate betting experience.

This Betfred review will give you a glimpse into the bookie’s sports betting options, live betting page, bonuses, and more.

But first, take a look at the table below to find our ratings of the operator’s features:

🔍 Betfred Review 🌟 Our Rating 🏆 Key Features Betfred betting options 5 Sports, casino games, and eSports Betfred security & trustworthiness 5 Launched in 2022 in South Africa, Betfred is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator and the National Gambling Board Betfred promotions & bonuses 5 100% match on the first deposit of up to R5,000 Betfred payments 5 Minimum and maximum deposit limits are not specified on the site but depend on the chosen payment option Betfred mobile app 4 N/A How to register on Betfred 5 Straightforward sign-up process Betfred odds 5 Competitive odds Our conclusion 4.8 Top operator in South Africa

It’s important to point out that this Betfred review is based on thorough research. First, we have spent a significant amount of time on the Betfred betting platform, testing and reviewing its betting features and options.

Betting Options at Betfred: A Variety of Sports and Casino Games

Once you complete the Betfred registration, you can explore a wide range of betting options. Firstly, Betfred for South Africa features a comprehensive sports section boasting football, basketball, horse racing, and many other sports categories. Moreover, the bookie provides a dedicated ‘‘Live Sports’’ page, where you can wager on ongoing events.

In addition, the Betfred betting platform features traditional casino games, like slots and Aviator, and live casino games.

Bet on Sports With the Betfred Bonus Code

In this Betfred review, you can learn that punters can bet on a vast range of sports. The Betfred sports betting section includes all the popular options among local wagerers, such as football, basketball, cricket, tennis, and horse racing.

Additionally, you can place wagers on more niche options, like baseball, golf, and water polo. Finally, the Betfred odds analysis reveals that you can select competitive odds across all the sports and betting markets.

Betfred e-Sport - Everything You Need to Bet on Online Sports

Betfred online bookmaker also features some of the most popular eSports, including Counter-Strike and Dota 2. Moreover, Betfred for South Africa covers some major eSports tournaments, such as Intel Extreme Masters and the International.

Bet on Casino With the Betfred Bonus Code

After completing the Betfred registration process, you can also explore traditional and live casino games. Moreover, this Betfred review reveals that the bookie features more than 600 titles. Below, you can take a look at different types of games featured by the Betfred online bookmaker:

Slots by Evolution, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and other reputable gaming developers Aviator Table games, including Baccarat, Roulette, and Blackjack Live dealer games, such as Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat Live Game Shows like Dream Catcher, Mega Ball, and Crazy Time Instant Games, such as Big 20 and Keno Max Lucky Numbers BetGames Data-friendly games

Even though there isn’t a dedicated casino welcome bonus, the operator’ welcome offer enables you to bet on sports and play casino games, including Keno Max, Big 20, and Lucky Numbers.

Is Betfred Reliable and Trustworthy in South Africa?

As a potential customer, you must be interested in the Betfred legal status. Therefore, you should know that South African bookmaker Betfred is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator and the National Gambling Board.

In that sense, it provides a safe betting environment. So, although it went live only last year in South Africa, bettors can already trust it because it has a proper licence.

This brand performs identity checks to prevent minor gambling, money laundering, and other illicit activities on the site. Also, it cooperates only with reputable payment providers and monitors all the transactions on the platform. In addition, Betfred for South Africa uses encryption to protect all your personal and financial information.

Lastly, it’s important to note in this Betfred review that the sportsbook accepts only customers who are 18 or older. As suggested, Betfred for South Africa insists on the verification process to ensure everyone is of legal betting age.

🎁 Betfred Other Bonuses, Free Bets & Promotions

Betfred online bookmaker features numerous bonuses. Moreover, it provides a dedicated welcome offer for new members. Additionally, Betfred for South Africa offers a range of sports and casino bonuses for regular customers. In the table below, you can find more details about the sign-up offer and some of the most popular Betfred promotions:

Betfred Offer Bonus Details Promo Code Welcome Bonus Get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R5,000 + 500 Free Spins FREDGOAL Sunday Sports Cashback Get a 10% cashback on your losing sports bets every Sunday Visit the site Multiple Boost Get up to a 30% boost on your multi-bets Visit the site

Welcome Bonus

Bettors looking to use the Betfred promo code should know South African bookmaker Betfred rewards new customers with a welcome bonus. After you complete the Betfred registration process and fund your account, the bookie will match your first Betfred deposit by 100% up to R5,000 + R500 Free Spins.

Sunday Sports Cashback

The Betfred promotions section also includes the Sundays Sports Cashback. By claiming this offer, you can receive 10% of your missing sports bets placed on Sunday.

Multiple Boost

The Betfred promotions page also features the Multiple Boost Bonus. According to this Betfred review, it allows you to get up to a 30% boost on your winning pre-match multi-wagers.

Payments Methods at Betfred: Full Transparency for Users

After you complete the Betfred registration process, you will notice that the bookie accepts a range of safe payment methods. This Betfred review also reveals that you can easily make payments on the site by following these steps:

Firstly, log in to your betting account. Press ‘‘Deposit’’ at the top right of your screen or ‘‘Withdraw’’ in your account profile. Next, choose one of the available Betfred payment options. Enter the preferred payment amount. Afterwards, add the required banking details. Finally, confirm the transaction.

In the table below, you can find all the Betfred deposit and withdrawal methods accepted by South African bookmaker Betfred alongside their benefits and drawbacks:

💵 Payment Methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Credit cards (through Peach Payments) Safe and convenient The operator may charge a 5% administration fee Instant EFT Quick and secure Transactions are not easily reversible Vouchers High protection and ease of use You have to purchase them Ozow Fast and free Accepts limited banks Zapper QR-based and simple to use You must install a Zapper app SnapScan Data-friendly and doesn’t involve transaction fees Requires a stable Internet connection Standard Bank Instant Money Fast and secure The payment procedure involves more steps than some other options FNB eWallet Quick and doesn’t require you to have an FNB account It may seem a bit complicated to some players

Everything You Need to Know to Withdraw With Betfred

This Betfred review guide reveals how to make a Betfred withdrawal:

To start with, visit the Betfred betting platform and log in. Select your profile icon at the upper right corner of the main page. Then, select the ‘‘Withdraw’’ button. Furthermore, choose one of the available Betfred payment options. These include instant EFT, FNB eWallet, and Standard Bank Instant Money. Afterwards, indicate the amount you wish to withdraw from your account. Provide the requested banking information. Submit your request.

Everything You Need to Know to Deposit With Betfred

When you complete the Betfred registration process, you must add funds to your account to be able to explore the bookie’s services. Moreover, this Betfred review guide reveals how to make a deposit with Betfred online bookmaker: To begin with, navigate to Betfred for South Africa. Then, tap the ‘‘Deposit’’ option at the top left of the main page. Furthermore, pick one of the available Betfred payment options. These include Visa and Mastercard credit cards, Instant EFT, 1Voucher, Blu Voucher, and more. Additionally, insert the amount you want to add to your balance. Also, input the required banking details. Finally, confirm the payment.

Betfred Account Verification

The Betfred legal status means that this operator is obliged to verify the identities of all new customers. Therefore, South African bookmaker Betfred may ask you to provide proof of your identity, such as a copy of your ID or passport. Additionally, this Betfred review guide reveals you will also have to submit proof of your residence, like a utility bill or bank statement.

Betfred Features - Make the Most of Betfred

Betfred online bookmaker is a well-established international betting company. Over the years, the Betfred betting platform has developed a whole lot of great features. Furthermore, you can discover some of the most notable features in the following sections of this Betfred review.

Live Betting & Live Streaming

The ‘‘Live Sports’’ section is one of the most important things that add to your Betfred user experience. Moreover, this Betfred review reveals you can place wagers on dozens of ongoing games daily. Finally, according to the Betfred odds analysis, this page offers just as competitive odds as the regular Betfred sports betting section.

Customer Service & Live Chat

This Betfred review also reveals the bookie provides dedicated Betfred customer support. You can reach out to the support team via email (support@betfred.co.za) or telephone (087 095 8862). Furthermore, they are very friendly and responsive.

Cash Out & Bet Builder

In this Betfred review, you can also learn that the sportsbook offers a cash-out service. In other words, you can cash out your bets placed on the ‘‘Live Sports’’ page. This enhances your Betfred user experience as you can minimise your losses. Additionally, South African bookmaker Betfred provides several other great options for punters, such as price boosts and bet codes.

Betfred Predictions 101

Punters can use different types of Betfred sports betting predictions to make more informed betting choices. For starters, the Betfred odds analysis reveals the bookmaker provides odds for all sports events and betting markets.

In addition, you can take advantage of sporting results, sporting statistics, live scores, and live match trackers. Finally, this Betfred review reveals you can use fixtures and betting guides for football, horse racing, and other sports when planning your wagers.

Betfred App: Everything You Need to Know About It

Unfortunately, this Betfred review guide reveals the brand hasn’t launched the Betfred app yet. However, players can access the Betfred betting platform on their phones. Moreover, the bookie’s mobile website is fast, responsive, and beginner-friendly. What’s more, it has all the features of the official site.

➡️ How to Download Betfred Android & APK in South Africa?

Punters with Android phones looking to download the Betfred APK can bet on the go with the brand’s mobile site until the Betfred mobile app is launched. And this Betfred review guide reveals how to visit the operator’s mobile platform:

First, start your mobile browser. Then, enter the sportsbook’s name in the search bar. Finally, the appropriate link should appear at the top of the search results, so click it to access the website.

➡️ How to Download Betfred iOS in South Africa?

Unfortunately, iOS users can’t download the Betfred mobile app either. Nevertheless, they can explore betting on the go with the Betfred online bookmaker, thanks to its mobile website. Furthermore, take a look at this simple Betfred review guide to accessing the website:

To begin with, open the Web browser on your phone. Next, type in the operator’s name in the search field. Lastly, tap the appropriate link to visit the brand’s home page.

Compare Betfred Promo Code With South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

Many bookmakers in South Africa offer great service. So, keep reading this Betfred review to learn how Betfred compares to them.

Betfred vs Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets is an excellent sportsbook, but review reveals that South African bookmaker Betfred has several advantages. For example, it features eSports and a far more competitive welcome bonus. On the other hand, Hollywoodbets offers live streaming for some horse racing events, whereas Betfred doesn’t provide this service.

Betfred vs Betway

Betway is a great wagering site, but this review reveals certain advantages of Betfred for South Africa. For instance, the Betfred odds analysis reveals this bookie features more competitive odds across a larger number of sports and events. Additionally, there is a greater variety of Betfred sports betting predictions and promotions. However, Betway has launched a dedicated mobile app, unlike Betfred online bookmaker.

Betfred vs Supabets

Supabets is another reputable betting platform. However, this Betfred review reveals South African bookmaker Betfred features a wider range of casino bonuses. Another thing that positively impacts on the Betfred user experience is a fast and responsive site. The Supabets website can take some time to load. However, there are fewer Betfred payment options than Supabets payment getaways.

Our Conclusion on Betfred: A Satisfying Betting Experience for Users

This Betfred review sums up the advantages and setbacks of Betfred for South Africa in the following table:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Comprehensive ‘‘Sports’’ section No live streaming Live betting and cash-out services Only two eSports Excellent welcome bonus No mobile app Great game selection Responsive Betfred customer support

In brief, South African bookmaker Betfred provides plenty of great betting features and options. These include numerous sports betting options, a live betting service, an extensive game library, numerous payment methods, a competitive welcome offer and a multitude of promotions. In addition to a great Betfred user experience, this bookmaker provides a secure betting environment.

Unfortunately, it doesn't offer a live-streaming function, but you can stay up to date with games with live match trackers. It doesn't feature a mobile app, but you can bet on the go with its mobile site. So, despite a few setbacks, it still provides a top-notch betting service.

Betfred Review Main FAQs

Finally, take a look at the FAQ section of this Betfred review.

What is Betfred, and how does it work?

Betfred for South Africa is a betting website where you can wager on sports, play casino games, place bets on eSports, and more. But first, you have to sign up with the bookie and make a deposit.

What types of sports and events can I bet on through Betfred?

This Betfred review reveals you can wager on pre-match and live events from football, horse racing, tennis, and many other sports with Betfred for South Africa.

How does Betfred ensure the safety and security of my personal and financial information?

The Betfred legal status means this bookie keeps your personal and financial data safe by using encryption and other safety technologies, monitoring the transactions made on the site, and more.

Are there any mobile apps available for Betfred?

At the time of writing the Betfred review, there wasn’t a Betfred mobile app for Android or iOS users. However, you can wager on the go with the brand’s mobile website.

Is there a customer support team available to help with any issues or questions on Betfred?

This Betfred review reveals there is dedicated Betfred customer support you can contact via email or phone.