Safer Gambling - Prevention Strategies for South Africa

To reduce the risks associated with gambling and promote responsible play, focus on three core principles:
- Manage Your Money
- Manage Your Time
- Gamble Only for Entertainment
Responsible gambling is about staying in control, financially, emotionally, and mentally.
Manage Your Time
Many players gamble to enhance the excitement of watching sports. However, fast-paced betting, especially live betting, can make it easy to lose track of time.
Spending too much time gambling can lead to:
- Neglecting work or studies
- Reduced physical activity
- Strained relationships
How to stay in control:
- Use session reminders or time limits offered by operators
- Set a timer on your phone
- Track how long you gamble each week
If you regularly underestimate your gambling time, it may be a sign to introduce stricter limits.
Manage Your Money
Strong financial boundaries are essential for preventing harm.
Key strategies:
- Set a clear gambling budget after covering essential expenses
- Use deposit, loss, and wagering limits
- Never borrow money to gamble
- Withdraw part of your winnings instead of reinvesting everything
- Keep a record of wins and losses
If control becomes difficult, consider:
- Limiting ATM withdrawals
- Cancelling credit card cash access
- Asking a trusted person to help manage finances
- Paying essential bills immediately on payday
Discipline is key and seeking help is a responsible step if needed.
Gamble for Entertainment Only
Gambling should never be a way to make money or cope with stress.
Ask yourself:
- Am I gambling for fun or to chase losses?
- Has gambling become stressful or secretive?
- Is it affecting my daily life?
If gambling stops being enjoyable, it’s time to reassess.
Taking Control
If gambling is causing problems:
- Set short- and long-term goals
- Avoid high-risk situations (credit cards, loans, large amounts of cash)
- Talk to someone you trust
- Find alternative hobbies or activities
- Prepare for possible lapses and learn from them
Free Support in South Africa
If you need professional help, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) offers a free, confidential treatment programme.
Their 24/7 counselling line provides:
- Professional assessment
- Advice and information
- Referral for face-to-face counselling nationwide
Toll-Free: 0800 006 008
WhatsApp: 076 675 0710
Support is completely free and confidential.
Final Note
Responsible gambling combines financial control, time awareness, and honest self-reflection. If you feel you’re losing control, support is available and reaching out is a positive first step.