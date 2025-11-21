🏆 What Can I Get With the Jackpot City Sign Up Code?

New players can use the Jackpot City promo code CODEJPC and get a R4000 welcome offer and 10 free spins on Whealth Inn when they sign up for an account and make a first deposit.

The table below gives a summary of the offer:

Jackpot City 🌟 Details 🌟 Sign Up Code CODEJPC Welcome Bonus 100% up to R4000 bonus + 10 free spins Minimum Deposit R1 Wagering Requirements 30x Eligible Players New Customers +18 T&C 18+. Sign up and make a deposit of R50 or more. The Jackpot City Welcome offer gives customers a 100% purchase match up to R4,000 on first deposit. You have 30 days to meet the wagering requirements once the bonus is credited. The welcome bonus is subjet to a 10x playthrough requirement before it can be withdrawn. Full T&Cs apply. Operator Licence Both sports and casino licences in South Africa

Example of How to Use the Bonus

To illustrate how the bonus system works, here is an example:

After registering with Jackpot City, the first step is to fund your account. Suppose your initial deposit is R100; the operator will match it with a R100 bonus, equal to 100% of your deposit. Note that it must be wagered 30 times before you can be eligible for withdrawal. You’ll also need to play through the R150 bonus on eligible casino games before cashing out.

How to Claim the Launch Offer with a Code

We tested the process of getting the Jackpot City R4000 bonus + 10 free spins on Wealth Inn and discovered that it is quite straightforward. Here is how to claim the Jackpot City bonus.

Visit the Jackpot City website on your browser. Tap ‘Sign Up' at the top of the homepage to create your account. Enter your phone number, password, name, email and the promo code CODEJPC. After signing up, go to the deposit page to fund your account with at least R1. The offer will be credited to your account immediately after that.

Getting the bonus is as straightforward as that. Please note that you must undergo FICA verification after your Jackpot City registration to be eligible for the offer. The platform requires this process before you can make a first deposit.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

Like every other gambling site in South Africa, the Jackpot City R4000 Launch Offer + 10 Free Spins on Wealth Inn comes with certain terms and conditions that must be met, including wagering requirements.

Below are the key details you need to know in order to claim the offer:

The offer is only available to players aged 18 and above who are residents of South Africa.

Only new customers registering on Jackpot City South Africa can opt in for this promotion.

No sign-up code is required to receive the bonus.

This welcome offer does not include any free spins.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Your first deposit will receive a 100% match bonus up to R4,000.

This promotion applies only to your first deposit (no second-deposit bonus included).

The minimum deposit amount required to activate the bonus is R50.

You must make your first deposit within 7 days of signing up; otherwise, the offer will expire.

Only one bonus can be active at a time. You may remove the bonus before wagering begins by clicking the "X" on the Bonus Summary Page.

The bonus amount must be wagered 10 times before you can request a withdrawal.

You have 30 days to fulfil the wagering requirements after receiving the bonus.

Also note that the updated Terms & Conditions do not specify individual game contribution percentages for wagering.

🆚 How Does Jackpot City's Offer Compare to Other Bonuses?

After completing our registration on the site, we took the time to compare the Jackpot City registration bonus with other top betting sites in the country. We checked and compared the sign up bonus offered by Betway, BoyleSports and Betfred. Have a look at our findings below.

Jackpot City vs Betway

Betway’s current promotion offers players the chance to win a share of R250,000 in exclusive prizes, making it an exciting option for sports enthusiasts. The offer comes with standout features such as an extensive sports section and excellent live betting options.

To qualify, players must deposit a minimum of R25 and place at least one accumulative bet on the Betway Premiership. Eligible participants will also receive additional bonus spins, which are credited automatically.

While Jackpot City’s sign up bonus may appear more valuable to casino players, Betway’s promotion appeals strongly to bettors seeking variety, live action, and the chance to enter a Lucky Draw with significant prize potential. Full terms and conditions apply.

Jackpot City vs Betfred

We tested the Betfred bonus and discovered that it also appeals to customers. Players can get up to 200 free spins each week when they participate in the AGT free spin accumulator.

The Betfred bonus runs from Monday to Sunday, and the free spins are spread across those days. Players must spend a minimum amount daily to grab the bonus, and only Mondays are exempt from the minimum spend.

Despite the appeals that come with the Betfred bonus, we prefer the Jackpot City offer because it is more straightforward to claim. You also only need a deposit of as little as R1 to activate the bonus.

Reasons to Sign up to Jackpot City

Signing up on Jackpot City opens you up to a lot of benefits. The premium of them all is to have fun while playing your favourite games. We've highlighted below why you should sign up with the platform. Note that this offer is among the best welcome bonuses.

Security

Jackpot City should be your choice if you are looking for a safe gambling platform to place bets without the fear of your information being leaked. The betting site is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, certifying the legality of the platform.

Jackpot City also uses the best technology (SHA256 with SALT) to protect your data and financial information. This is one reason they ensure all players provide an ID to verify their identity.

Range of Games

Another reason to sign up to Jackpot City is the wide range of games. Playing casino games is the main reason for joining the platform, and we are glad to inform you that you will not be disappointed.

The game section is categorised into different sections. The sections available are Spin Games, Aviator, Live Games, Crash Games, Betgames, and Quick Games.

Players can play Slots, Megaways, Roulette, Blackjack, Dice, Baccarat, Poker, and SicoBo. The platform also releases new games to keep you from being bored with the old ones.

Customer Support

From our research and experience on a number of betting sites, we understand that it is completely normal for bettors to sometimes run into issues. This is the same for Jackpot City.

However, the site has provided users with a way out. First is the FAQ section that answers most of your questions, including how to deposit, withdraw, and complete FICA verification.

If you cannot find answers there, you can reach out to customer support by email, phone, live chat or social media platforms.

Payment Methods

The payment section of the Jackpot City website is also one of its strongest features. Players can deposit and withdraw funds within a few minutes.

Simple deposit options are available, such as EFT, Vouchers, Credit or Debit Cards, Banking apps, and Direct Deposits. Customers may claim their winnings using EFT, 1Voucher, SB Instant Money, Nedbank Send-iMali, and Absa Cash Send.

Jackpot City Bonus Pro and Cons

From our findings, the Jackpot City R4000 sign up bonus is the best among other top casino websites in the country.

The best part is that players also only need to make a minimum deposit of R1 to qualify.

Not to mention, getting the offer is straightforward. You only need to create an account and make your first deposit. The bonus enables users to explore the casino section, especially slots that allow a 100% contribution to the wagering requirements. The site is also responsive to ensure players have no problems navigating it.

Despite all the good things we've mentioned about the bonus, there is still room for improvement. We've highlighted what we liked and didn't like about the offer from our Jackpot City review.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons R50 + Up to R4000 bonus. The 30x wagering requirement is high. Bonus is over two deposits. Players have 7 days after registering to make the first and second deposits. Requires only a R1 deposit to activate the offer. No Jackpot City app to get the bonus.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the Jackpot City bonus?

When it comes to the Jackpot City bonus, I see it as both attractive and demanding. The offer of R50 + up to R4000, split across two deposits, is generous and allows players to explore the games on offer. On top of that, new players also receive 10 free spins on Wealth Inn, which is a nice extra touch to kickstart their experience. I particularly appreciate the low entry point, requiring just R1 to activate the offer, making it accessible even to casual players.

On the flip side, the 30x wagering requirement is on the higher side, and the 7 day deadline to claim both deposits can feel restrictive for beginners.

What do you like about Jackpot City?

What I like most about Jackpot City is the wide selection of games, especially slots, which contribute 100% toward wagering. This makes it easier to clear the bonus while enjoying popular titles. I also value the platform’s strong security measures and quick deposit and withdrawal methods, which ensure smooth play

To which type of player would you suggest Jackpot City?

I would recommend Jackpot City primarily for casino fans and slot machine players, as the bonus is designed with them in mind. Beginners will also have a good time with it because of the low minimum deposit.

Jackpot City FAQs

Now that you know how to claim the Jackpot City bonus, you can register at the betting site. Below, we've answered some common questions about the platform to complete this guide.

What is the Jackpot City Sign Up code?

The Jackpot City sign up code for October 2025 is CODEJPC. Players can enter it when registering an account.

How does the Jackpot City bonus work?

Customers must open an account with the platform to qualify for the offer. After signing up, deposit a minimum of R1, and a 100% first deposit bonus will automatically be credited to your account. After getting the first deposit bonus and playing through it 30 times, make a second deposit to get a 50% deposit bonus.

What are the Jackpot City bonus wagering requirements?

You must play through the bonus 30 times before withdrawing it. Note that different games contribute differently. For example, Slots contribute 100%, Poker 50%, and so on.

