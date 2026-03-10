Lucky Fish is one of South Africa’s new betting sites, and we decided to explore the platform for players wondering whether creating an account is worth it. The casino surely knows how to make an entrance, offering new customers a no deposit welcome bonus worth R50 and 25 free spins.

On the Lucky Fish gaming front, the brand features 2,000+ games from top studios, featuring the likes of Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Nolimit City. If you enjoy wagering on sports, the site also caters to your needs. You can bet on over 20 sports on the Lucky Fish platform, including football, basketball, cricket, boxing, and tennis.

We’ve only covered all you need to know, so keep reading to see how Lucky Fish fares in terms of customer support, payment methods, and mobile experience.

Lucky Fish Key Features

Take a look at the ratings we gave to Lucky Fish key features:

Feature Rating Welcome offer ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Casino Games ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sports Betting ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Esports ⭐⭐⭐ Payment methods ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Accessibilty ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Lucky Fish Welcome Offer

New players signing up on the Lucky Fish site can claim R50 and 25 free spins as a welcome bonus. This offer isn’t the most competitive around, but it makes up for size by being a no deposit promo. All you need to do to qualify is complete your registration with the exclusive Lucky Fish promo code GOALFISH.

The T&Cs for this offer are not too difficult either. You can use the funds on sports, horse racing, and lucky numbers. Also, to convert the Lucky Fish welcome bonus to withdrawable cash, you must place a sports bet with odds of 1.5 decimal or greater.

As for the Lucky Fish free spins, you’re required to use them once on Habanero Games’ Hot Hot Fruit, Wild Trucks, or Candy Tower slot machine.

Bonus Promo Code Wagering Min Odds Free Spins R50 No Deposit + 25 Free Spins GOALFISH Bet once on sports 1.50+ Hot Hot Fruit, Wild Trucks, Candy Tower

Sports Betting

When you register at Lucky Fish, you’ll have access to a sportsbook with more than 20 sports. All the popular options feature here, including soccer, basketball, tennis, cricket, boxing, and golf.

Taking a look at each sport after completing the Lucky Fish register process, you’ll discover that this operator has given players opportunities to wager on their favourite competitions. For instance, soccer lovers in South Africa can bet on domestic leagues across 100 countries, including the Premier League in England, the Spanish Primera Division, and the Saudi Pro League.

Alongside an extensive selection of sporting events, Lucky Fish offers competitive odds and access to in-play betting.

Lucky Fish Casino and Games Catalog

The casino segment on the Lucky Fish website is home to 2,000+ games. We like the fact that the brand pays attention to numbers as well as variety. This section covers nearly every possible game type: slots, table games, crash titles, scratch cards, bingo, and simulation games. In addition, it also features lotteries and virtual sports.

When it comes to live dealers, Lucky Fish offers live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can also explore game shows like Crazy Time, Monopoly Big Baller, and Dream Catcher.

Over 20 studios deliver the games at Lucky Fish Casino. Leading names like Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Play'n Go, NetEnt, Evolution, and Nolimit City supply most of the entertainment. However, if you prefer to deviate from the big names sometimes, Lucky Fish has titles from Skillzzgaming, Betgames, and Caleta Gaming.

Slots

Slots make up the majority of any casino’s library, and Lucky Fish is no different. The operator has more than 1900 slots available to play. You can also tell that Lucky Fish is big on catering to diverse player tastes, as it has a slot lineup that spans different themes and features. Here is what we found while exploring this section:

Megaways Slots: The selection of slot machines with the Megaways mechanic at Lucky Fish Casino includes The Dog House Megaways, Dragon’s Luck Megaways, Fruit Shop Megaways, and Big Bass Bonanza Megaways.

Hold & Win Slots: Hold & Win slots come with fixed jackpots. When you log in at Lucky Fish Casino, you can enjoy different titles like Crack the Bank Hold and Win, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme, Sphinx Fortune Hold and Win, and Hot to Burn Hold & Spin.

Buy Bonus Slots: Waiting for bonus symbols to align on the reels can sometimes take forever. If you prefer to spin directly into bonus rounds, Lucky Fish has the following buy bonus slots lined up to play: Bamboo Wilds, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Mzansi Safari, Fruity Halloween, and TNT Bonanza.

Esports

Players who enjoy wagering on Esports will discover that Lucky Fish falls short of expectations at the moment. Right now, you can only bet on eSoccer when you log in to Lucky Fish in South Africa, but nothing more. Also, the EAdriatic League and the GT Sports league are the only tournaments on the site.

South African bettors will surely hope for more, but then, Lucky Fish is new to the market. We expect that it’ll update its services to include betting on more games, such as League of Legends (LoL), Dota 2, and Counter-Strike.

Lucky Fish Login

Logging in to Lucky Fish is quick and easy. Here’s how:

Click the “Login” button at the top-right corner of the website or app. Enter your cell phone number. Enter your password. Click “Login” to access your account.

Once logged in, you can place bets, claim bonuses, and navigate between sports, casino games, and live events seamlessly.

Payment Methods

Lucky Fish supports 13 banking options that cut across electronic fund transfer, card payments, and vouchers. When you create a Lucky Fish account, you can deposit or withdraw with the following payment methods:

Direct Bank Deposit

Ownpay Card

Ozow

Direct EFT

Zapper

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

Capitec Pay

Stitch

Wallet Doc

1Voucher

EasyLoad

Easypay

Before choosing a payment method for your transactions, we must remind you to always confirm processing fees and withdrawal steps. This is because fees can eat into your winnings, while complex cash-out procedures can cause delays in accessing funds. Thankfully, the operator is transparent about the fees and processes, so it shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Customer Support

If you encounter any issues while gaming at Lucky Fish Casino, you can contact customer support via live chat, email, or a dedicated phone line.

We reached out to the support team via email and received a reply within minutes. Likewise, we found the response courteous, clear, and detailed. That said, here are the phone line and email address:

Email: Helpline@luckyfish.co.za

Phone Line: 087 365 0651

087 365 0651 Live chat: Available directly on the Lucky Fish website

Lucky Fish Social Media

You can also follow Lucky Fish on social media to stay updated with the latest promotions and announcements:

Accessibility

You can access the Lucky Fish website on both desktop and mobile. The site layout is uncluttered, and the user experience is smooth across devices.

If you’re playing on mobile, you can open the main menu from the top-left corner of your screen. You’ll also find navigation buttons at the bottom for live chat, bet slips, and other key sections.

We completed our Lucky Fish registration on mobile and found the process straightforward.

Lucky Fish App

Step into a world of seamless gaming with the Lucky Fish app, available for Android, iOS, and Huawei devices. The app brings all the features of the website directly to your device, including:

Online slots

Table games

Crash games

Sports betting

Download options:

iOS: Available on the Apple App Store

Available on the Android: Available as an APK via the Lucky Fish website

Available as an Huawei: Available on the Huawei AppGallery

The app interface is very similar to the web portal, ensuring a familiar and smooth experience regardless of the device you’re using.

To register on the app, click the “Join” button at the top-right corner, enter your registration details, and apply the Lucky Fish bonus code.

Market Comparison

In this section, we pit Lucky Fish against two other well-known competitors to see where the brand comes out on top:

Operator Name Brief Review Lucky Fish There’s a lot to like about the Lucky Fish betting site. Creating an account here gives you access to a no deposit bonus, 2,000+ games, and live betting across multiple sports and competitions. However, the operator falls short in the eSports section, where it offers limited tournaments and games. TicTacBets TicTacBets offers a more competitive welcome offer compared to the Lucky Fish sign up bonus. New players on this site can claim a 100% matched-deposit bonus up to R5,000 and 50 free spins. As a registered bettor at TicTacBets, you can also wager on more than 25 sports. However, the casino library doesn’t match up to what you’ll find on the Lucky Fish site. TicTacBets has around 600 casino games. Betta Bets Betta Bets stands out in the South African market by offering multiple welcome bonuses, including separate casino and sports promos. The sportsbook at Betta Bets also features more than 20 sports. Esports enthusiasts can even wager on Counter-Strike and League of Legends. That said, the casino section has 1300+ games, which is below the numbers in Lucky Fish’s library.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What are the pros and cons of this operator?

Pros

No deposit welcome bonus

2,000+ casino games

20+ sports betting options

Cons

Limited eSports options

What does Lucky Fish stand out for in the market?

Lucky Fish sets itself apart with the number of casino games it offers; not to mention, it comes in good variety. The site features 1,900+ slot machines, 100+ table titles (including live dealers), 42 instant games, and 16 crash games. In addition, you can also bet on 20+ sports that feature soccer, rugby, cricket, and several others.

Why should a new player sign up with Lucky Fish ?

One of the top reasons for signing up is the no deposit bonus. This welcome offer means you can log in to Lucky Fish games without any initial commitment, and that means the barrier of entry is relatively low. You basically have enough to get you started.

People Also Ask

Is Lucky Fish a bookmaker or an online casino?

Lucky Fish offers both sports and casino betting. On this site, South African players can wager on 2,000+ games and 20+ sports.

Is Lucky Fish legal in South Africa?

Yes, Lucky Fish is legal in South Africa. The website operates under licences from the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board, the Eastern Cape Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

Does Lucky Fish offer a welcome bonus in South Africa?

Yes, new players can claim a sign-up bonus worth R50 and 25 free spins on the Lucky Fish website.

Does Lucky Fish offer free spins?

Yes, as a new customer, after your Lucky Fish login, you can claim 25 free spins as part of the Lucky Fish welcome bonus.

What sports can I bet on at Lucky Fish?

Lucky Fish supports wagering on 20+ sports, including soccer, horse racing, baseball, basketball, cricket, golf, and boxing.

+