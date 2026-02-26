Safer Gambling - Prevention Strategies for South Africa

To reduce the risks associated with gambling and promote responsible play, focus on three core principles:

Manage Your Money

Manage Your Time

Gamble Only for Entertainment

Responsible gambling is about staying in control, financially, emotionally, and mentally.

Manage Your Time

Many players gamble to enhance the excitement of watching sports. However, fast-paced betting, especially live betting, can make it easy to lose track of time.

Spending too much time gambling can lead to:

Neglecting work or studies

Reduced physical activity

Strained relationships

How to stay in control:

Use session reminders or time limits offered by operators

Set a timer on your phone

Track how long you gamble each week

If you regularly underestimate your gambling time, it may be a sign to introduce stricter limits.

Manage Your Money

Strong financial boundaries are essential for preventing harm.

Key strategies:

Set a clear gambling budget after covering essential expenses

Use deposit, loss, and wagering limits

Never borrow money to gamble

Withdraw part of your winnings instead of reinvesting everything

Keep a record of wins and losses

If control becomes difficult, consider:

Limiting ATM withdrawals

Cancelling credit card cash access

Asking a trusted person to help manage finances

Paying essential bills immediately on payday

Discipline is key and seeking help is a responsible step if needed.

Gamble for Entertainment Only

Gambling should never be a way to make money or cope with stress.

Ask yourself:

Am I gambling for fun or to chase losses?

Has gambling become stressful or secretive?

Is it affecting my daily life?

If gambling stops being enjoyable, it’s time to reassess.

Taking Control

If gambling is causing problems:

Set short- and long-term goals

Avoid high-risk situations (credit cards, loans, large amounts of cash)

Talk to someone you trust

Find alternative hobbies or activities

Prepare for possible lapses and learn from them

Free Support in South Africa

If you need professional help, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) offers a free, confidential treatment programme.

Their 24/7 counselling line provides:

Professional assessment

Advice and information

Referral for face-to-face counselling nationwide

Toll-Free: 0800 006 008

WhatsApp: 076 675 0710

Support is completely free and confidential.

Final Note

Responsible gambling combines financial control, time awareness, and honest self-reflection. If you feel you’re losing control, support is available and reaching out is a positive first step.